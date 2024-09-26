Forget the gym — this 30-minute kettlebell workout uses supersets to build stronger legs and abs

There are a lot of different methods and training styles you can use to make your workouts effective, but supersets are one of my favorites. Doing two moves back-to-back keeps your heart rate up and makes a session more interesting, and I find it makes the workout fly by rather than dragging out.

In this kettlebell workout you use supersets to challenge your lower body and core in turn. It has been created by fitness trainer Roxanne Russell and you can watch it on her YouTube channel Workout With Roxanne.

You’ll need at least one of the best kettlebells for the workout; Roxanne is actually using several different weights from 13lbs to 31lbs, so if you do have a range you can pick the one most appropriate to each exercise. You’ll be mainly using the weights for the lower body exercises so opt for a fairly heavy kettlebell if you have one to challenge the big muscles groups you’re working.

If you don’t have kettlebells you can use other weights for the session, just scan through the video first to see how best to swap in the weights you have for each exercise.

Watch Workout With Roxanne’s 30-minute kettlebell workout

30 Minute Lower Body STRENGTH & ABS Kettlebell | No Repeats | Warm up/Cool Down Included - YouTube Watch On

You do 12 supersets in the workout, first doing a lower body exercise like squats or deadlifts for 60 seconds before moving straight into a core exercise, which you do for 30 seconds. You then get a 20-second break before moving onto the next superset.

During the rest breaks Roxanne demonstrates the moves in the next superset so look out for these even as you grab a drink or a towel so you know what you’re doing. That’s especially true with the core exercise, because you only have 30 seconds of work there and want to be able to get straight into it after your leg exercise.

That said, it’s also important not to rush, especially with the weighted leg exercises. First and foremost you should focus on form, and make sure you’re engaging the target muscles with each exercise. Move with control so you can feel the muscles working.

You can also use your weights for the core exercises to make them more of a challenge, though I would opt for a lighter kettlebell than the one you used for the lower body move in that superset.

Roxanne also demonstrates a warm up and cool down for the workout, which are both well worth doing to get the most out of the session and kick start your recovery afterwards. These are taken into account with the 30-minute timeframe, so you’ll still be all done in no time at all.

If you are pushed for time and can’t spare 30 minutes, this 15-minute kettlebell workout might be a better option for those mainly looking to strengthen their core, or you can try this five-move kettlebell workout for the whole body.