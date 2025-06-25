Huge summer running shoe sale is live from $41 — here’s 25 deals from Asics, New Balance, Hoka and more

It's no secret that the best running shoes can be a bit of an investment — which is why choosing the right pair is essential. However, the good new is that Prime Day and 4th of July sales are right around the corner, which means we're already seeing tons of early sales on sneakers.

A few of our favorite deals come courtesy of top brands like Hoka, Asics, New Balance, Nike and more. there's plenty of high-quality sneaker options on the market that won't break the bank — in fact, the deals start at just $41 and fit just about every budget.

So don't wait! Check out these sneaker deals that will have you bidding farewell to your old, run down pair.

Adidas Deals

Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 Shoe (Men's): was $180 now $120 at Amazon If your running shoes need a basic boost, check out the Adidas Ultraboost 1.0. Featuring ultra-cushioned midsoles and Stretchweb outsoles, these road-running shoes should add a little extra bounce to the ounce in your daily treks. The Continental rubber hugs the pavement like a mountain goat, and the breathable upper is refreshingly minimalist.

Asics

Asics Patriot 13 (Women's): was $65 now $49 at ASICS America Designed to help runners go further, this shoes is made with a bouncy midsole that offers a cushioned underfoot feel. It also has a super breathable mesh upper and helps keep your feet cool.

Brooks

Hoka

Hoka Mach 6 (Women's): was $140 now $111 at HOKA US I'd move fast on this shoe since only two colors of the Mach 6 is reduced and some sizes are already sold out. That’s not a surprise given the quality of the Mach 6, which is one of the best shoes we've tested in 2025 thanks to the versatile ride of the shoe that delivers both comfort and speed for training runs, or even races.

Hoka Stinson 7 (Men's): was $170 now $135 at HOKA US The Stinson 7 is a very cushioned road-to-trail shoe that offers a lot of comfort on both surfaces. It’s also a stable shoe that provides a lo of support for long runs, or even hikes.

New Balance

New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 (Women’s): was $139 now $109 at New Balance Athletics, Inc. There's a fair few shoes in my recommendations focused on carrying you through long distances, but if you're after a shoe for a quick run that'll help you pace day in and day out, the FuelCell Rebel v4 is my favorite pick. The responsive underfoot and geometric midsole will put a bounce back into your step for $30 off.

New Balance Fresh Foam X 840v1 (Men’s): was $139 now $109 at New Balance Athletics, Inc. New Balance is certainly partial to a pop of color, but sometimes a sleek classic might be just what you're after. The 840s are a great day-to-day shoe when you're in the mood for a leisurely walk or taking a rest day from training. It's got all the usual features of a comfy NB shoe; cushioned midsole, mesh outer and a molded heel.

Nike

Nike Downshifter 13 (Women's): was $75 now $56 at nike The Nike Downshifter 13 have seen a price drop! These road running shoes have a lightweight and breathable mesh upper, improved support thanks to their internal fit band and a soft foam midsole.