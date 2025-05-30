Recommended reading

Amazon drops Skechers deals from $20 — 15 deals I'd shop now on sneakers, sandals and more

Deals
By published

Here are the Skechers deals I'd shop for the summer

a photo of the skechers max cushioning elite women&#039;s running shoes in teal, pink, and purple, with a tom&#039;s guide &#039;price drop&#039; badge and the skechers logo overlaid
(Image credit: Future / Skechers)
Jump to:

With summer on the way, you'll probably want to get some new footwear to help you make the most of the season. Whether you're on the hunt for a new pair of sandals, flip flops or running shoes, I have your back with this huge Skechers sale at Amazon.

Right now, you can get the Skechers Slip-Ins Max Cushioning Elite-Smooth Transition Sneaker on sale from $40 at Amazon. We rank these as the best Skechers for walks, which is perfect if you plan to get out and about this summer. Originally priced at $110, huge discounts apply to this shoe in certain sizes and colors.

Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so check out the different color options in your size to find the best deals. Plus, see our Amazon promo codes and the deals I'd get from $19 in Best Buy's weekend sale.

Quick Links

Footwear

Skechers Zinger Sneaker (Men's)
Skechers Zinger Sneaker (Men's): was $75 now $20 at Amazon

These Skechers Zinger Sneakers have been hugely discounted in certain sizes and colors, so act fast before this deal is gone. They have a soft Skechers Memory Foam insole underfoot to keep your feet comfortable, and a suede upper that looks premium and stylish.

View Deal
Skechers Bobs Copa (Women's)
Skechers Bobs Copa (Women's): was $55 now $20 at Amazon

Score these comfortable Skechers sneakers starting from $20. They feature a Skechers memory foam footbed and come in four stylish color options. Reviewers on Amazon say these are sturdy and fit true to size.

View Deal
Skechers On-The-go 600 Sunny Flip-Flop (Women's)
Skechers On-The-go 600 Sunny Flip-Flop (Women's): was $44 now $23 at Amazon

These Skechers Flip-Flops are perfect for summer, and they're an awesome deal at this price. Their 5Gen cushioning and knit upper make them comfortable and supportive, even when you're on your feet all day. Reviewers on Amazon also praised their lightweight design.

View Deal
Skechers Harver Thong Sandal (Men's)
Skechers Harver Thong Sandal (Men's): was $45 now $23 at Amazon

There isn't much better on the beach than these Skechers thong sandals. They have a very supportive design, with a Luxe Foam cushioned comfort insole and a shock-absorbing midsole that means you can wear them for hours without any discomfort. They look cool, too.

View Deal
Skechers Camdenn-Metallic Skies Sneaker (Women's)
Skechers Camdenn-Metallic Skies Sneaker (Women's): was $39 now $23 at Amazon

These Skechers are on sale for a great starting price, so don't sleep on this deal. They have a pretty metallic pattern across the side, with a super comfortable Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole underfoot.

View Deal
Skechers Plus-Peace and Love Ballet Flat (Women's)
Skechers Plus-Peace and Love Ballet Flat (Women's): was $42 now $25 at Amazon

This simple, slip-on shoe is easy to wear thanks to the stretchy canvas material it's made with. They fit snugly and, shape-wise, are a bit more narrow overall to hug your foot sans socks.

View Deal
Skechers Two-Band Slide Sandal (Women's)
Skechers Two-Band Slide Sandal (Women's): was $49 now $26 at Amazon

These Skechers sandals have adjustable straps, which is a boon if you often struggle to find the perfect fit. They also have a Massage Fit midsole, which Skechers says will massage your feet as you walk.

View Deal
Skechers Asana-Ocean Breezer Flip-Flop (Women's)
Skechers Asana-Ocean Breezer Flip-Flop (Women's): was $42 now $29 at Amazon

These Skechers flip-flops are super cute thanks to their decorative crochet strap. But they're comfortable too, with Skechers Yoga Foam cushioned soles to keep you light on your feet even on long walks on the beach.

View Deal
Skechers Summits Summer Blush Sneaker (Women's)
Skechers Summits Summer Blush Sneaker (Women's): was $62 now $35 at Amazon

What could be better for the summer than the Skechers Summits Summer Blush Sneakers? These come in a nice collection of three soft colors, and have comfortable Skechers Memory Foam insoles to support your feet.

View Deal
Skechers Summits-Fantasy Walk Sport Sandal (Women's)
Skechers Summits-Fantasy Walk Sport Sandal (Women's): was $50 now $35 at Amazon

These sandals have a sporty look that makes them look super cool, and they have flexible traction outsoles that make them well-suited to difficult terrain. Plus, their knit strap will keep them securely on your feet and won't rub.

View Deal
Skechers Foamies Go Walk 7-Ambition Clog (Men's)
Skechers Foamies Go Walk 7-Ambition Clog (Men's): was $49 now $36 at Amazon

Forget Crocs, because these Skechers have Comfort Pillar Technology on board! These provide extra support for your feet, especially paired with their contoured cushioned footbeds. These are great on the beach, because they have holes for ventilation and dry fast if they get wet.

View Deal
Skechers Bobs B Cute 2.0 Sneaker (Women's)
Skechers Bobs B Cute 2.0 Sneaker (Women's): was $49 now $37 at Amazon

The well-loved Skechers Bobs B Cute have gotten an upgrade with this 2.0 version! They have super soft Skechers Memory Foam cushioned insoles and a cool distressed look. Plus, they have the look of laced sneakers without the need to tie them!

View Deal
Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 Sneaker (Women's)
Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 Sneaker (Women's): was $80 now $39 at Amazon

If you're hitting the road, these Skechers are an excellent choice. Our Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 review said that these are great for beginner runners thanks to their affordable price point, bouncy and propulsive soles and breathable design.

View Deal
Skechers Slip-Ins Max Cushioning Elite-Smooth Transition Sneaker (Women's)
Skechers Slip-Ins Max Cushioning Elite-Smooth Transition Sneaker (Women's): was $110 now $40 at Amazon

These hands-free Skechers are on sale at Amazon. They're lightweight, comfortable enough to wear all day and great for walks. We said wearing them was like walking on a cloud in our Skechers Slip-ins Max Cushioning Smooth review.

View Deal
Skechers Go Run Trail Altitude 2.0-Marble Rock 3.0 Sneaker (Men's)
Skechers Go Run Trail Altitude 2.0-Marble Rock 3.0 Sneaker (Men's): was $75 now $45 at Amazon

These Skechers trail shoes just got a lot more affordable. These are water repellent and have an Air Cooled Goga Mat Insole, to keep your feet cool and dry even in tough conditions. They're also lightweight and have plenty of traction to keep you steady.

View Deal
Skechers Max Cushioning Arch Fit Roslyn Sneaker (Women's)
Skechers Max Cushioning Arch Fit Roslyn Sneaker (Women's): was $95 now $67 at Amazon

One of the coolest and comfiest deals around is on the Skechers Max Cushioning Arch Fit Roslyn Sneaker. These lightweight sneakers are some of the best around for walks, with improved arch support and a removable insole to customize the support to your needs.

View Deal
See more Wellness Deals
TOPICS
Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.