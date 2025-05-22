All you need is 5 minutes to build core strength and stability, according to a certified Pilates instructor
These slow and controlled exercises focus on deep core stability
If you’re looking to build a strong and stable core, we’ve got good news — according to a certified Pilates instructor, you don’t need to spend hours in the gym doing planks and sit-ups. You only need five minutes and the right exercises.
The workout below, designed by Pilates instructor and Lean app founder Lilly Sabri, uses slow and controlled movements to keep your core engaged.
The workout focuses on deep core activation to help you strengthen and sculpt your abdominal muscles and deep stabilizer muscles. Ready to give it a go? Read on to find out more.
What is the workout?
The workout features some key Pilates exercises that focus on the deep core. You’ll do each for 45 seconds, followed by a 10 second break. There’s only five exercises in total, and you won’t need any extra equipment. That said, you might want to use one of the best yoga mats to lie on.
Here’s the exercises:
Reverse crunches: 45 seconds
- To do a reverse crunch, start by lying on your back. Make a diamond shape with your hands, and place this underneath your sit bones for support.
- From here, slowly, and with control, lift your legs up to the ceiling — the move should be coming from your abs, not your hip flexors. Think about keeping your core engaged, sucking your belly button into your spine.
- Lift your hip a few inches off the floor at the top of the movement, before slowly reversing back to your starting position — don’t let your legs flop back down to the ground.
- If this is too much, the modification here is to do crunches.
Leg lowers: 45 seconds
- For this exercise, keep your hands underneath your glutes, and your core engaged. Raise both legs up to the ceiling with your toes pointed.
- Keeping the leg extended, slowly lower it down until it’s a few inches from the floor, then bring it back to your starting position.
- Repeat on the opposite side, and keep switching legs.
- It’s essential to make sure your lower back stays pressed into the floor for this exercise. If you notice your back peeling off the floor, switch to the modification, which is Pilates toe taps.
Ab hold: 45 seconds
- Start by interlocking your fingers, with your thumbs pointing up. Lying on your back, place your thumbs on the floor behind your head.
- Lift your legs into a double-leg tabletop and hold.
- Keep squeezing your core. If you find this exercise too tricky, modify it by keeping your hands by your temples, your head and neck lifted, and lifting just one leg at a time.
- In the final 20 seconds, Lilly will progress this exercise by adding tiny leg movements, moving one leg a few centimeters forward, then the other.
Pilates roll up: 45 seconds
- Think of this as a very slow sit-up. Start by extending both arms out behind your head. Engage your core and slowly roll up, one vertebrae at a time.
- Once you reach sitting, reverse the movement, slowly rolling back down to the mat.
- Keep repeating this. If it’s too much, the modification here is to place your hands by your temples and do crunches.
Pilates hundreds: 45 seconds
- The last exercise is a set of Pilates hundreds. Start by lying on your back and lifting both legs into tabletop position.
- Extend your arms by your side, engage your core, and pump your arms up and down quickly.
- Breath in for five pumps, and out for five pumps.
- If this is too much, lower your legs to the mat.
What are the benefits?
All of these classic Pilates core exercises focus on the deep abdominal muscles, used to stabilize and support the midsection as you move.
Strengthening these muscles can help improve your posture and protect you from lower back pain. Pilates can also improve your flexibility and stability, essential, whatever you’re training for.
This workout probably won’t leave you feeling exhausted or like you’ve worked up a serious sweat, but Pilates is all about small, controlled, precise movements to target your core. This low-impact workout is suitable for all levels, as Lilly offers modifications for beginners, and the slower you move, the better.
If sculpting visible abs is your goal, regular Pilates practice can help tighten and tone your midsection.
You’ll want to pair your Pilates practice with good nutrition, cardio, and strength training. Whatever your goal, the slow, controlled movements will help build strength and endurance, without the impact of running or jumping.
