No gym needed — you just need 1 kettlebell and 30 minutes to build full-body strength and boost your metabolism

Features
By published

Build full-body strength and power with just one kettlebell

a woman doing a kettlebell lunge
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Longer workouts aren't always better. While 30 minutes might not sound like much, you can pack a serious full-body workout into that time. If you’ve got half an hour to spare and one of the best kettlebells, I highly recommend giving this full-body workout a go.

It’s led by fitness trainer Roxanne Russell over on her YouTube channel, which is great because you can follow along like you’re in a class. The best part? You can do it at home, so no worries if your workout clothes don’t match or you haven't run a brush through your hair today. Just focus on getting the workout done and reaping the physical and mental benefits!

According to Russell, this kettlebell session is inspired by HYROX training, a rapidly growing fitness race that combines functional workouts with running. While this workout doesn’t include HYROX’s full range of stations or running segments, it mirrors the event’s intense focus on strength, endurance, and functional fitness, making it a great at-home alternative.

Watch Roxanne Russell's 30-minute Full-Body Kettlebell Workout

Ultimate 30 Mins HYROX Full body Kettlebell Workout!! - YouTube Ultimate 30 Mins HYROX Full body Kettlebell Workout!! - YouTube
Watch On

You'll begin with a short warm-up, spending 30 seconds on each exercise, before moving into the main workout: nine supersets, each lasting 60 seconds with 30 seconds of rest in between. Then the session wraps up with a brief cool-down.

A superset is when you perform two exercises back-to-back with little to no rest in between. This approach keeps your heart rate up, increases the efficiency of a workout, and helps build strength and endurance. In this workout, Russell ditches the kettlebell for the second exercise in each superset, so your grip gets a break but not your lungs.

This 30-minute session has no repeats, keeping things fresh and preventing boredom. Plus, with so many different moves packed in, you’re bound to pick up a new exercise or two along the way.

Thanks to the mix of kettlebell moves and bodyweight exercises, this workout builds strength from head to toe. Deadlifts, squats, and swings will work your legs and glutes, while rows, push-ups, and presses give your arms, shoulders, and back some love. Throw in the broad jumps, burpees, and mountain climbers, and your core will feel the burn.

But this workout isn't just all about building strength; it gets your heart pumping and boosts your metabolism too. With a mix of challenging exercises and minimal rest, your heart rate stays high, which helps you to stay energized long after you're done. If you’re not a fan of running but still want the benefits of cardio, this is a great way to get that heart-pumping effect while building strength.

Although it’s tempting to skip the cool-down once you’ve finished a workout, your body will definitely thank you for sticking with Russell’s cool-down moves. I have never regretted taking a few minutes to stretch, and this one only takes a few minutes.

More from Tom's Guide

Jessica Downey
Jessica Downey
Senior Fitness Writer

Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.

Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.

When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Woman performing an upright row holding a kettlebell up to her chest against a white background, showing abs
Yes, you can build upper-body strength without the gym — thanks to this 3-move kettlebell workout
Woman holding a kettlebell on her right shoulder against a grey backdrop wearing white crop top
You just need a kettlebell and 30 minutes to strengthen your entire posterior chain and torch your core
Man outdoors training holding a kettlebell in right hand
Forget squats — this kettlebell workout builds a stronger core and boosts balance and stability in just 30 minutes
Woman standing against grey wall holding a kettlebell overhead with right arm and left hand on hip
Forget the gym — you just need 15 minutes and 1 kettlebell to build a stronger core with this standing ab workout
Woman holding a kettlebell in an upright row against orange background
No sit-ups or crunches — just 15 minutes of core building kettlebell exercises
Man holding one of the best kettlebells up to his shoulder using left arm against a grey backdrop
I tried this 4-move kettlebell workout to build full-body strength — here's what happened to my body
Latest in Fitness
a woman doing a kettlebell lunge
No gym needed — you just need 1 kettlebell and 30 minutes to build full-body strength and boost your metabolism
Man holding a dumbbell in right hand with elbow flexed during arm workout outdoors
You just need 20 minutes, 1 dumbbell and this superset workout to strengthen your whole body and boost your metabolism
a photo of a woman in her 60&#039;s working out
Not swimming or Pilates — a Harvard study reveals this exercise protects memories and keeps your mind sharp
Man squatting
I’m a personal trainer — forget regular squats, and try Spanish squats to reduce knee pain instead
the Orbea Denna on a gravel track
Orbea's new e-bike is designed to tackle both road and gravel — and you can build your own
woman exercising with ankle weights
I exercised with ankle weights for 3 weeks — here's what happened to my body
Latest in Features
A woman with long dark hair falls asleep quickly in a comfy bed dressed with soft white linens
I'm an ex-insomniac turned sleep coach — my 3 top tips to fall asleep quickly
LG G4 OLED in living room
This is the one setting on your HDR TV most people don't know about — here's how to tweak it
Chelsea Manning speaking at the NymVPN launch event
Chelsea Manning-backed NymVPN launches in bid to win the "censorship arms race"
Samsung Q60D QLED TV on console in living room
Here's why more sports games aren't broadcast in 4K — but streaming might have the answer
Asus ROG Ally
I love my ROG Ally, and these 5 simple tweaks help me game longer
2025 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ AWD review.
I drove the Nissan Ariya EV for a week — and it's nearly the perfect crossover
More about fitness
a photo of a woman in her 60&#039;s working out

Not swimming or Pilates — a Harvard study reveals this exercise protects memories and keeps your mind sharp
Man holding a dumbbell in right hand with elbow flexed during arm workout outdoors

You just need 20 minutes, 1 dumbbell and this superset workout to strengthen your whole body and boost your metabolism
Hisense U7N Mini-LED TV

Best TVs for March Madness 2025 — OLED, QLED, and Mini-LED top picks
See more latest
Most Popular
Man holding a dumbbell in right hand with elbow flexed during arm workout outdoors
You just need 20 minutes, 1 dumbbell and this superset workout to strengthen your whole body and boost your metabolism
A woman with long dark hair falls asleep quickly in a comfy bed dressed with soft white linens
I'm an ex-insomniac turned sleep coach — my 3 top tips to fall asleep quickly
The Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Features Editor sitting cross legged on a hotel bed with wires strapped to her body and head to monitor her sleep
I took part in a gold standard sleep study to find out what happens during a sleep cycle — here are my results
AI Madness logo
AI Madness: The ultimate chatbot showdown
A woman scrubbing the surface of a mattress with a blue sponge with a Sleep Week 2025 logo in the corner
I’m a mattress cleaning expert — the 5 products I swear by for getting rid of urine, stains, smells and bed bugs
A woman using her laptop securely with a cup of coffee in hand
5 common mistakes people make when shopping for antivirus software
iPhone paying for something using Apple Pay at a card reader
I’ve finally used Apple Wallet for mobile payments — here’s what I learned
woman exercising with ankle weights
I exercised with ankle weights for 3 weeks — here's what happened to my body
Asus ROG Ally
I love my ROG Ally, and these 5 simple tweaks help me game longer
A woman sat up in bed holding her head in distress after a night terror, with a Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Week 2025 logo in the top right hand corner
Screaming in the night? Expert reveals 5 causes of night terrors — plus how to stop them