Huge summer running shoe sale is live from $41 — here’s 25 deals from Asics, New Balance, Hoka and more

It's no secret that the best running shoes can be a bit of an investment — which is why choosing the right pair is essential. However, the good new is that Prime Day and 4th of July sales are right around the corner, which means we're already seeing tons of early sales on sneakers.

A few of our favorite deals come courtesy of top brands like Hoka, Asics, New Balance, Nike and more. there's plenty of high-quality sneaker options on the market that won't break the bank — in fact, the deals start at just $41 and fit just about every budget.

So don't wait! Check out these sneaker deals that will have you bidding farewell to your old, run down pair.

Adidas Deals

Adidas Supernova Stride Running Sneaker (Women's)
Adidas Supernova Stride Running Sneaker (Women's): was $49 now $38 at Amazon

These budget-friendly running sneakers from Adidas just got a price cut that makes them even more affordable. Their mesh upper makes them lightweight and breathable, and they have a Dreamstrike+ midsole to make them more supportive.

Adidas Ultraboost Light Sneaker (Men's)
Adidas Ultraboost Light Sneaker (Men's): was $190 now $56 at Amazon

The Ultraboost Light are one of our favorite pairs of running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're usually a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.

Adidas Ultraboost 5 Sneaker (Men's)
Adidas Ultraboost 5 Sneaker (Men's): was $179 now $88 at Amazon

Our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review called these "a standout option for those who want a good-looking shoe for general use as well as running." We loved their stylish design, grippy soles and smooth-feeling, comfortable foam stack.

Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 Shoe (Men's)
Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 Shoe (Men's): was $180 now $120 at Amazon

If your running shoes need a basic boost, check out the Adidas Ultraboost 1.0. Featuring ultra-cushioned midsoles and Stretchweb outsoles, these road-running shoes should add a little extra bounce to the ounce in your daily treks. The Continental rubber hugs the pavement like a mountain goat, and the breathable upper is refreshingly minimalist.

Asics

Asics Patriot 13 (Women's)
Asics Patriot 13 (Women's): was $65 now $49 at ASICS America

Designed to help runners go further, this shoes is made with a bouncy midsole that offers a cushioned underfoot feel. It also has a super breathable mesh upper and helps keep your feet cool.

Asics Jolt 5 (Men's)
Asics Jolt 5 (Men's): was $65 now $54 at ASICS America

These budget-friendly running shoes just got even cheaper thanks to this Asics sale. The Asics Jolt 5 feature a breathable mesh upper and soft AMPLIFOAM cushioning underfoot.

Asics Gel Sonoma-8 (Women's)
Asics Gel Sonoma-8 (Women's): was $90 now $69 at ASICS America

The Asics Gel-Sonoma 8 is a solid, no-frills trail running shoe built for comfort and grip on uneven terrain. It’s a good option if you want reliable cushioning and support without spending a fortune.

Asics Gel-Excite 10 (Women's)
Asics Gel-Excite 10 (Women's): was $85 now $69 at ASICS America

Save $15 on the already-affordable Asics Gel-Excite 10 Running Shoe. They feature AMPLIFOAM PLUS cushioning and rearfoot GEL technology for ultra comfort as you run.

Asics Gel-Kayano 31 Shoes (Men's)
Asics Gel-Kayano 31 Shoes (Men's): was $165 now $124 at ASICS America

At just $124, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen for these lightweight running shoes. The Asics Gel-Kayano 31 is the latest version of the popular stability shoe, and mostly sticks to the same design as the Asics Gel-Kayano 30, with the main updates being a new outsole material and a more breathable upper. The women's version is also on sale for $124.

Brooks

Brooks Revel 7 (Women’s)
Brooks Revel 7 (Women’s): was $100 now $84 at Brooks Running

The Revel 7 is one of Brooks’ most budget-friendly running shoes at full price, and right now, there’s $15 knocked off its affordable price. Whether you’re going for a run, lifting weights, or running errands, these shoes offer comfortable, adaptive cushioning that’ll support your foot all day. Shop the Revel 7 for men on sale, too.

Brooks Ghost 16 (Women’s)
Brooks Ghost 16 (Women’s): was $140 now $99 at Brooks Running

The Ghost 16 is one of the most popular shoes you can get from Brooks, thanks to its lightweight cushioning with improved midsole foam compared to its predecessor. This shoe is great for long runs or walks, or for simply throwing on to run errands. The Ghost 16 for men is also slashed to $99 right now.

Brooks Ghost Max 2 (Men’s)
Brooks Ghost Max 2 (Men’s): was $150 now $119 at Brooks Running

For those looking for maximum cushioning in a running shoe, this is the one for you. In addition to plenty of Brooks’ nitrogen-infused foam, the Ghost Max 2 also features an upward curve at the heel and toe to improve heel-toe transitions and a broad base to increase stability. The Ghost Max 2 for women is on sale at the same price as well.

