I tried this 3-move shoulder workout — here’s what happened to my upper body

In the time it takes to talk yourself out of a workout, you could have completed this quick, three-move upper body routine. Designed to give you a solid shoulder pump, all you need is a pair of dumbbells and one of the best resistance bands.

Whether you can't be bothered with an hour-long session in the gym today or you have a packed schedule but know you’ll feel better after a little exercise, this routine from trainer Sandy Sklar is the perfect solution.

It’s one you can easily do in one spot at the gym or at home, as Sklar demonstrates in the video below. While Sklar uses her own bench at home, if you don’t have one, you can use a chair or roll out one of the best yoga mats and do it sitting on the floor.

Watch Sandy Sklar's 3-Move Shoulder Dumbbell Workout

A post shared by Sandy Sklar | Fitness Trainer (@sandysklarxfit)

A photo posted by on

  • Alternating dumbbell overhead press x 20
  • Banded reverse fly (pull aparts) x 15
  • Dumbbell front to lateral raise combo x 10
  • Repeat 3-4 times

As you can see above, this routine really is as efficient as following these three moves, and you have Sklar's demonstrations to get the correct form for each move.

Here's how I got on with this routine when I tried it out for myself.

It's suitable to use in a busy gym

Whether you’ve been going to the gym for years or you’re just starting out, a packed gym can feel overwhelming. From finding an available machine to completing an exercise without stepping on someone's toes, it can be tricky to navigate the busy gym floor.

Thankfully, this workout removes that stress. As long as you have a pair of dumbbells suited to your upper body strength and a resistance band, you can claim a single spot in the gym and stay there for the entire session.

When I tried this routine, I couldn’t find a free bench in the free weights section, so I headed over to the stretching area instead. I grabbed one of the plastic folding benches that aren’t quite as sturdy as a standard bench but still do the job and worked from there.

This setup is also great if you find the free weights section a bit intimidating or just want to get through your sets without the intense tones of a grunting meathead beside you. No offense to any grunters out there!

Never underestimate the power of a resistance band

The second exercise in this routine is banded reverse flies, where you pull the band apart with both hands. Unlike free weights, resistance bands create continuous tension, meaning your muscles stay engaged throughout the entire movement. This extended time under tension made me feel my muscles working harder to maintain control.

I’ll admit that I’ve sometimes overlooked resistance bands in the past, but this exercise was a great reminder that they’re deceptively tough for what looks like a giant rubber band.

If you don't feel like this one feels challenging enough for you, try moving up band strengths to increase the challenge.

It works as a solo session or can be tagged onto a larger workout

This workout found me during a jam-packed weekend filled with lots of fun plans with friends, but very little time for my usual workouts. Still craving an upper body pump and the endorphins from a quick workout, this routine was easy to slip in.

What’s even better is that because I tried these moves in a shorter, less demanding workout, I had plenty of energy and time to focus on perfecting my form and didn't rush through any part of the session. I enjoyed the moves so much that I saved the routine in my notes to add to longer sessions in the future. You can easily tack it onto other workouts, like a full-body routine, to extend your session.

For example, you could add it after your leg or cardio workout to give your upper body some attention or use it as a warm-up before your main lift if you're focusing on your chest or back. You could also add it as a standalone finisher and target your shoulders and upper back after a full-body workout.

Jessica Downey
Jessica Downey
Senior Fitness Writer

Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.

Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.

When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.

