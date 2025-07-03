Forget the Apple Watch — my two favorite Garmin Forerunners just dropped in the early Prime Day sales

Whether you’ve signed up for your next race or you’re looking to make the leap from Apple to Garmin, Prime Day is a good time of year to upgrade your tech. Yet this year, the sales have started early, and if you’re looking for one of the best Garmins, you’re in luck.

I’ve reviewed running watches for the past decade, and right now, two of my favorite Garmin watches are on sale. The Forerunner 965 has been reduced to $549 at Amazon right now, and the Forerunner 265 is on sale for $399 at Amazon.

Best deals now!

Garmin Forerunner 265 : was $449 now $399 at Amazon The Garmin Forerunner 265 is Garmin’s mid-tier Forerunner, and it’s a fantastic watch. It’s since been replaced by the Garmin Forerunner 570, but don’t let this put you off — in fact, if you’re not bothered by a speaker and a microphone, the two watches are pretty similar. The Forerunner 265 comes in two different sizes — 42mm and 46mm and both are on sale right now on Amazon. The watch has a bright, brilliant AMOLED touchscreen, and has a battery life of 13 days in smartwatch mode for the larger Forerunner 265, and 15 days for the smaller watch. At $399, you’re getting a high-spec watch for a great price.

Garmin Forerunner 965: was $599 now $549 at Amazon The Forerunner 965 is Garmin’s top-of-the-range Forerunner, and it’s packed with some of Garmin’s most advanced training features. Again, it’s recently been replaced by the Garmin Forerunner 970, but it’s still got an awful lot going for it, and if you’re not bothered about a flashlight or making calls from your watch, this is arguably the better pick. It’s got a bright AMOLED screen, 23 days of battery life, and some of Garmin’s most advanced training features for hardcore athletes. It can even keep tabs on complex multisport activities, making it the best Garmin watch for triathlons. At $549, it’s a fantastic price, and I’m not sure it’ll get much cheaper.

Not for you? Check out Tom’s Guide’s other early Prime Day deals here. It’s unlikely that Garmin’s new Forerunners will go on sale next week, but I’ll be updating you as new Garmin deals drop.