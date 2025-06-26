You don’t need a gym to get strong — target your deep core muscles with this 5-move resistance band ab workout

When it comes to building core strength, a resistance band is the most underrated tool in your workout kit. Resistance bands provide constant, targeted tension to help you build more defined abs, glutes, and back muscles, all without taking up a lot of space.

To demonstrate the effectiveness of a band, fat loss, and mindset coach Fernanda Shaw has created a five-move ab workout that focuses on stabilizing, sculpting, and torching your core.

“The beauty of this routine lies in the details,” says Fernanda. She has taken familiar ab moves and upgraded them using a resistance band to help boost results and keep things interesting. Take the plank — it’s already a fantastic core move, but add a resistance band and perform a knee drive or side step, and you’ll instantly feel the intensity shift.

Fernanda recommends completing three rounds of the circuit, but feel free to add more depending on your time and fitness level. Just don’t forget to brace your core throughout by “zipping up” your abs — think drawing up your belly button and pulling it in towards your spine.

What is the banded core workout?

You won’t find minute-long planks or endless sit-ups here. Instead, this routine challenges your core with five resistance band exercises performed for 45 seconds each. The goal? Complete three rounds with as little rest as possible. If you’re feeling strong, go for four.

Want to stay in the zone? Plug in a pair of the best workout earbuds and roll out a cushioned yoga mat to protect your spine and wrists during the floor-based moves.

Below, you’ll find a breakdown of each exercise, along with a video of Fernanda demonstrating every movement with precision and control.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Fernanda Shaw | Fat Loss & Mindset Coach (@fernandashaw_) A photo posted by on

Perform each exercise for 45 seconds. Move through all five exercises before taking a short rest and repeat.

Double leg deadlift with wide leg band pull; 45 seconds

Knee tuck with leg abduction; 45 seconds

Reverse plank knee drive; 45 seconds

Low plank with side step to squat thrust; 45 seconds

Mountain climbers; 45 seconds

What are the benefits?

Each exercise in this quick routine builds functional core strength that translates into better stability and balance, whether you’re running, lifting weights, or simply going about your day. “Your core is your power centre,” says Fernanda. “Strengthen it, and you’ll move stronger, stand taller, and feel unstoppable.”

Ab workouts don’t have to be boring or repetitive. Adding a resistance band amps up the challenge by providing consistent tension throughout each movement. This activates deeper core muscles, making your abs work harder while keeping the routine versatile and accessible. All you need is a band and a small patch of floor — perfect for home workouts or when you’re on the go.

Being short on time or space doesn’t mean short on results. Gone are the days of endless reps with little reward. Grab yourself a resistance band, and voilà, you’ll maximise results, minimize boredom, and get yourself a decent ab burn too.