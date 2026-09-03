This AI-powered exoskeleton supports your entire lower body — and still fits inside a backpack

As much as IFA 2026 is about computing stuff — we just saw a wild flip-and-swivel handheld from Acer and learned more about when Nvidia's new Apple Silicon competitor is coming — there are plenty of other interesting products launching here in Berlin as well.

Hypershell, the company behind the exoskeleton that made headlines at IFA last year, is back with a new model. If you aren't aware, Hypershell's exoskeletons are designed to assist users during outdoor activities like hiking and running, and this year's model, called the Hypershell Halo, takes that idea even further.

Unlike last year's model, which primarily assisted around the hips, the Halo provides support throughout the lower body, including the knees.

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The biggest change this time around is the new architecture. Hypershell is using a continuous carbon fiber load-bearing structure that runs across the hip, thigh, knee, and lower leg, allowing the Halo to provide assistance beyond just the hip area.

(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Tom's Guide)

The new design should also give you more freedom of movement. Last year's Ultra felt slightly rigid to wear, whereas the Halo has been designed to move more naturally with your body.

The Halo also gets a new HyperDrive Pro motor system capable of delivering up to 1,490W of peak power, which is 49% more than last year's Hypershell Ultra. It can provide assistance at speeds of up to 17 km/h, while Hypershell claims the powered hip and knee system can reduce knee-muscle fatigue by up to 40% during squats.

Of course, there's plenty of AI involved too. The Halo uses more than 30 sensors alongside Hypershell's HyperCore Pro AI chip to understand how you're moving. The company says the system can anticipate your movement around 200 milliseconds in advance and adjust the assistance up to 2,500 times every second.

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There's also a new AI assistant called Shelly, which lets users configure the Halo and plan journeys using voice or text through the companion app. Hypershell calls it the industry's first "sidekick AI" developed specifically for consumer exoskeletons. The assistant can also learn your movement habits over time to better adjust the support it provides.

(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Tom's Guide)

In terms of the build and design, the extra hardware does add some weight compared to the Ultra. The Hypershell Halo weighs around 2.6kg, but thankfully, it can fold down to less than eight liters in volume, meaning you should still be able to carry it inside a backpack. It also retains IP54 dust and water resistance, so you shouldn't have to worry too much about the terrain you're taking it through.

The Hypershell Halo starts at $2,299 and is already available for pre-orders starting today. In the U.S., you'll be able to purchase Halo on Amazon, Best Buy, and other major retailers, and the company is targeting a November 2026 release.

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