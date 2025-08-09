Earbuds

I test audio gear for a living — these open-ear earbuds have better sound quality than my AirPods for just $69

Earbuds

I tested the EarFun's open-ear buds for a week — and they've changed the way I listen to music when working out

Fitness

We've tested the best sports headphones to help boost your motivation

Earbuds

I swapped my Bose Ultra Open for these $80 open earbuds — here’s what happened