Personal trainer shares the one simple hip flexor trick you're missing to boost flexibility

Listen up all pigeon posers or 90/90 hip stretch lovers — there is one seriously simple hack you might not know about, and it could improve squat depth and boost lower body flexibility. If you want to squeeze extra hip flexibility out of your 90/90 stretch, here’s how.

As a trainer, I take mobility and stretching very seriously. In fact, above all else, it’s my favorite component of fitness to coach. You’re probably familiar with both pigeon pose and its variation — the 90/90 stretch — already, but if you’re not, I provide some helpful how-to tips below, along with a quick video hack to boost the stretch.

Grab one of the best yoga mats, and let’s crack on.

What is the 90/90 stretch for hip flexibility?

The 90/90 hip stretch primarily targets the hip flexors, external rotators and glutes and is generally known as the more accessible version of pigeon pose, which can be troublesome for some people’s knees.

If you suffer from tight hips, I strongly recommend giving it a try, as it targets many of the muscle groups that surround the pelvis, support your lower back and promote posture.

During the stretch, you’ll likely feel a deep glute and hip flexor release, and in the back leg, a stretch down the inner leg and external rotators. As a group, these muscles promote lower body mobility and range of motion.

When functioning properly, you’ll find movement patterns are improved during lower body strength workouts and there’s less chance of altered mechanics or overcompensation injuries.

How to do the 90/90 stretch with proper form

Sit on a mat and extend both legs

Bring your right leg behind you, bend your right knee and align your right heel with it

Bend your left knee to a 90-degree angle, aligning the left hip, thigh and knee. Your left calf should be parallel to your hips

Rotate your hips to sit square to the mat and gentle press down with your inner thigh

Your left leg should be positioned in front of you and your right leg behind and slightly to the side

Sit tall and lengthen through the spine without leaning to one side. Without rounding your back, hinge forward at the hips and lower your chest toward your front leg

Hold the stretch for at least 30 seconds, then release slowly and switch sides. Stay sitting upright if you are feeling particularly tight.

One simple hack to boost the 90/90 hip flexibility stretch

Both legs should create a 90-degree shape, and I recommend gently pressing your knees down without forcing anything. If this still feels tough, slightly shift your heels inward to reduce the angle of the legs. A cushion or bolster under the front glute can also be helpful.

Once you’ve performed the stretch, switch your focus to your back hip. Keeping your back knee supported on the mat, try to rotate the back hip as close to the ground as you can while breathing into the stretch, drawing downward toward the mat and using the rotation of the back hip.

Your hip will try to resist and pull forward, so move slowly and don’t force it — it’s crucial to differentiate between uncomfortable and painful. Stay for a few rounds of breath or longer, sinking your bum closer to the mat over time as tightness reduces.

Try this each time you perform the 90/90 stretch, and over time, watch your hip function and squat depth transform.

Who should avoid the 90-90 stretch?

The 90/90 stretch allows you to switch on those deeper muscles that allow your hip joints to move through a range of motion and stabilize the pelvis. It’s safe for most people, but if you experience knee, hip, or lower back pain, or have an existing diagnosed injury, skip it until you've consulted a qualified medical professional.