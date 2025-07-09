Massive Skechers Prime Day sale from $11 — 21 deals I’d shop on sneakers and apparel
I found Amazon’s best Prime Day Skechers deals from just $11
Prime Day is in full swing, and Amazon’s Skechers deals are especially great right now. Some of this brand’s most popular footwear are seeing massive price drops, so if you’ve been holding off on snagging a pair, now’s the time.
Right now Prime Day Skechers deals start from $11. I have my eye on two of the best selling styles: right now you can grab the Skechers D'Lites Fresh Start Memory Foam Lace-up Sneaker on sale from $34 at Amazon. And the Skechers Gowalk Flex Athletic Slip-Ins are on sale from $43 at Amazon. These could sell out fast, so don’t hang around!
You can also score some great deals on apparel, like the Skechers Godri All Day Polo Shirt on sale from $11 at Amazon.
Note: prices on Skechers vary based on your choices of size and color, so you’ll need to check out any different color options in your size to find the best deals. In addition, some discounts are reserved for Amazon Prime members only! Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Skechers Prime Day deals, and stay tuned to our Prime Day deals live blog for all the best sales as they come in.
Quick Links
- See all Amazon Prime Day deals right now!
- Shop Skechers deals from $11
- Godri All Day Polo Shirt (Men's): was $34 now from $11
- Skech-Shine Foil Baseball Hat (Women's): was $20 now from $11
- Godri Swift Tunic Tee (Women's): was $29 now from $14
- Tantric Sandals (Men's): was $40 now from $16
- Graceful-Soft Soul Sneaker (Women's): was $25 now from $18
- Go Walk High Waisted Bike Short (Women's): was $39 now from $19
- Cleo Honeycomb (Women's): was $50 now from $22
- Plus-Peace and Love Ballet Flat (Women's): was $42 now from $22
- Hoodless Hoodie (Men's): was $59 now from $23
- Asana-Ocean Breezer Flip-Flop (Women's): was $42 now from $29
- D'lites Fresh Start Memory Foam Lace-up Sneaker (Women's): was $74 now from $34
- Arya-Clear Skies Loafer (Women's): was $59 now from $39
- Stamina Cutback Oxford (Men's): was $74 now from $49
Footwear
The Skechers Tantric are on sale for a super-cheap price, although the discount doesn't apply to all sizes and colors. These are super comfortable to wear thanks to their soft perforated footbed and canvas strap.
One of the coziest shoes you'll find is on sale for a great starting price right now, although the discount is limited to only a few sizes. These slippers have a squishy memory foam footbed to support your feet, even when you're at your most relaxed. Plus, they have a fuzzy lining to up the comfort even more.
Right now, you can add the Skechers Graceful-Soft Soul Sneakers to your wardrobe for as low as $18. Skechers bills these as having "sock-like comfort" thanks to their stretch knit upper, and you'll also be able to slip them on without tying your laces. Customers love that they're lightweight and comfortable.
Looking for your next favorite work shoe? The Skechers Cleo ballet flat is both comfortable and cute, with an air-cooled memory foam cushioned comfort insole and soft, stretchable Skech Knit woven fabric upper. Several reviewers say these are perfect for wider feet as well.
This simple, slip-on shoe is easy to wear thanks to the stretchy canvas material it's made with. They fit snugly and, shape-wise, are a bit narrower overall to hug your foot without socks.
There isn't much better on the beach than these Skechers thong sandals. They have a very supportive design, with a Luxe Foam cushioned comfort insole and a shock-absorbing midsole that means you can wear them for hours without any discomfort. They look cool, too.
Now on sale starting from just $25, these Skechers Haney Oxford shoes are a steal. These come in three attractive brown shades and have a lace-up synthetic leather upper. They're also much more comfortable than your average pair of oxfords, thanks to their Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole.
This eye-catching Skechers style is now on sale, starting from $26. I love the striking white, red and black colorway, and the fact that they have a Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole that'll keep your feet cool and dry.
These cozy slippers have a faux fur covered memory foam cushioned footbed for added comfort as well as a flexible traction outsole that makes them great for wearing both indoors and outdoors.
These Skechers flip-flops are super cute thanks to their decorative crochet strap. But they're comfortable too, with Skechers Yoga Foam cushioned soles to keep you light on your feet even on long walks on the beach.
The Skechers D'Lites Fresh Start sneakers are on sale from $34 at Amazon. These lace-up sneakers have air-cooled memory foam and a lightweight shock-absorbing midsole. Be sure to compare the different colors available in your size to find the best deal.
Forget Crocs! These Skechers Foamies are now on sale starting from $31. Made of molded EVA foam, these provide extra arch support to make them more comfortable during walks. They also have grippy traction outsoles and dry fast if they get wet.
These Skechers loafers are both smart and comfortable. They blend in well everywhere, from the office to the beach! With air-cooled memory foam underfoot and a stretch knit upper, your feet will be supported, and there's no chance of blisters.
I'm a big fan of the sharp range of black and brown color options this shoe comes in, and they're super comfortable to boot, thanks to their Skechers Memory Foam cushioned comfort insole. They also have a flexible traction outsole that moves with you and keeps you steady on rough terrain.
The Skechers GoWalk Flex are super comfortable, and really convenient if you're travelling, or just find it tricky to bend down and tie your laces. This is a super popular shoe on Amazon, now at a fantastic price.
The Skechers Stamina Nuovo are durable, well-built sneakers with extra grippy soles that make them great for navigating tougher terrain. These shoes also feature a padded tongue and collar to provide extra ankle support where needed.
Apparel
This Skechers Men's Polo is a total steal priced from $11 in certain sizes and colors. Made of Go Dri All Day fabric, it's lightweight, breathable and dries fast. It comes in white, black and three shades of blue.
This Skechers baseball cap is a steal, as well as being super stylish. The Skechers logo on the front gives a nice touch of extra flair and looks great against a plain background.
This Skechers tunic is a great choice to beat the heat. It's made of GO DRI SWIFT fabric that wicks sweat and dries fast. It also offers UPF 40+ protection and 4-way stretch. Plus, the side slits offer extra mobility without sacrificing coverage.
Ideal for biking, walking or working out, these Go Walk High Waisted 10-inch shorts feature a soft, cotton-like feel with a high-waisted waistband. It has exterior side pockets and its spandex blend fabric features 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking and UPF 40+ properties.
This Skechers Men's Hoodless Hoodie is on sale at Amazon. A huge 56% discount applies to certain sizes and colors, so make sure to check out all the options in your size. This relaxed fit hoodie has ribbed trim, a stretch fit and is made of breathable material.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.