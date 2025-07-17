Massive Skechers sale live from $9 at Amazon — 15 deals I'd shop now on sneakers and apparel
Amazon is offering a ton of Skechers deals, but I’ve picked out the best of the best
Amazon is one of my favorite places to go for Skechers deals! Even though we’re just off the back of a big sales event, you can currently still snag Skechers deals from just $9 at Amazon.
But with so many to choose from, which ones should you go for? For starters, I highly recommend the Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 on sale from $43 at Amazon. We gave them 4 stars in our Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 review, praising their bouncy and comfortable feel underfoot. They’re great for beginner runners, and they’re even more affordable with a discount applied.
Note that prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so check out the different color options in your size to score the best deals. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes coverage, and check out the deals I’d shop from $15 in Amazon’s Yeti sale.
Footwear
The Skechers Tantric are on sale for a super-cheap price, although the discount doesn't apply to all sizes and colors. These are super comfortable to wear thanks to their soft perforated footbed and canvas strap.
Score these comfortable Skechers sneakers starting from $14. They feature a Skechers memory foam footbed and come in four stylish color options. Reviewers on Amazon say these are sturdy and fit true to size.
These creatively-named Skechers wedges are on sale for a steal in certain sizes and colors! These sandals are super comfortable to wear thanks to their stretchy strap and Memory Foam footbed. I love the color option with the sparkly jewels on the strap!
There isn't much better on the beach than these Skechers thong sandals. They have a very supportive design, with a Luxe Foam cushioned comfort insole and a shock-absorbing midsole that means you can wear them for hours without any discomfort. They look cool, too.
These classic sneakers from Skechers are extra comfortable thanks to their Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole. They have a premium feel thanks to their suede upper, meaning you can wear them to dress up or dress down.
These Skechers flip-flops are super cute thanks to their decorative crochet strap. But they're comfortable too, with Skechers Yoga Foam cushioned soles to keep you light on your feet even on long walks on the beach.
These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training and dance cardio.
If you prefer the classic slip-on look, the Go-Walk 5 Skechers have a soft, breathable, knitted upper that is comfortable across the top of your foot, whether you're wearing socks or not. They are machine washable, comfortable underfoot, and by design, extremely easy to slip on and off.
These Skechers loafers are both smart and comfortable. They blend in well everywhere, from the office to the beach! With air-cooled memory foam underfoot and a stretch knit upper, your feet will be supported, and there's no chance of blisters.
I'm a big fan of the sharp range of black and brown color options this shoe comes in, and they're super comfortable to boot, thanks to their Skechers Memory Foam cushioned comfort insole. They also have a flexible traction outsole that moves with you and keeps you steady on rough terrain.
If you're hitting the road, these Skechers are an excellent choice. Our Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 review said that these are great for beginner runners thanks to their affordable price point, bouncy and propulsive soles and breathable design.
We rank these shoes as the best Skechers for novice runners. These extremely light and breathable shoes are supportive, durable and come in at an affordable price point. However, we noted in our Skechers Go Run Lite review that you'll eventually want to upgrade to a shoe that is engineered for running longer distances if you do get serious about the sport.
Apparel
This Skechers Men's Polo is a total steal priced from $9 in certain sizes and colors. Made of Go Dri All Day fabric, it's lightweight, breathable and dries fast. It comes in white, black and three shades of blue.
This Skechers tunic is a great choice to beat the heat. It's made of GO DRI SWIFT fabric that wicks sweat and dries fast. It also offers UPF 40+ protection and 4-way stretch. Plus, the side slits offer extra mobility without sacrificing coverage.
Comfortable leggings are always welcome, whether you're at the gym or lounging around the house. We like these because they have exterior side pockets and a cotton-like feel, as well as 4-way stretch and moisture-wicking material.
