Ditch the weights — this resistance band workout will build lower body strength and improve your mobility in just 20 minutes

While weights are a great tool for strength training, they aren't for everyone. Plus, unless you have your own a pair of the best dumbbells or best kettlebells at home, you'll need access to a gym. That's why I'm a big fan of banded workouts — with one of the best resistance bands, you can build strength anywhere.

This 20-minute banded routine, created by Viktorija Krisjansone, targets your legs, focusing on the quads, glutes, and hamstrings. You can watch Krisjansone demonstrate the entire workout on her Instagram, where she demonstrates all 10 exercises.

To complete the workout, perform each exercise for 50 seconds, followed by a 10-second rest between movements. After one full round, take a minute to rest before repeating for a total of two rounds.

While it might be tempting to rush through the routine, it's essential to take your time and focus on proper form. Slow, controlled movements and maintaining time under tension will help promote muscle growth (hypertrophy)

Ready to take a look at the banded lower body workout?

Watch Viktorija Krisjansone's 20-minute lower body resistance band workout

A post shared by Viktorija Krisjansone (@sportbyblondie) A photo posted by on

If you're tackling this workout first thing in the morning or after a long day of sitting, it's important to include a quick warm-up to loosen up before diving into Krisjansone's routine. Many of the exercises include pulsing, which increases muscle tension and intensifies the burn, so your body will appreciate easing into the routine with a little warm-up.

Although a 10-second break between the exercises will feel very brief, you will still have moment to grab a swig of water from one of the best water bottles by your side. Shorter breaks in a workout is a good way to challenge your muscular endurance, as they force your muscles to work harder for longer periods, training them to better sustain effort over time.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As we mentioned earlier, good form is essential in this lower body resistance band workout, and in any workout you do! When you use the right technique, you not only target the right muscles but you also give yourself a better chance at avoiding injuries, which means you can train more consistently and safely.

Perhaps you're wondering how a resistance band can help you build strength? They improve your strength and tone your muscles by providing constant tension on your muscles throughout an exercise. When you pull or stretch the bands, your muscles have to work hard to work against the resistance and this is what contributes to growth.

They are also a piece of equipment commonly used to work on mobility. This is because resistance bands make you use full range of motion during exercises and this increases flexibility in your muscles and joints. So, you will be building strength and boosting your mobility with this 20 minute banded routine.



Time to give it a go!

