Some of our most-loved Skechers are on sale from $21 this weekend — 15 deals I recommend buying
Amazon is slashing prices on Skechers’ summer footwear
Amazon is slashing the prices of Skechers this weekend, so you’ll definitely want to fill your cart. A bunch of popular styles are seeing epic discounts in Amazon’s Skechers sale.
For example, the Skechers Summits Dazzling Haze Slip-In Sneakers are on sale from $32 at Amazon. Not only do we rank these as one of the best Skechers you can buy, they’re also a #1 best seller in women’s fashion sneakers on Amazon. So if our 4-star Skechers Summits Dazzling Haze review isn’t enough to convince you, they also have an excellent 4.6-star rating on Amazon based on over 13,000 customer reviews.
I’ve listed my favorite Skechers deals below. To find more ways to save, take a look at our Amazon promo codes page, and see the deals I’d buy from $4 in Amazon’s weekend sale.
Quick Links
- Shop all Skechers deals at Amazon
- Graceful-Soft Soul Sneaker (Women's): was $25 now from $21
- Bobs Copa (Women's): was $55 now from $21
- Plus-Peace and Love Ballet Flat (Women's): was $42 now from $22
- Haney Oxford (Men's): was $55 now from $23
- Slade - Munson Slip-Ons (Men's): was $70 now from $23
- Slade-Breyer Sneaker (Men's): was $75 now from $27
- Hands Free Slip-ins Ultra Flex 3.0 (Women's): was $92 now from $27
- Asana-Ocean Breezer Flip-Flop (Women's): was $42 now from $29
- Dazzling Haze Slip Ins (Women's): was $75 now from $32
- Summits-Fantasy Walk Sport Sandal (Women's): was $50 now from $35
- Prewitt Four Strap Open Toe Sandal (Men's): was $55 now from $41
- Hands Free Slip-ins Bobs D'vine-So Hooked Sneaker (Women's): was $69 now from $51
Footwear
Right now you can add the Skechers Graceful-Soft Soul Sneakers to your wardrobe for as low as $21. Skechers bills these as having "sock-like comfort" thanks to their stretch knit upper, and you'll also be able to slip them on without tying your laces. Customers love that they're lightweight and comfortable.
Score these comfortable Skechers sneakers starting from $21. They feature a Skechers memory foam footbed and come in four stylish color options. Reviewers on Amazon say these are sturdy and fit true to size.
This simple, slip-on shoe is easy to wear thanks to the stretchy canvas material it's made with. They fit snugly and, shape-wise, are a bit more narrow overall to hug your foot sans socks.
Now on sale starting from just $23, these Skechers Haney Oxford shoes are a steal. These come in three attractive brown shades and have a lace-up synthetic leather upper. They're also much more comfortable than your average pair of oxfords, thanks to their Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole.
Keep things casual with these comfy Skechers loafers. They have a durable canvas upper, and their range of soft color schemes make them perfect to wear in summer. They also have Skechers Goga Mat Arch cushioning, and have charcoal infused insoles to help fight foot odor.
This pair of Skechers sneakers sports a dressy style that makes them great for elevated casual looks. Plus, you get extra support for your feet with Skechers Goga Mat Arch cushioning, and they're treated with charcoal to reduce odors.
The Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 slip-ons are our choice for the most versatile Skechers sneaker. As you'd expect, they're lightweight and comfortable with pillowy soft midsoles and Air-Cooled Memory Foam. In our Skechers Hands Free Ultra Flex 3.0 Brilliant Path review, we said they're great for casual wear, but we don't recommend them for high-impact exercise.
These Skechers flip-flops are super cute thanks to their decorative crochet strap. But they're comfortable too, with Skechers Yoga Foam cushioned soles to keep you light on your feet even on long walks on the beach.
These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training and dance cardio.
These sandals have a sporty look that makes them look super cool, and they have flexible traction outsoles that make them well-suited to difficult terrain. Plus, their knit strap will keep them securely on your feet and won't rub.
Forget Crocs! These Skechers Foamies are now on sale starting from $35. Made of molded EVA foam, these provide extra arch support to make them extra comfortable during walks. They also have grippy traction outsoles and dry fast if they get wet.
These Skechers sandals have a cool, rugged design that will help you take on summer. They feature a relaxed fit and have Luxe Foam insoles for a super comfortable and supportive feel. Plus, their four straps will help keep them secure.
If you're on the hunt for a comfortable pair of work shoes, look no further. Skechers' Squad Sr Food Service Shoe features a slip-resistant sole to help prevent any on-the-job mishaps. Comfort and protection combine with its sporty utility design and a cushioned Skechers Memory Foam insole.
These Skechers loafers are both smart and comfortable. They blend in well everywhere from the office to the beach! With air cooled memory foam underfoot and a stretch knit upper, your feet will be supported and there's no chance of blisters.
These super-cute Skechers Bobs are now on sale for a price cut. These slip-ins go on easily and stay in place thanks to their padded heel pillow. Plus, their simple, clean design is easy to style.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.