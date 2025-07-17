Massive Skechers sale live from $9 at Amazon — 15 deals I'd shop now on sneakers and apparel

Deals
By published

Amazon is offering a ton of Skechers deals, but I’ve picked out the best of the best

The Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 running shoes in the women&#039;s style, in fuchsia pink, photographed against a blue background.
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)
Jump to:

Amazon is one of my favorite places to go for Skechers deals! Even though we’re just off the back of a big sales event, you can currently still snag Skechers deals from just $9 at Amazon.

But with so many to choose from, which ones should you go for? For starters, I highly recommend the Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 on sale from $43 at Amazon. We gave them 4 stars in our Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 review, praising their bouncy and comfortable feel underfoot. They’re great for beginner runners, and they’re even more affordable with a discount applied.

Note that prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so check out the different color options in your size to score the best deals. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes coverage, and check out the deals I’d shop from $15 in Amazon’s Yeti sale.

Quick Links

Footwear

Skechers Tantric Sandals (Men's)
Skechers Tantric Sandals (Men's): was $40 now $14 at Amazon

The Skechers Tantric are on sale for a super-cheap price, although the discount doesn't apply to all sizes and colors. These are super comfortable to wear thanks to their soft perforated footbed and canvas strap.

View Deal
Skechers Bobs Copa (Women's)
Skechers Bobs Copa (Women's): was $55 now $14 at Amazon

Score these comfortable Skechers sneakers starting from $14. They feature a Skechers memory foam footbed and come in four stylish color options. Reviewers on Amazon say these are sturdy and fit true to size.

View Deal
Skechers Cali Rumblers Sci-Fi Wedge Sandal
Skechers Cali Rumblers Sci-Fi Wedge Sandal: was $25 now $21 at Amazon

These creatively-named Skechers wedges are on sale for a steal in certain sizes and colors! These sandals are super comfortable to wear thanks to their stretchy strap and Memory Foam footbed. I love the color option with the sparkly jewels on the strap!

View Deal
Skechers Harver Thong Sandal (Men's)
Skechers Harver Thong Sandal (Men's): was $45 now $23 at Amazon

There isn't much better on the beach than these Skechers thong sandals. They have a very supportive design, with a Luxe Foam cushioned comfort insole and a shock-absorbing midsole that means you can wear them for hours without any discomfort. They look cool, too.

View Deal
Skechers Eden Lx-Rich Tones Sneaker (Women's)
Skechers Eden Lx-Rich Tones Sneaker (Women's): was $70 now $29 at Amazon

These classic sneakers from Skechers are extra comfortable thanks to their Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole. They have a premium feel thanks to their suede upper, meaning you can wear them to dress up or dress down.

View Deal
Skechers Asana-Ocean Breezer Flip-Flop (Women's)
Skechers Asana-Ocean Breezer Flip-Flop (Women's): was $42 now $29 at Amazon

These Skechers flip-flops are super cute thanks to their decorative crochet strap. But they're comfortable too, with Skechers Yoga Foam cushioned soles to keep you light on your feet even on long walks on the beach.

View Deal
Skechers Dazzling Haze Slip Ins (Women's)
Skechers Dazzling Haze Slip Ins (Women's): was $75 now $32 at Amazon

These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training and dance cardio.

View Deal
Skechers Go-Walk 5
Skechers Go-Walk 5: was $60 now $36 at Amazon

If you prefer the classic slip-on look, the Go-Walk 5 Skechers have a soft, breathable, knitted upper that is comfortable across the top of your foot, whether you're wearing socks or not. They are machine washable, comfortable underfoot, and by design, extremely easy to slip on and off.

View Deal
Skechers Arya-Clear Skies Loafer (Women's)
Skechers Arya-Clear Skies Loafer (Women's): was $59 now $37 at Amazon

These Skechers loafers are both smart and comfortable. They blend in well everywhere, from the office to the beach! With air-cooled memory foam underfoot and a stretch knit upper, your feet will be supported, and there's no chance of blisters.

View Deal
Skechers Vigor 2.0 Trait Memory Foam Sneaker (Men's)
Skechers Vigor 2.0 Trait Memory Foam Sneaker (Men's): was $89 now $42 at Amazon

I'm a big fan of the sharp range of black and brown color options this shoe comes in, and they're super comfortable to boot, thanks to their Skechers Memory Foam cushioned comfort insole. They also have a flexible traction outsole that moves with you and keeps you steady on rough terrain.

View Deal
Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 Sneaker (Women's)
Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 Sneaker (Women's): was $80 now $43 at Amazon

If you're hitting the road, these Skechers are an excellent choice. Our Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 review said that these are great for beginner runners thanks to their affordable price point, bouncy and propulsive soles and breathable design.

View Deal
Skechers Go Run Lite (Women's)
Skechers Go Run Lite (Women's): was $75 now $44 at Amazon

We rank these shoes as the best Skechers for novice runners. These extremely light and breathable shoes are supportive, durable and come in at an affordable price point. However, we noted in our Skechers Go Run Lite review that you'll eventually want to upgrade to a shoe that is engineered for running longer distances if you do get serious about the sport.

View Deal

Apparel

Skechers Godri All Day Polo Shirt (Men's)
Skechers Godri All Day Polo Shirt (Men's): was $34 now $9 at Amazon

This Skechers Men's Polo is a total steal priced from $9 in certain sizes and colors. Made of Go Dri All Day fabric, it's lightweight, breathable and dries fast. It comes in white, black and three shades of blue.

View Deal
Skechers Godri Swift Tunic Tee (Women's)
Skechers Godri Swift Tunic Tee (Women's): was $29 now $14 at Amazon

This Skechers tunic is a great choice to beat the heat. It's made of GO DRI SWIFT fabric that wicks sweat and dries fast. It also offers UPF 40+ protection and 4-way stretch. Plus, the side slits offer extra mobility without sacrificing coverage.

View Deal
Skechers Go Walk High-Waisted Leggings
Skechers Go Walk High-Waisted Leggings: was $49 now $20 at Amazon

Comfortable leggings are always welcome, whether you're at the gym or lounging around the house. We like these because they have exterior side pockets and a cotton-like feel, as well as 4-way stretch and moisture-wicking material.

View Deal
See more Wellness Deals
TOPICS
Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.