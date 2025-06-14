Some of our most-loved Skechers are on sale from $21 this weekend — 15 deals I recommend buying

Amazon is slashing the prices of Skechers this weekend, so you’ll definitely want to fill your cart. A bunch of popular styles are seeing epic discounts in Amazon’s Skechers sale.

For example, the Skechers Summits Dazzling Haze Slip-In Sneakers are on sale from $32 at Amazon. Not only do we rank these as one of the best Skechers you can buy, they’re also a #1 best seller in women’s fashion sneakers on Amazon. So if our 4-star Skechers Summits Dazzling Haze review isn’t enough to convince you, they also have an excellent 4.6-star rating on Amazon based on over 13,000 customer reviews.

I’ve listed my favorite Skechers deals below. To find more ways to save, take a look at our Amazon promo codes page, and see the deals I’d buy from $4 in Amazon’s weekend sale.

Skechers Graceful-Soft Soul Sneaker (Women's): was $25 now $21 at Amazon Right now you can add the Skechers Graceful-Soft Soul Sneakers to your wardrobe for as low as $21. Skechers bills these as having "sock-like comfort" thanks to their stretch knit upper, and you'll also be able to slip them on without tying your laces. Customers love that they're lightweight and comfortable.

Skechers Bobs Copa (Women's): was $55 now $21 at Amazon Score these comfortable Skechers sneakers starting from $21. They feature a Skechers memory foam footbed and come in four stylish color options. Reviewers on Amazon say these are sturdy and fit true to size.

Skechers Haney Oxford (Men's): was $55 now $23 at Amazon Now on sale starting from just $23, these Skechers Haney Oxford shoes are a steal. These come in three attractive brown shades and have a lace-up synthetic leather upper. They're also much more comfortable than your average pair of oxfords, thanks to their Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole.

Skechers Slade - Munson Slip-Ons (Men's): was $70 now $23 at Amazon Keep things casual with these comfy Skechers loafers. They have a durable canvas upper, and their range of soft color schemes make them perfect to wear in summer. They also have Skechers Goga Mat Arch cushioning, and have charcoal infused insoles to help fight foot odor.

Skechers Slade-Breyer Sneaker (Men's): was $65 now $27 at Amazon This pair of Skechers sneakers sports a dressy style that makes them great for elevated casual looks. Plus, you get extra support for your feet with Skechers Goga Mat Arch cushioning, and they're treated with charcoal to reduce odors.

Skechers Asana-Ocean Breezer Flip-Flop (Women's): was $42 now $29 at Amazon These Skechers flip-flops are super cute thanks to their decorative crochet strap. But they're comfortable too, with Skechers Yoga Foam cushioned soles to keep you light on your feet even on long walks on the beach.

Skechers Summits-Fantasy Walk Sport Sandal (Women's): was $50 now $35 at Amazon These sandals have a sporty look that makes them look super cool, and they have flexible traction outsoles that make them well-suited to difficult terrain. Plus, their knit strap will keep them securely on your feet and won't rub.

Skechers Foamies Arch Fit-Valiant Clog (Men’s): was $49 now $35 at Amazon Forget Crocs! These Skechers Foamies are now on sale starting from $35. Made of molded EVA foam, these provide extra arch support to make them extra comfortable during walks. They also have grippy traction outsoles and dry fast if they get wet.

Skechers Squad Sr Food Service Shoe (Women's): was $69 now $44 at Amazon If you're on the hunt for a comfortable pair of work shoes, look no further. Skechers' Squad Sr Food Service Shoe features a slip-resistant sole to help prevent any on-the-job mishaps. Comfort and protection combine with its sporty utility design and a cushioned Skechers Memory Foam insole.