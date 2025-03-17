No gym needed — you just need 1 kettlebell and 30 minutes to build full-body strength and boost your metabolism

Longer workouts aren't always better. While 30 minutes might not sound like much, you can pack a serious full-body workout into that time. If you’ve got half an hour to spare and one of the best kettlebells, I highly recommend giving this full-body workout a go.

It’s led by fitness trainer Roxanne Russell over on her YouTube channel, which is great because you can follow along like you’re in a class. The best part? You can do it at home, so no worries if your workout clothes don’t match or you haven't run a brush through your hair today. Just focus on getting the workout done and reaping the physical and mental benefits!



According to Russell, this kettlebell session is inspired by HYROX training, a rapidly growing fitness race that combines functional workouts with running. While this workout doesn’t include HYROX’s full range of stations or running segments, it mirrors the event’s intense focus on strength, endurance, and functional fitness, making it a great at-home alternative.

Watch Roxanne Russell's 30-minute Full-Body Kettlebell Workout

Ultimate 30 Mins HYROX Full body Kettlebell Workout!! - YouTube Watch On

You'll begin with a short warm-up, spending 30 seconds on each exercise, before moving into the main workout: nine supersets, each lasting 60 seconds with 30 seconds of rest in between. Then the session wraps up with a brief cool-down.

A superset is when you perform two exercises back-to-back with little to no rest in between. This approach keeps your heart rate up, increases the efficiency of a workout, and helps build strength and endurance. In this workout, Russell ditches the kettlebell for the second exercise in each superset, so your grip gets a break but not your lungs.

This 30-minute session has no repeats, keeping things fresh and preventing boredom. Plus, with so many different moves packed in, you’re bound to pick up a new exercise or two along the way.

Thanks to the mix of kettlebell moves and bodyweight exercises, this workout builds strength from head to toe. Deadlifts, squats, and swings will work your legs and glutes, while rows, push-ups, and presses give your arms, shoulders, and back some love. Throw in the broad jumps, burpees, and mountain climbers, and your core will feel the burn.

But this workout isn't just all about building strength; it gets your heart pumping and boosts your metabolism too. With a mix of challenging exercises and minimal rest, your heart rate stays high, which helps you to stay energized long after you're done. If you’re not a fan of running but still want the benefits of cardio, this is a great way to get that heart-pumping effect while building strength.

Although it’s tempting to skip the cool-down once you’ve finished a workout, your body will definitely thank you for sticking with Russell’s cool-down moves. I have never regretted taking a few minutes to stretch, and this one only takes a few minutes.