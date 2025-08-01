Stuck with stiff joints? This 5-move kettlebell trainer workout is your range-of-motion reset

If your hips feel tighter than your work schedule, you’re not alone. Hours spent sitting at a desk, commuting, or even just lounging on the sofa can leave your hips stiff, your lower back grumbling, and your movement feeling anything but nimble.

To help loosen things up and strengthen the muscles around your hips, personal trainer Shaina Fata has created a five-move mobility routine using a kettlebell. If you’re in the market for equipment, we’ve tested the best kettlebells for home workouts.

Fata’s routine is designed to improve lower body joint health and build functional strength using just one weight and a jump box. If you don’t have a box, try a sturdy step, low bench, or even a wide staircase.

There are no quick fixes when it comes to improving mobility and strength. Things like building range of motion take time and consistency. But this routine is a great place to start, especially if you’re feeling stiff and want to move with more freedom.

Watch trainer Shaina Fata's mobility and strength routine for the hips

What are the benefits

This five-move routine may look simple on paper, but each exercise is carefully chosen to target common trouble spots like tight hips, stiff joints, and underused glutes. It includes moves like kettlebell windmills and halos which will challenge your balance and coordination while opening up the shoulders and hips.

You'll also tune into some deep squats and kneeling hip shifts that will encourage mobility in the lower body. Meanwhile the high box step-ups add a dose of functional strength which the benefits will carry over into everyday movement.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These exercises are most effective when done with proper form, and slowing down each move can help you focus on control rather than rushing through the reps.

If you are new to mobility work or kettlebell training, it's worth taking a moment to watch trainer Fata’s demonstrations closely. These exercises are most effective when done with proper form, and slowing down each move can help you focus on control rather than rushing through the reps. Pay attention to how Fata moves with intention throughout the routine. This kind of focus is key to building strength and improving range of motion over time.

The kettlebell is not just there to add weight. Adding load challenges your stability, activates deeper muscle engagement, and helps you build strength through a greater range of motion. It can also improve posture, increase core strength, and encourage better joint control.

Quick note: this routine may not be suitable for everyone. Deep squats and weighted mobility work can feel too intense for beginners or anyone dealing with pain or injury. If that sounds familiar, try one of our picks of bodyweight mobility routines or explore lower-impact strength workouts to build a foundation first.