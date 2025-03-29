I swapped weights for this resistance band chair workout — and the results surprised me

Got a chair and a resistance band? Let's go

a woman leaning on a chair as she performs a backward kick wearing a resistance band round her ankles
I’ll take leg day over arm day any time. Usually, that means a barbell, dumbbells, and the leg press at the gym. But I don’t always have time to get there, so when I found a lower body workout that only needs a chair and a resistance band, I had to see if it could actually deliver.

The nine-move routine comes from fitness trainer Natalie Wilson and is designed to be a home workout that suits all fitness levels. It involves using a mini loop band, which adds resistance without putting too much stress on the joints. This makes it a great option if you are recovering from an injury and have your physio's approval for banded exercises. Or, if you simply prefer a lower impact style of training.

If you don't already own a mini band and want to try this routine, our guide to the best resistance bands has recommendations.

Watch Natalie Wilson's Banded Chair Workout

A post shared by Natalie Wilson • Home & Gym Workouts (@natwilsonfitness)

A photo posted by on

Skeptical about how much a little resistance band could really challenge my legs, I dragged a kitchen chair into the living room, grabbed my bands, and put Wilson's routine to the test. Here's what went down.

It took a lot of concentration

This wasn’t a mindless, go-through-the-motions kind of workout. Each move required focus, not just to keep my form in check but also to stop the band from rolling up or snapping off like a rogue rubber band.

That extra concentration made it a sneaky but effective mind-muscle connection exercise, forcing me to engage the right muscles rather than relying on momentum. Turns out, thinking about your glutes actually helps fire them up.

Single leg exercises are killer

There’s nothing like a single-leg exercise to humble you mid-workout. Many of these moves isolated one leg at a time, which meant double the burn and no place to hide weaknesses.

I had to pause mid-set to shake off a cramp more than once. But the payoff? Single-leg exercises are great for fixing muscle imbalances, improving stability, and building strength evenly.

The constant tension from the band is hardcore

Unlike weights, which let your muscles take a breather at the top or bottom of a rep, resistance bands keep the tension going the entire time. That’s what makes them so brutal, but in the best way. This is called time under tension, and it’s a key factor in muscle growth.

By the end, my legs felt thoroughly worked, and while I couldn’t stack on extra weight like I would in a traditional strength workout, I was challenging my muscles in a different way. Plus, if I wanted an extra push, I had the option to grab a stronger resistance band.

Jessica Downey
Jessica Downey
Senior Fitness Writer

Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.

Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.

When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.

