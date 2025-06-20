Massive Skechers weekend sale ahead of Prime Day — 15 deals I’d shop now from $21
Don’t miss these killer Skechers deals
Don’t wait for Prime Day — Amazon’s Skechers sale is happening right now. Whether you’re in the mood for comfy sandals or beach-friendly sneakers, now’s the time to add some summer footwear to your wardrobe at a bargain price.
Right now, the popular Skechers D'Lites Fresh Start Memory Foam Lace-up Sneaker is on sale from $34 at Amazon. These have a super clean look with multiple black, white and gray options on sale, and they’re extremely comfortable thanks to their Air-Cooled Memory Foam insoles.
Or, you can also grab the wallet-friendly Skechers Bobs Plush-Peace & Love Ballet Flat on sale from $22 at Amazon.
Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so make sure to check out the different color options available in your size to find the best deals.
Footwear
Right now, you can add the Skechers Graceful-Soft Soul Sneakers to your wardrobe for as low as $21. Skechers bills these as having "sock-like comfort" thanks to their stretch knit upper, and you'll also be able to slip them on without tying your laces. Customers love that they're lightweight and comfortable.
This simple, slip-on shoe is easy to wear thanks to the stretchy canvas material it's made with. They fit snugly and, shape-wise, are a bit narrower overall to hug your foot without socks.
The Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 slip-ons are our choice for the most versatile Skechers sneaker. As you'd expect, they're lightweight and comfortable, featuring pillowy-soft midsoles and Air-Cooled Memory Foam. In our Skechers Hands Free Ultra Flex 3.0 Brilliant Path review, we said they're great for casual wear, but we don't recommend them for high-impact exercise.
The Skechers Equalizer Double Play Slip-On Loafer is a nice and comfortable way to complete your outfits. Skechers says that this loafer's Sketch-Knit upper gives the ideal fit right out of the box, and you also get a Memory Foam Gel-Infused insole to cushion your feet.
This pair of Skechers sneakers features a dressy style that makes them perfect for creating elevated casual looks. Plus, you get extra support for your feet with Skechers Goga Mat Arch cushioning, and they're treated with charcoal to reduce odors.
Right now, there's a nice discount up for grabs on the Skechers Silva-Falco Thong Sandal. These have a simple but stylish design, with a wave pattern across the sole and a canvas strap.
Get some pep in your step thanks to these Go Walk Flex sneakers. This sporty design features a mesh upper with fixed stretch laces, ensuring your shoes stay securely in place on your next run. Plus, these shoes come with Skechers Air-Cooled Goga Mat insoles to cushion your arches while on the go.
These Skechers flip-flops are super cute thanks to their decorative crochet strap. But they're comfortable too, with Skechers Yoga Foam cushioned soles to keep you light on your feet even on long walks on the beach.
If you're on the hunt for a comfortable pair of work shoes, look no further. Skechers' Squad Sr Food Service Shoe features a slip-resistant sole to help prevent any on-the-job mishaps. Comfort and protection combine with its sporty utility design and a cushioned Skechers Memory Foam insole.
The Skechers D'Lites Fresh Start sneakers are on sale from $34 at Amazon. These lace-up sneakers have air-cooled memory foam and a lightweight shock-absorbing midsole. Be sure to compare the different colors available in your size to find the best deal.
Forget Crocs! These Skechers Foamies are now on sale starting from $34. Made of molded EVA foam, these provide extra arch support to make them more comfortable during walks. They also have grippy traction outsoles and dry fast if they get wet.
These sandals have a sporty look that makes them look super cool, and they have flexible traction outsoles that make them well-suited for difficult terrain. Plus, their knit strap will keep them securely on your feet and won't rub.
I'm a big fan of the sharp range of black and brown color options this shoe comes in, and they're super comfortable to boot, thanks to their Skechers Memory Foam cushioned comfort insole. They also have a flexible traction outsole that moves with you and keeps you steady on rough terrain.
These Skechers loafers are both smart and comfortable. They blend in well everywhere, from the office to the beach! With air-cooled memory foam underfoot and a stretch knit upper, your feet will be supported, and there's no chance of blisters.
The Skechers Stamina Nuovo are durable, well-built sneakers with extra grippy soles that make them great for navigating tougher terrain. These shoes also feature a padded tongue and collar to provide extra ankle support where needed.
