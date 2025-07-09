Massive Skechers Prime Day sale from $11 — 21 deals I’d shop on sneakers and apparel

Prime Day is in full swing, and Amazon’s Skechers deals are especially great right now. Some of this brand’s most popular footwear are seeing massive price drops, so if you’ve been holding off on snagging a pair, now’s the time.

Right now Prime Day Skechers deals start from $11. I have my eye on two of the best selling styles: right now you can grab the Skechers D'Lites Fresh Start Memory Foam Lace-up Sneaker on sale from $34 at Amazon. And the Skechers Gowalk Flex Athletic Slip-Ins are on sale from $43 at Amazon. These could sell out fast, so don’t hang around!

You can also score some great deals on apparel, like the Skechers Godri All Day Polo Shirt on sale from $11 at Amazon.

Note: prices on Skechers vary based on your choices of size and color, so you’ll need to check out any different color options in your size to find the best deals. In addition, some discounts are reserved for Amazon Prime members only! Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Skechers Prime Day deals, and stay tuned to our Prime Day deals live blog for all the best sales as they come in.

Skechers Tantric Sandals (Men's): was $40 now $16 at Amazon The Skechers Tantric are on sale for a super-cheap price, although the discount doesn't apply to all sizes and colors. These are super comfortable to wear thanks to their soft perforated footbed and canvas strap.

Skechers Cozy Up Slipper (Women's): was $48 now $16 at Amazon One of the coziest shoes you'll find is on sale for a great starting price right now, although the discount is limited to only a few sizes. These slippers have a squishy memory foam footbed to support your feet, even when you're at your most relaxed. Plus, they have a fuzzy lining to up the comfort even more.

Skechers Graceful-Soft Soul Sneaker (Women's): was $25 now $21 at Amazon Right now, you can add the Skechers Graceful-Soft Soul Sneakers to your wardrobe for as low as $18. Skechers bills these as having "sock-like comfort" thanks to their stretch knit upper, and you'll also be able to slip them on without tying your laces. Customers love that they're lightweight and comfortable.

Skechers Cleo Honeycomb (Women's): was $50 now $22 at Amazon Looking for your next favorite work shoe? The Skechers Cleo ballet flat is both comfortable and cute, with an air-cooled memory foam cushioned comfort insole and soft, stretchable Skech Knit woven fabric upper. Several reviewers say these are perfect for wider feet as well.

Skechers Harver Thong Sandal (Men's): was $45 now $23 at Amazon There isn't much better on the beach than these Skechers thong sandals. They have a very supportive design, with a Luxe Foam cushioned comfort insole and a shock-absorbing midsole that means you can wear them for hours without any discomfort. They look cool, too.

Skechers Haney Oxford (Men's): was $55 now $25 at Amazon Now on sale starting from just $25, these Skechers Haney Oxford shoes are a steal. These come in three attractive brown shades and have a lace-up synthetic leather upper. They're also much more comfortable than your average pair of oxfords, thanks to their Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole.

Skechers Jade-kovos Sneaker (Men's): was $75 now $26 at Amazon This eye-catching Skechers style is now on sale, starting from $26. I love the striking white, red and black colorway, and the fact that they have a Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole that'll keep your feet cool and dry.

Skechers Cozy Campfire Slipper (Women's): was $48 now $28 at Amazon These cozy slippers have a faux fur covered memory foam cushioned footbed for added comfort as well as a flexible traction outsole that makes them great for wearing both indoors and outdoors.

Skechers Asana-Ocean Breezer Flip-Flop (Women's): was $42 now $29 at Amazon These Skechers flip-flops are super cute thanks to their decorative crochet strap. But they're comfortable too, with Skechers Yoga Foam cushioned soles to keep you light on your feet even on long walks on the beach.

Skechers Foamies Arch Fit-Valiant Clog (Men’s): was $49 now $31 at Amazon Forget Crocs! These Skechers Foamies are now on sale starting from $31. Made of molded EVA foam, these provide extra arch support to make them more comfortable during walks. They also have grippy traction outsoles and dry fast if they get wet.

Skechers Arya-Clear Skies Loafer (Women's): was $59 now $39 at Amazon These Skechers loafers are both smart and comfortable. They blend in well everywhere, from the office to the beach! With air-cooled memory foam underfoot and a stretch knit upper, your feet will be supported, and there's no chance of blisters.

Skechers Vigor 2.0 Trait Memory Foam Sneaker (Men's): was $89 now $42 at Amazon I'm a big fan of the sharp range of black and brown color options this shoe comes in, and they're super comfortable to boot, thanks to their Skechers Memory Foam cushioned comfort insole. They also have a flexible traction outsole that moves with you and keeps you steady on rough terrain.

Skechers Go-Walk Flex Slip-ins (Men's): was $75 now $45 at Amazon The Skechers GoWalk Flex are super comfortable, and really convenient if you're travelling, or just find it tricky to bend down and tie your laces. This is a super popular shoe on Amazon, now at a fantastic price.

Skechers Stamina Cutback Oxford (Men's): was $74 now $49 at Amazon The Skechers Stamina Nuovo are durable, well-built sneakers with extra grippy soles that make them great for navigating tougher terrain. These shoes also feature a padded tongue and collar to provide extra ankle support where needed.

Apparel

Skechers Godri Swift Tunic Tee (Women's): was $29 now $14 at Amazon This Skechers tunic is a great choice to beat the heat. It's made of GO DRI SWIFT fabric that wicks sweat and dries fast. It also offers UPF 40+ protection and 4-way stretch. Plus, the side slits offer extra mobility without sacrificing coverage.