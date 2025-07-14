Forget running and swimming — this chair workout boosts your metabolism and builds cardiovascular fitness

Running and swimming are great ways to boost your metabolism, burn calories, and improve your cardiovascular fitness. But if you’re looking for a low-impact workout, without having to travel to a pool, I’ve got you covered. The workout below will get your heart rate up, work your upper and lower body, as well as your core, all from the comfort of your chair. Just make sure the chair doesn’t have wheels, and that you can comfortably put both feet flat on the floor before getting started.

Remember that if you’re a complete beginner or you’re returning to exercise following an injury, it’s always a good idea to seek advice from a professional before taking on a new workout routine.

What is the workout?

The workout is designed by health and fitness coach Caroline Jordan . The 20-minute workout is designed to boost your metabolism and energize you. It’s suitable for all levels of fitness, and all you’ll need is a comfortable chair.

If you’re looking to burn fat and lose weight, you’ll need to pair cardio workouts like this with a healthy diet. To lose weight, you’ll need to ensure you’re in a calorie deficit — burning more calories than you consume. One of the easiest ways to keep an eye on your calorie expenditure is to wear one of the best fitness trackers.

The workout takes you through a series of exercises including marches, punches and kicks, chair jumping jacks, and seated rows. You won’t need any weights, and you can follow along with Jordan in real-time. She adds in cool-down breaks, designed to bring your heart rate back down to normal, as well as a warm-up and cool-down.

YouTube Watch On

What are the benefits?

Far from being an easy option, chair workouts like this one are designed to target most of the major muscle groups in the body, without the impact. They are highly adaptable workouts and can be performed just about anywhere with no equipment. They’re also a great option for seniors, or if you have an injury that makes lying down on an exercise mat difficult.

When performing chair workouts like this, you’ll be twisting your torso, which engages your abdominal muscles. A strong core can help protect the spine and pelvis from injury and help stabilize your body, protecting you from falls.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As we get older, strength training and resistance training are vital when it comes to maintaining muscle mass and increasing our bone density. Despite using just your body weight, these exercises will help sculpt strong muscles over time. The twisting exercises included in the workout can also help improve your mobility and flexibility.

Finally, working out isn’t just about losing weight and burning calories — it’s about boosting your mood and helping you de-stress. This workout is fast-paced and fun, and you’ll be left with those happy post-workout endorphins. Exercise can help improve your mental health, reduce anxiety, and even help you sleep better, so what are you waiting for? Grab a chair and get marching!