Over 60? This chair workout will help you build strength without weights

Losing strength as you get older is completely normal. It doesn’t mean you’re weak or lazy. It even has a name.

According to research published in the Journal of the American Medical Directors Association, sarcopenia refers to the natural loss of muscle mass and function that many older adults experience. While it can increase the risk of frailty and other health issues, the good news is that it’s never too late to rebuild strength.

You don’t need a gym membership or expensive equipment to get started. There are simple and effective ways to stay strong at home, especially when guided by someone who understands the needs of older adults.

I had the joy of asking personal trainer Kirra Mitlo to put together a five-move bodyweight workout designed to help improve strength and build muscle. All you’ll need is a chair, and if you like tracking your progress, one of the best fitness trackers can be a helpful bonus.

The number of sets and reps varies for each exercise and is specified below the exercise title. Follow these guidelines closely so you’re neither overdoing it nor slacking off. Remember to take rest between sets to give your muscles time to recover.

Short Alternating March In Place

3 sets of 20 reps (total = 10 per leg)

This simple move helps strengthen your ankles, hip flexors and core. These muscles play an important role in supporting your balance and protecting your joints.

Mitlo suggests focusing your gaze on a fixed point in front of you, saying: "Find a stationary object five to six feet in front of you to help with your balance."

Chair Squat and Hold

3 sets of 12 reps

This is a great lower-body move for building strength at home while keeping your knees happy. As Mitlo explains:

"The hold in this exercise is designed to add more time under tension, which is a science-y word that means more tension on your muscles for extra time. This will aid in building muscular strength and endurance."

Alternating Lunge From the Floor

2 sets of 16 reps total (8 reps per leg)

This variation targets the thighs and glutes while teaching a movement pattern you’ll actually use in everyday life. "This exercise is an anti-aging hack. It’s how physical therapists teach patients to stand from the floor," says Mitlo.

For stability, she adds: "Make sure your front foot is either in front of your hip or out to the side. That gives you a nice, wide base before you press up."

High Push-Up Hold on a Chair

3 sets of a 20 second hold

This upper-body hold challenges your triceps, shoulders, chest and core. All you need is a stable surface like a chair, bed, or bench. "In just 20 seconds, you’re working three different muscle groups," says Mitlo. It’s a simple way to build strength without needing to do a full push-up.

Good Morning

3 sets 15 reps

"Good mornings are a posterior chain building powerhouse!" says Mitlo. "Your posterior chain is made up of your glutes and back (and muscle groups on the back of your body). This exercise will shape and strengthen your back and glutes, all while improving your posture as well."