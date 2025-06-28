No jumping — this joint-friendly, low-impact workout uses a pair of light dumbbells to build full-body strength in 6 moves

If you're looking for a low-impact, joint-friendly workout that builds full-body strength, challenges your core and gets your heart rate up to help burn fat, I think I’ve found the perfect routine for you.

All you need is some comfortable, sweat-wicking activewear and a light pair of dumbbells.

The Pilates-inspired strength and cardio session is led by instructors Steph Newman and Lily Hunter, who demonstrate each move together.

Their control and coordination throughout the routine were what really inspired me to give it a try. If you’ve got a workout buddy, it’s a fun challenge to try to match their flow and stay in step together.

You’ll work through just six exercises, spending 30 seconds on each. For any single-sided moves like the curtsy lunge with bicep curl, make sure to complete the exercise on both sides.

Some exercises will feel tougher than others, and as your muscles begin to fatigue, try to maintain good form rather than rushing through the reps.

Watch the low-impact, joint-friendly full-body workout

A post shared by STEPH NEWMAN (@pilatesbysteph_) A photo posted by on

Newman and Hunter's Pilates-inspired routine is joint-friendly not only because it’s all performed standing, but also because it avoids high-impact moves like jumping or quick directional changes that can strain your joints.

Each exercise asks you to pay close attention. It’s not your standard dumbbell press or squat where your body can move on autopilot while your mind wanders.

This workout requires a real mind-muscle connection, which helps improve control, coordination and overall muscle engagement.

While there is a great degree of control executed for each exercise, you will notice in the demonstrations that both trainers move with consistent momentum.

As you work through these flowing, repetitive movements, your heart rate should begin to rise, helping you build cardiovascular endurance while strengthening your muscles.

Can you build genuine strength with Pilates?

Yes, you can build real strength with Pilates, and not just the kind that helps you stand a little taller. Pilates might not involve heavy weights or barbells, but don’t let that fool you.

The slow, controlled movements fire up muscles you didn’t even know you had, especially around your core, glutes and back.

What makes Pilates feel different is how much it focuses on form, control and full-body engagement. You’re not just powering through reps; you’re staying present, moving with intention and working under tension.

Honestly, some of the toughest exercises I’ve done have come from holding a Pilates move for just a few seconds longer. So while you might not be maxing out your deadlift, you’re building a kind of strength that supports everyday movement and leaves you feeling strong from the inside out.