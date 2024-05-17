Huge Nintendo Switch sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — 19 games I'd buy now

Now's the time to shop the best Switch games. Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are slashing the prices of some of the best and most popular games on Nintendo's hybrid console. The sales include everything from Animal Crossing to Zelda, so get them while you can.

Right now Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is $45 at Walmart ($15 off.) This is one of the best-selling Switch games ever, and it's perfect for playing with family or a group of friends. It's hard to find this one on sale, so don't miss this discount.

Plus, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is $44 at Walmart. It's our choice for the best game on Nintendo Switch and its addictive open world gameplay will have you engrossed for dozens of hours.

Keep scrolling for all my favorite Switch game deals currently available. Plus, check out the deals I'd buy in Amazon's weekend sale.

Nintendo Switch game deals — Best sales now

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $18 @ Walmart

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is one of the most overlooked games on Nintendo Switch.

Price check: $39 @ Best Buy

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated: was $29 now $19 @ Walmart

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated is a remaster of the popular PS2-era action game. The game stars the titular sponge and his friends as they take part in an original story, complete with the same voice actors from the cartoon. It’s a kid-friendly platformer that still holds up well for the adults who grew up with it.

Price check: $25 @ Amazon

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: was $39 now $22 @ Amazon

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is one of the most impressive remasters to date because of how much effort and detail was put into revamping the visuals of this classic platformer. For $22, you can own three full-length games that maximize their replay value by forcing you down a dark rabbit hole filled with colored gems and time trials.

Price check: $27 @ Best Buy

Diablo 3 Eternal Collection: was $59 now $22 @ Amazon

Take up arms against the forces of evil in Blizzard’s action-packed loot-collecting slasher. You and up to three friends can slay your way through both the core game and Reaper of Souls collection as one of 7 different fantasy classes.

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection: was $39 now $23 @ Amazon

The Assassin’s Creed series arguably peaked with Ezio’s adventures in Renaissance Italy (and Turkey), and now you can get all of those games in a single Switch collection. Assassin’s Cred: The Ezio Collection gathers together Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed Revelations, all of which are excellent open-world stealth/action games.

Price check: $28 @ Best Buy

EA Sports FC 24: was $59 now $24 @ Best Buy

The most popular soccer simulator on the planet returns under a new name as the FIFA franchise becomes EA Sports FC 24. Utilizing a new animation system, FC 24 offers a more realistic version of the beautiful game than ever. Plus, it packs all the modes you'd expect including offline career mode and the persistently popular Ultimate Team online mode.

Price check: $24 @ Walmart | $31 @ Amazon

Cuphead: was $39 now $26 @ Amazon

Don't be fooled by Cuphead's family-friendly visuals, this action-platformer puts up a serious fight. Inspired by the classic cartoons of the 1930s, Cuphead is a devilishly difficulty but highly rewarding experience that pits you against a range of memorable bosses as well as run-in-gun levels. This Nintendo Switch version packs the Delicious Last Course expansion, which includes new bosses and a new playable character, Ms. Chalice.

Price check: $39 @ Best Buy

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was $59 now $26 @ Amazon

This delightful and surprisingly deep strategy game is one every Switch owner should play. Kingdom Battle stays true to both franchises and mashes together Mario's colorful worlds and the Rabbids' potty humor.

Price check: $29 @ Walmart

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes: was $59 now $30 @ Best Buy

In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, you'll experience an expansion of the storyline found in the popular Fire Emblem Three Houses game. However, Fire Emblem's usual strategic gameplay has been traded for fast paced hack-and-slash combat where you'll fight dozens of enemies at once. Our review deemed that this game is well suited both for fans of Three Houses and newcomers to the franchise.

Price check: $30 @ Amazon

Octopath Traveler 2: was $59 now $37 @ Amazon

Octopath Traveler 2 is set in the fantasy world of Solistia, where you play as eight unique travelers each with their own unique adventure. But these paths will eventually crossover and intersect in surprising ways. Packing stunning visuals that fuse retro pixel art with 3D animation, this sequel to the 2018 original is designed to be approachable for newcomers and franchise veterans.

Price check: $42 @ Walmart | $45 @ Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch gives an HD makeover to one of the Nintendo Wii's most cinematic games. Discover the origin of Link, Zelda and the Master Sword in this engrossing action-adventure that can be played with traditional joystick inputs or via full motion controls. Skyward Sword has all the trappings of a classic Zelda with puzzle-solving and dungeon exploration a key focus, alongside intense combat and boss battles. While Skyward Sword was a little divisive upon release, the years have been kind to it.

Price check: $44 @ Best Buy | $47 @ Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening on the Nintendo Switch is a lovingly crafted remaster of the 1993 classic. Take control of Link as he explores the mysterious Koholint Island, where he’ll traverse eight puzzling dungeons as well as an expansive overworld.

Price check: $42 @ Best Buy

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $42 @ Amazon

A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.

Price check: $44 @ Walmart | $59 @ Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $44 @ Walmart

Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Amazon is currently offering the game for $15 off its usual price, which is fantastic value for a game offering dozens of hours of content. Make sure to get this deal while you can.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $59 @ Best Buy

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $45 @ Walmart

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available, even almost six years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but courtesy of Walmart you can currently save $15 on this must-have family-friendly hit.

Price check: $49 @ Amazon | $50 @ Best Buy

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $47 @ Walmart

Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four player co op, Mario Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family, and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.

Price check: $51 @ Amazon | $59 @ Best Buy