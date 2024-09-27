Skip the gym — this wall Pilates workout will help you build strength and muscle in 10 minutes

At a time where the cost of living is high, more and more of us are getting creative and trying to find new and improved ways to work out for less. It makes sense — no equipment workouts offer up a great way to cash in on all the benefits exercise brings, without having to put your hand into your pocket.

One trending cost-effective workout that seems to be doing the rounds on social media (and shows no signs of slowing down), is wall Pilates . As the name hints, wall Pilates is a variation of traditional Pilates where you’ll practice moves against a wall. It’s often likened to being like Reformer Pilates , as instead of using your body weight and the Reformer carriage for extra resistance, you’ll use a wall.

If you[‘re keen to try out this Pilates variation, stick right here. We’ve found this 10-minute wall Pilates workout which is designed to build strength and muscle definition. So roll out one of the best yoga mats , find a spare wall and prepare to get started.

What is this 10-minute wall Pilates workout?

10 MIN WALL PILATES WORKOUT | Full Body Toning - YouTube Watch On

Designed by Jenna Collins , a New Zealand-based online fitness trainer, this mind-body exercise utilizes a mat, a sturdy wall and the best Pilates exercises to help tone and strengthen your body.

The workout is arranged into 40-second intervals with 15 seconds of rest. This short period of rest gives you enough time to see what the next exercise will be and a chance to catch your breath before you begin your next Pilates move.

Collins demonstrates each move before expecting you to replicate them. If you’ve practiced mat Pilates before or worked out on a Reformer, most of these moves won’t be new. For example, Collins includes glute bridges , glute bridge pulses and elevated leg crunches.

It’s also worth noting that this isn’t a beginner class. If you’re a newbie to this type of Pilates, try out this 20-minute wall Pilates session for size.

What are the benefits of Pilates?

To put it simply, the benefits of Pilates cross into numerous areas of your well-being. For starters, Pilates can increase flexibility, strength, mobility and balance through small, repetitive and controlled movements.

This form of fitness can also help improve your posture, breathing and lower stress levels.

And, as one review, published in the Bulletin of the Faculty of Physical Therapy found, this mind-body exercise may even improve quality of life while lowering pain and disability.

So, how long does it take to see improvements? Well, not as long as you might think.

According to a study featured in the journal Acta Gymnica , two to three one-hour sessions of Pilates for 12 weeks can boost abdominal strength, improve hip and shoulder joint mobility and result in better endurance.