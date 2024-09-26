Forget the gym — this 30-minute kettlebell workout uses supersets to build stronger legs and abs
Get stronger and fitter with this kettlebell session
There are a lot of different methods and training styles you can use to make your workouts effective, but supersets are one of my favorites. Doing two moves back-to-back keeps your heart rate up and makes a session more interesting, and I find it makes the workout fly by rather than dragging out.
In this kettlebell workout you use supersets to challenge your lower body and core in turn. It has been created by fitness trainer Roxanne Russell and you can watch it on her YouTube channel Workout With Roxanne.
You’ll need at least one of the best kettlebells for the workout; Roxanne is actually using several different weights from 13lbs to 31lbs, so if you do have a range you can pick the one most appropriate to each exercise. You’ll be mainly using the weights for the lower body exercises so opt for a fairly heavy kettlebell if you have one to challenge the big muscles groups you’re working.
If you don’t have kettlebells you can use other weights for the session, just scan through the video first to see how best to swap in the weights you have for each exercise.
Watch Workout With Roxanne’s 30-minute kettlebell workout
You do 12 supersets in the workout, first doing a lower body exercise like squats or deadlifts for 60 seconds before moving straight into a core exercise, which you do for 30 seconds. You then get a 20-second break before moving onto the next superset.
During the rest breaks Roxanne demonstrates the moves in the next superset so look out for these even as you grab a drink or a towel so you know what you’re doing. That’s especially true with the core exercise, because you only have 30 seconds of work there and want to be able to get straight into it after your leg exercise.
That said, it’s also important not to rush, especially with the weighted leg exercises. First and foremost you should focus on form, and make sure you’re engaging the target muscles with each exercise. Move with control so you can feel the muscles working.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
You can also use your weights for the core exercises to make them more of a challenge, though I would opt for a lighter kettlebell than the one you used for the lower body move in that superset.
Roxanne also demonstrates a warm up and cool down for the workout, which are both well worth doing to get the most out of the session and kick start your recovery afterwards. These are taken into account with the 30-minute timeframe, so you’ll still be all done in no time at all.
If you are pushed for time and can’t spare 30 minutes, this 15-minute kettlebell workout might be a better option for those mainly looking to strengthen their core, or you can try this five-move kettlebell workout for the whole body.
More from Tom's Guide
- Forget burpees — you just need one kettlebell and 16 minutes to build full-body strength
- No, not sit-ups — these are the two abs exercises you need to sculpt a six-pack, according to a personal trainer
- Forget sit-ups — this kettlebell workout sculpts your core in just 6 moves
Nick Harris-fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon.
He runs 50-80 miles a week and races regularly with his club, which gives him a lot of opportunity to test out running gear: he has tested and reviewed hundreds of pairs of running shoes, as well as fitness trackers, running watches, sports headphones, treadmills, and all manner of other kit. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.