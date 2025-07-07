My mom's obsessed with Skechers — here's 9 deals I've found for her (and my dad) in the Prime Day sales

I'm a fitness editor, and I've been reviewing the best running and walking shoes for the past decade.

I first introduced my mom to Skechers a few years back, and she's obsessed. Famed for their extremely comfortable, cushioned midsoles, there's a reason why your doctor probably wears Skechers — if you're on your feet a lot, they are a godsend.

If you've been waiting for Prime Day to drop to upgrade your sneakers, I've got good news — the deals have started. You can check out the best Skechers on the market here, but below I've hand-picked the deals worth shopping (and yes, I've already sent them to my mom and dad!)

Prime Day Skechers Deals

Skechers Graceful-Soft Soul Sneaker (Women's): was $45 now $18 at Amazon Right now, you can add the Skechers Graceful-Soft Soul Sneakers to your wardrobe for as low as $18. Skechers bills these as having "sock-like comfort" thanks to their stretch knit upper, and you'll also be able to slip them on without tying your laces. Customers love that they're lightweight and comfortable.

Skechers Go-Walk 5: was $60 now $45 at Amazon If you prefer the classic slip-on look, the Go-Walk 5 Skechers have a soft, breathable, knitted upper that is comfortable across the top of your foot, whether you're wearing socks or not. They are machine washable, comfortable underfoot, and by design, extremely easy to slip on and off. They're on sale now in several different colorways, so grab them while you can!

Skechers D'Lites Lace-Up sneaker : was $65 now $44 at Amazon If you want a pair of sneakers that look stylish, while still being extremely comfortable, these are a great pick. They look super-fashionable, while still having the plush, comfortable mid-sole we've come to love from the brand. They're available in a number of different colors to suit every style, and come in half sizes, as well as a wide-width to suit different foot types.

Skechers Max Cushioning Elite 2.0: was $111 now $86 at Amazon Did you know Skechers also makes running shoes? If you're obsessed with the soft cushioned comfort of Skechers, but want to run in them too, give these a try. This Tom's Guide staffer recently tested them and wrote, "I didn’t know that I was missing a whole other level of comfort until I tested the Skechers Max Cushioning Elite 2.0. They are so comfortable to wear even just for walking around, but when I took them on a run for the first time I set a new PR for my 3-mile run."

Skechers Glide-Step Altus Sneaker: was $114 now $99 at Amazon At first glance, these don't look like Skechers at all. These super-stylish sneakers are slip-in, to make getting them on and off a lot easier, and have a glide-step midsole, which is cushioned, while helping you move from the ball of your foot to your heel slightly faster, which is great if you're going to use these while walking, or to keep fit. These are currently on sale, but they won't be for long!

Skechers On the GO 600 - Brilliancy: was $65 now $52 at Amazon These Skechers sandals are the perfect summer shoe. They have Skechers' iconic comfortable midsole, paired with breathable, adjustable straps for a supportive fit, wherever you're walking this summer. They are vegan, and machine washable, with one customer writing, "Most comfortable sandals that I have ever bought. Bought one pair a year ago and had to buy another one this year cause they were that good." Now is a great time to buy, as the shoes are discounted in the two most popular colors: sand and black.

Men's deals

Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0-Fluid Motion Sneaker: was $80 now $68 at Amazon These men's running shoes are comfortable and lightweight, best suited for easy miles, or long walks. They have Skechers' ultra light midsole cushioning, and can be chucked in the washing machine if they get too sweaty. Right now they are on sale in several colorways and sizes.

Skechers Go-Walk Flex Slip-ins: was $75 now $45 at Amazon The same slip-in shoes as mentioned above, these are super comfortable, and really convenient if you're travelling, or just find it tricky to bend down and tie your laces. At $45, this is a super popular shoe, at a fantastic price with 40% off in the Prime Day sale.