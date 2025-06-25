Huge summer running shoe sale is live from $41 — here’s 25 deals from Asics, New Balance, Hoka and more
Step up your sneaker game for summer
It's no secret that the best running shoes can be a bit of an investment — which is why choosing the right pair is essential. However, the good new is that Prime Day and 4th of July sales are right around the corner, which means we're already seeing tons of early sales on sneakers.
A few of our favorite deals come courtesy of top brands like Hoka, Asics, New Balance, Nike and more. there's plenty of high-quality sneaker options on the market that won't break the bank — in fact, the deals start at just $41 and fit just about every budget.
So don't wait! Check out these sneaker deals that will have you bidding farewell to your old, run down pair.
Adidas Deals
These budget-friendly running sneakers from Adidas just got a price cut that makes them even more affordable. Their mesh upper makes them lightweight and breathable, and they have a Dreamstrike+ midsole to make them more supportive.
The Ultraboost Light are one of our favorite pairs of running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're usually a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.
Our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review called these "a standout option for those who want a good-looking shoe for general use as well as running." We loved their stylish design, grippy soles and smooth-feeling, comfortable foam stack.
If your running shoes need a basic boost, check out the Adidas Ultraboost 1.0. Featuring ultra-cushioned midsoles and Stretchweb outsoles, these road-running shoes should add a little extra bounce to the ounce in your daily treks. The Continental rubber hugs the pavement like a mountain goat, and the breathable upper is refreshingly minimalist.
Asics
Designed to help runners go further, this shoes is made with a bouncy midsole that offers a cushioned underfoot feel. It also has a super breathable mesh upper and helps keep your feet cool.
These budget-friendly running shoes just got even cheaper thanks to this Asics sale. The Asics Jolt 5 feature a breathable mesh upper and soft AMPLIFOAM cushioning underfoot.
The Asics Gel-Sonoma 8 is a solid, no-frills trail running shoe built for comfort and grip on uneven terrain. It’s a good option if you want reliable cushioning and support without spending a fortune.
Save $15 on the already-affordable Asics Gel-Excite 10 Running Shoe. They feature AMPLIFOAM PLUS cushioning and rearfoot GEL technology for ultra comfort as you run.
At just $124, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen for these lightweight running shoes. The Asics Gel-Kayano 31 is the latest version of the popular stability shoe, and mostly sticks to the same design as the Asics Gel-Kayano 30, with the main updates being a new outsole material and a more breathable upper. The women's version is also on sale for $124.
Brooks
The Revel 7 is one of Brooks’ most budget-friendly running shoes at full price, and right now, there’s $15 knocked off its affordable price. Whether you’re going for a run, lifting weights, or running errands, these shoes offer comfortable, adaptive cushioning that’ll support your foot all day. Shop the Revel 7 for men on sale, too.
The Ghost 16 is one of the most popular shoes you can get from Brooks, thanks to its lightweight cushioning with improved midsole foam compared to its predecessor. This shoe is great for long runs or walks, or for simply throwing on to run errands. The Ghost 16 for men is also slashed to $99 right now.
For those looking for maximum cushioning in a running shoe, this is the one for you. In addition to plenty of Brooks’ nitrogen-infused foam, the Ghost Max 2 also features an upward curve at the heel and toe to improve heel-toe transitions and a broad base to increase stability. The Ghost Max 2 for women is on sale at the same price as well.
As the name of this shoe implies, the Hyperion Max 2 delivers maximum nitrogen-infused cushioning in both the heel and the forefoot. When this springy cushioning teams up with Brooks’ RapidRoll rocker and the internal SpeedVault plate, it creates a highly responsive shoe that helps increase your speed. Shop the comfortable Hyperion Max 2 for men at a discount, too.
Hoka
The Arahi 7 is a stability shoe that offers extra support for runners with flat feet thanks to the J-Frame in its midsole. It’s comfortable and durable, and the women’s shoe is also on sale in a variety of colors.
I'd move fast on this shoe since only two colors of the Mach 6 is reduced and some sizes are already sold out. That’s not a surprise given the quality of the Mach 6, which is one of the best shoes we've tested in 2025 thanks to the versatile ride of the shoe that delivers both comfort and speed for training runs, or even races.
The Hoka Speedgoat 6 is our favorite trail running shoe thanks to its comfortable, lightweight design. The outsole grips well on a wide range of terrain, and the cushioned midsole protects the legs over runs of any distance. The men's version of the shoe is also on sale.
The Stinson 7 is a very cushioned road-to-trail shoe that offers a lot of comfort on both surfaces. It’s also a stable shoe that provides a lo of support for long runs, or even hikes.
New Balance
There's a fair few shoes in my recommendations focused on carrying you through long distances, but if you're after a shoe for a quick run that'll help you pace day in and day out, the FuelCell Rebel v4 is my favorite pick. The responsive underfoot and geometric midsole will put a bounce back into your step for $30 off.
New Balance is certainly partial to a pop of color, but sometimes a sleek classic might be just what you're after. The 840s are a great day-to-day shoe when you're in the mood for a leisurely walk or taking a rest day from training. It's got all the usual features of a comfy NB shoe; cushioned midsole, mesh outer and a molded heel.
When I see the word 'Gore-Tex', I immediately think about different running weather, especially rain – and this shoe is geared for wet terrain. With its Gore-Tex waterproof construction all the way to its Hydrohesion outsole, you've got a shoe that'll keep your feet dry and your grip strong.
When we reviewed the FuelCell SC Trainer v3, we called it "an impressive plated training shoe that offers the perfect blend of comfort and propulsion for marathons". But, you don't have to run marathons to enjoy this excellent running shoe with its bouncy midsole, outsole designed for traction and plush mesh upper for the ultimate breathability. A solid performer, no matter the distance.
Nike
These Nike road runners have seen an impressive discount. They're flexible to move with you and have a super soft plush upper that cushions your feet.
The Nike Downshifter 13 have seen a price drop! These road running shoes have a lightweight and breathable mesh upper, improved support thanks to their internal fit band and a soft foam midsole.
These highly-rated running shoes feature Nike's lightweight Flyknit upper and a a waffle outsole crafted from recycled materials (from other Nike footwear, no less) to fit the overall shoe's ethos of extending its lifecycle. A scannable QR code on the tongue provides even more insights on how to recycle or donate these when they've inevitably run their course or help with repairs in the interim. Talk about a long-term investment for less.
With a versatile design, the Nike Pegasus 41 performs well for daily runs, long-distance training, and even casual wear. We rate them as the best Nike running shoes for beginners.
