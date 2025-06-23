I review Garmin watches for a living — here’s 3 deals I'd shop in the early Prime Day sale
Ready to upgrade your running watch?
If you’ve been waiting for Prime Day to upgrade your running watch, I’ve got good news — the sales have started early. I review running watches for a living, and have done so for the past decade, so I know exactly what I’m looking for when it comes to the tech on my wrist on race day. Garmin makes some of the best running watches on the market, and below, I’ve hand-picked the deals worth shopping ahead of Prime Day.
All of the best Garmin watches will do a lot more than simply track your steps. They’re all designed to be worn 24/7, and can help you get fitter, run faster, and gain a deeper understanding of your overall health.
Here are the best deals to shop right now:
Best deals now
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is a top-tier running watch, packed with some of Garmin's most advanced training features. It's since been replaced by the Garmin Forerunner 970, but don't let this put you off, it's still an excellent watch, at a fantastic price. The watch has a beautiful AMOLED screen, with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels; it's extremely bright and easy to see in all weather conditions. This watch has all of the fancy features loaded into Garmin's most expensive watches, in a lighter, more comfortable package. It's a fantastic watch, and one of the best Garmins I've ever tested.
Who said you need to spend a fortune to get a decent gadget? The Garmin Forerunner 55 is an affordable, entry-level running and workout watch well-suited for those looking to track their training but who don't need any extra bells or whistles. It still looks and feels like a Garmin watch without the hefty price tag. More importantly, it's just as accurate as far more advanced models. This is a great option if you're new to running, or you're not planning on wearing a sports watch 24/7.
Fancy never charging your running watch again? The Garmin Instinct 3 Solar edition has unlimited battery capacity. Yep, it can last forever with enough sunlight. Meanwhile, the Instinct 3 AMOLED edition pairs a brighter screen with up to 24 days of battery life. This isn't the Garmin to buy if you don't want to look like you're wearing a sports watch. However, if you're a fan of the great outdoors, you can't go wrong with the Instinct 3. Sporty and tough-built, water-resistance is a respectable 100 meters, and a built-in LED flashlight on the bezel adds to the watch's versatility.
Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness editor, which means she looks after everything fitness related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past five years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone. When she's not pounding the pavements, you'll find Jane striding round the Surrey Hills, taking far too many photos of her puppy.