Brooks Hyperion Max 2 (Women’s)
Brooks Hyperion Max 2 (Women’s): was $180 now $149 at Brooks Running

As the name of this shoe implies, the Hyperion Max 2 delivers maximum nitrogen-infused cushioning in both the heel and the forefoot. When this springy cushioning teams up with Brooks’ RapidRoll rocker and the internal SpeedVault plate, it creates a highly responsive shoe that helps increase your speed. Shop the comfortable Hyperion Max 2 for men at a discount, too.

Hoka

Hoka Arahi 7 (Men's)
Hoka Arahi 7 (Men's): was $145 now $99 at HOKA US

The Arahi 7 is a stability shoe that offers extra support for runners with flat feet thanks to the J-Frame in its midsole. It’s comfortable and durable, and the women’s shoe is also on sale in a variety of colors.

Hoka Mach 6 (Women's)
Hoka Mach 6 (Women's): was $140 now $111 at HOKA US

I'd move fast on this shoe since only two colors of the Mach 6 is reduced and some sizes are already sold out. That’s not a surprise given the quality of the Mach 6, which is one of the best shoes we've tested in 2025 thanks to the versatile ride of the shoe that delivers both comfort and speed for training runs, or even races.

Hoka Speedgoat 6 (Women's)
Hoka Speedgoat 6 (Women's): was $155 now $123 at HOKA US

The Hoka Speedgoat 6 is our favorite trail running shoe thanks to its comfortable, lightweight design. The outsole grips well on a wide range of terrain, and the cushioned midsole protects the legs over runs of any distance. The men's version of the shoe is also on sale.

Hoka Stinson 7 (Men's)
Hoka Stinson 7 (Men's): was $170 now $135 at HOKA US

The Stinson 7 is a very cushioned road-to-trail shoe that offers a lot of comfort on both surfaces. It’s also a stable shoe that provides a lo of support for long runs, or even hikes.

New Balance

New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 (Women’s)
New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 (Women’s): was $139 now $109 at New Balance Athletics, Inc.

There's a fair few shoes in my recommendations focused on carrying you through long distances, but if you're after a shoe for a quick run that'll help you pace day in and day out, the FuelCell Rebel v4 is my favorite pick. The responsive underfoot and geometric midsole will put a bounce back into your step for $30 off.

New Balance Fresh Foam X 840v1 (Men’s)
New Balance Fresh Foam X 840v1 (Men’s): was $139 now $109 at New Balance Athletics, Inc.

New Balance is certainly partial to a pop of color, but sometimes a sleek classic might be just what you're after. The 840s are a great day-to-day shoe when you're in the mood for a leisurely walk or taking a rest day from training. It's got all the usual features of a comfy NB shoe; cushioned midsole, mesh outer and a molded heel.

New Balance Fresh Foam x 880v14 Gore-Tex (Women’s)
New Balance Fresh Foam x 880v14 Gore-Tex (Women’s): was $159 now $124 at New Balance Athletics, Inc.

When I see the word 'Gore-Tex', I immediately think about different running weather, especially rain – and this shoe is geared for wet terrain. With its Gore-Tex waterproof construction all the way to its Hydrohesion outsole, you've got a shoe that'll keep your feet dry and your grip strong.

New Balance FuelCell SC Trainer v3 (Men’s)
New Balance FuelCell SC Trainer v3 (Men’s): was $179 now $143 at New Balance Athletics, Inc.

When we reviewed the FuelCell SC Trainer v3, we called it "an impressive plated training shoe that offers the perfect blend of comfort and propulsion for marathons". But, you don't have to run marathons to enjoy this excellent running shoe with its bouncy midsole, outsole designed for traction and plush mesh upper for the ultimate breathability. A solid performer, no matter the distance.

Nike

Nike Flex Experience Run 12 Road Running Shoes (Men's)
Nike Flex Experience Run 12 Road Running Shoes (Men's): was $75 now $41 at nike

These Nike road runners have seen an impressive discount. They're flexible to move with you and have a super soft plush upper that cushions your feet.

Nike Downshifter 13 (Women's)
Nike Downshifter 13 (Women's): was $75 now $56 at nike

The Nike Downshifter 13 have seen a price drop! These road running shoes have a lightweight and breathable mesh upper, improved support thanks to their internal fit band and a soft foam midsole.

Nike Interact Run (Men's)
Nike Interact Run (Men's): was $85 now $59 at nike

These highly-rated running shoes feature Nike's lightweight Flyknit upper and a a waffle outsole crafted from recycled materials (from other Nike footwear, no less) to fit the overall shoe's ethos of extending its lifecycle. A scannable QR code on the tongue provides even more insights on how to recycle or donate these when they've inevitably run their course or help with repairs in the interim. Talk about a long-term investment for less.

Nike Pegasus 41 Road Running Shoes (Men's)
Nike Pegasus 41 Road Running Shoes (Men's): was $140 now $98 at nike

With a versatile design, the Nike Pegasus 41 performs well for daily runs, long-distance training, and even casual wear. We rate them as the best Nike running shoes for beginners.

Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

