Goodbye crunches and sit-ups — these 3 exercises target your 'deep core' muscles to strengthen your pelvic floor and stabilize your spine

Building a strong core means far more than just flattening your stomach or sculpting visible abs.

Your deep core refers to a group of muscles that stabilize your spine, pelvis, and internal organs, protecting your lower back from injuries as you move.

Common ab exercises like crunches and sit-ups work the outer ab muscles, or rectus abdominis, but don’t really work your deeper core, so if you’re looking for results, swap them for these three exercises instead.

As a reminder, if you’re new to exercise or you’re returning to workouts following an injury or pregnancy, it’s always a good idea to seek advice from a professional.

What is the workout?

The workout, created by former professional gymnast Julia Kandawire includes three different exercises, all of which target the group of muscles that make up the deep core; the transverse abdominis, pelvic floor, diaphragm, and multifidus muscles.

All you’ll need for the workout is one dumbbell, which adds extra resistance to the exercises. If you’re working out from home, you can check out the best adjustable dumbbells to add to your home gym.

The exercises involved are as follows:

Knee tucks: 15 reps

Glute bridge marching: 20 reps

Glute bridge knee tuck with overhead reach: 10 reps per side

You’ll do three rounds in total, and the workout shouldn’t take more than 15 minutes to complete. You can take a few seconds to rest between rounds to reset, if you need.

Remember, as with all ab workouts, the key here is to move slowly and with control. Keep your abdominal muscles engaged throughout, thinking about sucking your belly button into your spine and bracing your midsection.

Keep your lower back pressed into your exercise mat at all times — if you struggle to keep your core engaged, drop the weight and do these exercises using just your body weight for now.

What are the benefits?

All of the exercises in this workout are targeting those deep core muscles, responsible for stabilizing your spine and pelvis as you move, preventing injuries to the lower back.

Strengthening these muscles can also improve your posture and give you better balance and stability as you move — something that’s important, especially as we get older.

Whether you’re a runner, a cyclist, or a swimmer, strengthening your deepest core muscles can help improve your athletic performance.

Nearly all movements originate from or require support from your core, including everyday activities like lifting something from a shelf, as well as more intense activities such as sprinting.

A strong, stable core allows your limbs to generate more force, helping increase your endurance.

Finally, far from focusing on a flat stomach, your deep core muscles work your pelvic floor and diaphragm. Your pelvic floor muscles are a group of muscles at the base of your pelvis, and strengthening them can help prevent issues like incontinence.

They’re also a group of muscles you’ll need to focus on after childbirth. Your diaphragm is your primary breathing muscle, so exercises like these can help improve your breathing patterns, supporting your overall health.

Remember, if a flat stomach is your goal, there’s a lot of truth in the saying "abs are made in the kitchen." You’ll need to pair abdominal exercises with a balanced, healthy diet and focus on lowering your overall body fat percentage.

But, importantly, a strong midsection is about a lot more than visible muscles, so grab a dumbbell and give this one a go.