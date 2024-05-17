Huge Nintendo Switch sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — 19 games I'd buy now
Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are holding huge sales on Switch games this weekend
Now's the time to shop the best Switch games. Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are slashing the prices of some of the best and most popular games on Nintendo's hybrid console. The sales include everything from Animal Crossing to Zelda, so get them while you can.
Right now Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is $45 at Walmart ($15 off.) This is one of the best-selling Switch games ever, and it's perfect for playing with family or a group of friends. It's hard to find this one on sale, so don't miss this discount.
Plus, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is $44 at Walmart. It's our choice for the best game on Nintendo Switch and its addictive open world gameplay will have you engrossed for dozens of hours.
Keep scrolling for all my favorite Switch game deals currently available. Plus, check out the deals I'd buy in Amazon's weekend sale.
Nintendo Switch game deals — Quick links
Nintendo Switch game deals — Best sales now
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $18 @ Walmart
The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is one of the most overlooked games on Nintendo Switch.
Price check: $39 @ Best Buy
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated: was $29 now $19 @ Walmart
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated is a remaster of the popular PS2-era action game. The game stars the titular sponge and his friends as they take part in an original story, complete with the same voice actors from the cartoon. It’s a kid-friendly platformer that still holds up well for the adults who grew up with it.
Price check: $25 @ Amazon
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: was $39 now $22 @ Amazon
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is one of the most impressive remasters to date because of how much effort and detail was put into revamping the visuals of this classic platformer. For $22, you can own three full-length games that maximize their replay value by forcing you down a dark rabbit hole filled with colored gems and time trials.
Price check: $27 @ Best Buy
Diablo 3 Eternal Collection: was $59 now $22 @ Amazon
Take up arms against the forces of evil in Blizzard’s action-packed loot-collecting slasher. You and up to three friends can slay your way through both the core game and Reaper of Souls collection as one of 7 different fantasy classes.
Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection: was $39 now $23 @ Amazon
The Assassin’s Creed series arguably peaked with Ezio’s adventures in Renaissance Italy (and Turkey), and now you can get all of those games in a single Switch collection. Assassin’s Cred: The Ezio Collection gathers together Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed Revelations, all of which are excellent open-world stealth/action games.
Price check: $28 @ Best Buy
EA Sports FC 24: was $59 now $24 @ Best Buy
The most popular soccer simulator on the planet returns under a new name as the FIFA franchise becomes EA Sports FC 24. Utilizing a new animation system, FC 24 offers a more realistic version of the beautiful game than ever. Plus, it packs all the modes you'd expect including offline career mode and the persistently popular Ultimate Team online mode.
Price check: $24 @ Walmart | $31 @ Amazon
Cuphead: was $39 now $26 @ Amazon
Don't be fooled by Cuphead's family-friendly visuals, this action-platformer puts up a serious fight. Inspired by the classic cartoons of the 1930s, Cuphead is a devilishly difficulty but highly rewarding experience that pits you against a range of memorable bosses as well as run-in-gun levels. This Nintendo Switch version packs the Delicious Last Course expansion, which includes new bosses and a new playable character, Ms. Chalice.
Price check: $39 @ Best Buy
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was $59 now $26 @ Amazon
This delightful and surprisingly deep strategy game is one every Switch owner should play. Kingdom Battle stays true to both franchises and mashes together Mario's colorful worlds and the Rabbids' potty humor.
Price check: $29 @ Walmart
Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes: was $59 now $30 @ Best Buy
In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, you'll experience an expansion of the storyline found in the popular Fire Emblem Three Houses game. However, Fire Emblem's usual strategic gameplay has been traded for fast paced hack-and-slash combat where you'll fight dozens of enemies at once. Our review deemed that this game is well suited both for fans of Three Houses and newcomers to the franchise.
Price check: $30 @ Amazon
Octopath Traveler 2: was $59 now $37 @ Amazon
Octopath Traveler 2 is set in the fantasy world of Solistia, where you play as eight unique travelers each with their own unique adventure. But these paths will eventually crossover and intersect in surprising ways. Packing stunning visuals that fuse retro pixel art with 3D animation, this sequel to the 2018 original is designed to be approachable for newcomers and franchise veterans.
Price check: $42 @ Walmart | $45 @ Best Buy
The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart
The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch gives an HD makeover to one of the Nintendo Wii's most cinematic games. Discover the origin of Link, Zelda and the Master Sword in this engrossing action-adventure that can be played with traditional joystick inputs or via full motion controls. Skyward Sword has all the trappings of a classic Zelda with puzzle-solving and dungeon exploration a key focus, alongside intense combat and boss battles. While Skyward Sword was a little divisive upon release, the years have been kind to it.
Price check: $44 @ Best Buy | $47 @ Amazon
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening on the Nintendo Switch is a lovingly crafted remaster of the 1993 classic. Take control of Link as he explores the mysterious Koholint Island, where he’ll traverse eight puzzling dungeons as well as an expansive overworld.
Price check: $42 @ Best Buy
Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $42 @ Amazon
A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.
Price check: $44 @ Walmart | $59 @ Best Buy
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $44 @ Walmart
Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Amazon is currently offering the game for $15 off its usual price, which is fantastic value for a game offering dozens of hours of content. Make sure to get this deal while you can.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $59 @ Best Buy
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $45 @ Walmart
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available, even almost six years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but courtesy of Walmart you can currently save $15 on this must-have family-friendly hit.
Price check: $49 @ Amazon | $50 @ Best Buy
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $47 @ Walmart
Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four player co op, Mario Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family, and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.
Price check: $51 @ Amazon | $59 @ Best Buy
Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $47 @ Walmart
Embark on a globe-trotting adventure with Mario and his new pal Cappy. Explore new worlds and collect Moons to power up your airship. You'll also need to master a whole new set of platforming moves, and unlock dozens of outfits to dress up Mario for his surrounding. Mario Odyssey remains as one of the best Nintendo Switch games ever made.
Price check: $49 @ Amazon | $59 @ Best Buy
Princess Peach Showtime: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart
Grab Princess Peach: Showtime! on sale for $49 at Walmart and take the stage to save the magical Sparkle Theatre. Our Princess Peach Showtime review praised this game's beautiful visuals, solid gameplay and excellent sound. It's great for younger players and casual Nintendo fans.
Price check: $51 @ Amazon
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $52 @ Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.
Price check: $55 @ Amazon | $69 @ Best Buy
