Amazon has a huge sale on Levi's jeans and apparel from $11 — 13 deals I'd get

Get ready for summer with these Levi's deals at Amazon. The online retailer has deals on Levi's jeans from $14, with other apparel starting from $11. Whether you're in the mood for some light denim jeans to keep your skin protected from the sun or some shorts to beat the heat, there's something for everyone here.

These Levi's Men's 511 Slim Cut-Off Shorts are on sale from $14 at Amazon. These comfortable shorts hit just above the knee and feel soft to the touch. Plus, this Levi's Women's Simone Short Sleeved Blouse is on sale from $11 at Amazon. It's made of lightweight cotton and has pretty puffed sleeves. Originally priced at $54, it's been hugely discounted in certain sizes and colors.

Prices vary by size and color at Amazon, so make sure to check different color options available in your size to get the best possible deal. For more sales, check out the Skechers sneakers and apparel deals I'd buy at Amazon.

Levi's jeans sale — Best deals now

Levi's Women's Simone Short Sleeve Blouse: was $54 now from $11 @ Amazon

Made of 100% cotton, this Levi's short sleeve blouse is airy and perfect for wear during spring and summer. It features a relaxed fit, with a sweetheart neckline and puffed sleeves.

Levi's Men's 511 Slim Cut-Off Shorts: was $34 now from $14 @ Amazon

Snag these Levi's denim shorts for a very tempting discount at Amazon. They're simple and comfortable, with a cut that hits just above the knee. Reviewers on Amazon say they have a good amount of stretch and are great for the summer.

Levi's Men's Seasonal Sweat Shorts: was $34 now from $17 @ Amazon

These Levi's Sweat Shorts are on sale starting from just $17. These shorts are great for casual wear or sports, and come in an eye-catching Moon Dream Lilac Air color with a tie-dye striped pattern.

Levi's Men's Short Sleeve Classic Pocket Tee: was $29 now from $17 @ Amazon

This Levi's Pocket Tee is a steal with prices starting from $17. Solid color, striped and patterned options are available. Reviewers say this tee fits well and doesn't fade after being washed.

Levi's Men's Classic 1 Pocket Short Sleeve Button Up Shirt: was $54 now from $20 @ Amazon

This Levi's Men's button up can be worn closed or open layered over a T-shirt or vest. It features a casual fit, with a pocket on the left side that has a red Levi's tag.

Levi's Women's Graphic Carla Raw Cut Crew: was $59 now from $20 @ Amazon

Casual, warm and comfortable, this Levi's Women's crew is on sale from $20. It has a Levi's California logo design on the back, with long sleeves and a raw hem. It comes in Caviar and Raw Sand colorways.

Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts: was $59 now from $25 @ Amazon

These Levi's Women's shorts are on sale starting from $25 in certain sizes and colors. They're cute and comfortable, with reviewers praising their fit and flattering cut. These popular shorts have a 4.3 star rating based on over 27,000 Amazon reviews.

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans: was $69 now from $27 @ Amazon

Levi's has the Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans on sale at Amazon. In addition to standard denim, they come in a variety of stylish muted colors, including Moody Deep Sea Moss and Decadent Chocolate. They have a flattering high rise cut that sits above the waist.

Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans: was $69 now from $29 @ Amazon

These classic Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans are currently on sale starting from $29 at Amazon. They're available in a ton of different colors and designs, including Vampire Squid, Panda, Nightwatch Blue and more.

Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans: was $69 now from $40 @ Amazon

Amazon has these Levi's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans on sale from $40. There are also Stretch options if you prefer your jeans with some extra give. They're an incredibly popular buy on Amazon, boasting a 4.5 star rating from over 27,000 reviews.

Levi's Men's 512 Slim Taper Jeans: was $79 now from $59 @ Amazon

These Levi's Men's 512 Slim Taper Jeans are on sale at Amazon in certain colors and sizes. They're available in standard as well as distressed looks. There's even a paint-splattered colorway up for grabs. The 512 jeans sit below the waist and have a tapered leg fit.

Levi's Unisex Vintage Fit Sherpa Trucker Jacket: was $108 now from $64 @ Amazon

This Levi's Vintage Sherpa Trucker Jacket is great for keeping warm in the chillier months of the year, or for summer nights after the sun has gone down. It has a relaxed fit, with a super-soft Sherpa lining and collar. It also features side pockets and an inner pocket to keep your stuff safe.