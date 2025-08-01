Stuck with stiff joints? This 5-move kettlebell trainer workout is your range-of-motion reset
Relieve tension and build strength
If your hips feel tighter than your work schedule, you’re not alone. Hours spent sitting at a desk, commuting, or even just lounging on the sofa can leave your hips stiff, your lower back grumbling, and your movement feeling anything but nimble.
To help loosen things up and strengthen the muscles around your hips, personal trainer Shaina Fata has created a five-move mobility routine using a kettlebell. If you’re in the market for equipment, we’ve tested the best kettlebells for home workouts.
Fata’s routine is designed to improve lower body joint health and build functional strength using just one weight and a jump box. If you don’t have a box, try a sturdy step, low bench, or even a wide staircase.
There are no quick fixes when it comes to improving mobility and strength. Things like building range of motion take time and consistency. But this routine is a great place to start, especially if you’re feeling stiff and want to move with more freedom.
Watch trainer Shaina Fata's mobility and strength routine for the hips
A post shared by Shaina Fata ☀️ (@shainamarie.b)
A photo posted by on
What are the benefits
This five-move routine may look simple on paper, but each exercise is carefully chosen to target common trouble spots like tight hips, stiff joints, and underused glutes. It includes moves like kettlebell windmills and halos which will challenge your balance and coordination while opening up the shoulders and hips.
You'll also tune into some deep squats and kneeling hip shifts that will encourage mobility in the lower body. Meanwhile the high box step-ups add a dose of functional strength which the benefits will carry over into everyday movement.
If you are new to mobility work or kettlebell training, it's worth taking a moment to watch trainer Fata’s demonstrations closely. These exercises are most effective when done with proper form, and slowing down each move can help you focus on control rather than rushing through the reps. Pay attention to how Fata moves with intention throughout the routine. This kind of focus is key to building strength and improving range of motion over time.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
The kettlebell is not just there to add weight. Adding load challenges your stability, activates deeper muscle engagement, and helps you build strength through a greater range of motion. It can also improve posture, increase core strength, and encourage better joint control.
Quick note: this routine may not be suitable for everyone. Deep squats and weighted mobility work can feel too intense for beginners or anyone dealing with pain or injury. If that sounds familiar, try one of our picks of bodyweight mobility routines or explore lower-impact strength workouts to build a foundation first.
More from Tom's Guide
Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.
Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.
When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.