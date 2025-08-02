Forget the gym — build muscle from home with this 5-move resistance band workout

Whether you’re at home or heading away on a trip, it can be difficult to stick to a workout routine. Your apartment or hotel may not have a gym, and even if it does, it might not have the necessary equipment.

As a personal trainer, I am often asked how people can stay active when they’re away. I always say, walk as much as possible, and always pack a resistance band. One of the best resistance bands is a lightweight piece of kit that can help you work your full body, adding tension throughout exercises and challenging your muscles.

If you’re not sure how to use a resistance band, I've put together a workout that targets your lower and upper body, challenging your muscles and stamina.

The benefits of a resistance band workout

Let’s be clear from the start — a resistance band isn’t going to shape your body like a set of dumbbells or a heavy barbell. You are limited with resistance bands and can’t progressively overload (continually keep increasing the weight over time) as much as you can with actual weights. I will always advocate for heavy weightlifting, as this is the best way to build strength and muscle, but bands certainly have their place.

Research has even found that resistance band exercises can help to improve strength in exercises such as squats, bench presses, and bicep curls. Participants in the study

added an average of 6kg to their lifts after eight weeks of resistance band training.

Resistance bands are also a great tool in helping to activate muscles before your main workout. Activating your glutes, for example, before a lower-body workout means you work the correct muscles during certain exercises. For example, on hip thrusts, your glutes will be fired up and ready to work rather than your lower back taking the load. This also helps to reduce the chance of injuries.

For the workout below, all you need is a small loop resistance band. This workout will activate your muscles, help to improve your muscular endurance, and raise your heart rate.

The 5 resistance band moves

Aim to do the allocated number of reps per move, leaving 20 to 30 seconds between each exercise. Repeat the whole circuit three or more times.

Squats

Resistance Band Workout: Squats - YouTube Watch On

20 reps

Place the band just above your knees.

Step your knees out so they’re just wider than hip width, making sure there is resistance in the band.

Push your hips back and bend your knees until your thighs are at least parallel to the ground.

Pause here, then drive up through your heels to rise.

Hip thrusts

Resistance Band Workout: Hip thrust - YouTube Watch On

20 reps

Lie on the ground. Place the band above your knees. Bend your knees so your feet are flat on the floor. Your back should be flat, and your arms out straight on either side.

Push through your heels and press your glutes up to the ceiling, pushing your knees apart to keep tension in the band. Pause at the top, then slowly lower back down.

Move slowly through the move to keep your muscles under tension a little longer.

If you want to make this harder, add a pulse at the top or hold the high thrust for five seconds.

Straight arm pulses

Resistance Band Workout: Straight arm pulses - YouTube Watch On

40 pulses

Place the loop band around your wrists. Hold your arms out straight in front of you and pull the band so there is slight resistance.

Then, pulse your hands out, keeping your core engaged (think about sucking your belly button into your spine), and arms straight.

Single arm row

Resistance Band Workout: Single arm row - YouTube Watch On

15 reps on each side

Place one end of the band under your left foot. Get into a split stance with your feet, with the left foot in front.

Place your right hand on your right thigh, push your hips back so your back is flat.

Hold onto the band with your left hand and pull the band up as high as you can. Your elbow should bend behind you. Squeeze at the top, then lower your left hand down.

After 15 reps, switch sides, ensuring you’ve done the same number of reps on both sides.

Bicep curls

Resistance Band Workout: Bicep curls - YouTube Watch On

15 reps each arm

Sit down, feet flat on the floor. Hook the loop over your left knee so it sits just above. The other end is in your left hand.

While sitting upright, curl your left hand up to your left shoulder. As you do this, your left upper arm should be glued to your side.

Pause when your hand reaches your shoulder, then lower back down, straightening your arm.

After 15 reps, switch sides, ensuring you’ve done the same number of reps on both sides.

