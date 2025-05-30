Amazon drops Skechers deals from $20 — 15 deals I'd shop now on sneakers, sandals and more
Here are the Skechers deals I'd shop for the summer
With summer on the way, you'll probably want to get some new footwear to help you make the most of the season. Whether you're on the hunt for a new pair of sandals, flip flops or running shoes, I have your back with this huge Skechers sale at Amazon.
Right now, you can get the Skechers Slip-Ins Max Cushioning Elite-Smooth Transition Sneaker on sale from $40 at Amazon. We rank these as the best Skechers for walks, which is perfect if you plan to get out and about this summer. Originally priced at $110, huge discounts apply to this shoe in certain sizes and colors.
Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so check out the different color options in your size to find the best deals. Plus, see our Amazon promo codes and the deals I'd get from $19 in Best Buy's weekend sale.
Quick Links
- Shop all Skechers deals at Amazon
- Zinger Sneaker (Men's): was $75 now from $20
- Bobs Copa (Women's): was $55 now from $20
- On-The-go 600 Sunny Flip-Flop (Women's): was $44 now from $23
- Harver Thong Sandal (Men's): was $45 now from $23
- Plus-Peace and Love Ballet Flat (Women's): was $42 now from $25
- Asana-Ocean Breezer Flip-Flop (Women's): was $42 now from $29
- Summits Summer Blush Sneaker (Women's): was $62 now from $35
- Summits-Fantasy Walk Sport Sandal (Women's): was $50 now from $35
- Foamies Go Walk 7-Ambition Clog (Men's): was $49 now from $36
- Bobs B Cute 2.0 Sneaker (Women's): was $49 now from $37
- Go Run Elevate 2.0 Sneaker (Women's): was $80 now from $39
- Max Cushioning Elite-Smooth Transition Slip-Ins (Women's): was $110 now from $40
- Go Run Trail Altitude 2.0-Marble Rock 3.0 Sneaker (Men's): was $75 now from $45
- Max Cushioning Arch Fit Roslyn Sneaker (Women's): was $95 now from $67
Footwear
These Skechers Zinger Sneakers have been hugely discounted in certain sizes and colors, so act fast before this deal is gone. They have a soft Skechers Memory Foam insole underfoot to keep your feet comfortable, and a suede upper that looks premium and stylish.
Score these comfortable Skechers sneakers starting from $20. They feature a Skechers memory foam footbed and come in four stylish color options. Reviewers on Amazon say these are sturdy and fit true to size.
These Skechers Flip-Flops are perfect for summer, and they're an awesome deal at this price. Their 5Gen cushioning and knit upper make them comfortable and supportive, even when you're on your feet all day. Reviewers on Amazon also praised their lightweight design.
There isn't much better on the beach than these Skechers thong sandals. They have a very supportive design, with a Luxe Foam cushioned comfort insole and a shock-absorbing midsole that means you can wear them for hours without any discomfort. They look cool, too.
These Skechers are on sale for a great starting price, so don't sleep on this deal. They have a pretty metallic pattern across the side, with a super comfortable Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole underfoot.
This simple, slip-on shoe is easy to wear thanks to the stretchy canvas material it's made with. They fit snugly and, shape-wise, are a bit more narrow overall to hug your foot sans socks.
These Skechers sandals have adjustable straps, which is a boon if you often struggle to find the perfect fit. They also have a Massage Fit midsole, which Skechers says will massage your feet as you walk.
These Skechers flip-flops are super cute thanks to their decorative crochet strap. But they're comfortable too, with Skechers Yoga Foam cushioned soles to keep you light on your feet even on long walks on the beach.
What could be better for the summer than the Skechers Summits Summer Blush Sneakers? These come in a nice collection of three soft colors, and have comfortable Skechers Memory Foam insoles to support your feet.
These sandals have a sporty look that makes them look super cool, and they have flexible traction outsoles that make them well-suited to difficult terrain. Plus, their knit strap will keep them securely on your feet and won't rub.
Forget Crocs, because these Skechers have Comfort Pillar Technology on board! These provide extra support for your feet, especially paired with their contoured cushioned footbeds. These are great on the beach, because they have holes for ventilation and dry fast if they get wet.
The well-loved Skechers Bobs B Cute have gotten an upgrade with this 2.0 version! They have super soft Skechers Memory Foam cushioned insoles and a cool distressed look. Plus, they have the look of laced sneakers without the need to tie them!
If you're hitting the road, these Skechers are an excellent choice. Our Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 review said that these are great for beginner runners thanks to their affordable price point, bouncy and propulsive soles and breathable design.
These hands-free Skechers are on sale at Amazon. They're lightweight, comfortable enough to wear all day and great for walks. We said wearing them was like walking on a cloud in our Skechers Slip-ins Max Cushioning Smooth review.
These Skechers trail shoes just got a lot more affordable. These are water repellent and have an Air Cooled Goga Mat Insole, to keep your feet cool and dry even in tough conditions. They're also lightweight and have plenty of traction to keep you steady.
One of the coolest and comfiest deals around is on the Skechers Max Cushioning Arch Fit Roslyn Sneaker. These lightweight sneakers are some of the best around for walks, with improved arch support and a removable insole to customize the support to your needs.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.