Huge Skechers weekend sale at Amazon live from $21 — 15 deals I’d add to my cart

Score Skechers sandals, sneakers and more from just $21 at Amazon this weekend
Summer is almost here, and for many of us, that means new shoes are in order. Whether you’re in the mood for flip-flops, sandals or comfy sneakers, you’re in luck with this Skechers sale at Amazon. A ton of the most popular styles are seeing epic price cuts.
Right now you can snag the Skechers Bobs D'vine-So Hooked Slip-In Sneakers on sale from $55 at Amazon. I’m totally in love with the look of this shoe, especially in the pastel color block “White Blue” design. And with their slip-in construction, you won’t have to waste a second tying your laces when you step out.
Prices can vary based on your choice of size and color, so check out the different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes, and check out the deals I’d get from $12 in Best Buy’s weekend sale.
With an Air-Cooled Memory foam insole and a Skech-Air visible cushioned midsole, these sneakers work to your feet while providing comfort for all-day wear at the same time. The wedge fit with a hidden 1-inch heel adds a subtle lift, while the flexible rubber traction outsole ensures stability.
These Skechers are on sale for a great starting price, so don't sleep on this deal. They have a pretty metallic pattern across the side, with a super comfortable Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole underfoot.
This simple, slip-on shoe is easy to wear thanks to the stretchy canvas material it's made with. They fit snugly and, shape-wise, are a bit more narrow overall to hug your foot sans socks.
Yes, shoes with heels can be comfortable. Reviewers on Amazon love these wedge sandals, with shoppers praising them for their comfortable cushioned design and versatile style. You'll be able to wear these with all your favorite outfits this summer.
The Skechers x John Deere collab has brought the world this pair of cool slide sandals, and now you can get them for a nice discount. They come in forest green or black, and have the John Deere logo across the strap.
These Skechers flip-flops are super cute thanks to their decorative crochet strap. But they're comfortable too, with Skechers Yoga Foam cushioned soles to keep you light on your feet even on long walks on the beach.
What could be better for the summer than the Skechers Summits Summer Blush Sneakers? These come in a nice collection of three soft colors, and have comfortable Skechers Memory Foam insoles to support your feet.
These sandals have a sporty look that makes them look super cool, and they have flexible traction outsoles that make them well-suited to difficult terrain. Plus, their knit strap will keep them securely on your feet and won't rub.
These Skechers make for a nice, affordable way to treat tired feet. With a knitted upper and a Skechers Memory Foam footbed, they look simple but are super comfortable and go with everything.
If you're on the hunt for a comfortable pair of work shoes, look no further. Skechers' Squad Sr Food Service Shoe features a slip-resistant sole to help prevent any on-the-job mishaps. Comfort and protection combine with its sporty utility design and a cushioned Skechers Memory Foam insole.
These Skechers sandals have a cool, rugged design that will help you take on summer. They feature a relaxed fit and have Luxe Foam insoles for a super comfortable and supportive feel. Plus, their four straps will help keep them secure.
These Skechers loafers are both smart and comfortable. They blend in well everywhere from the office to the beach! With air cooled memory foam underfoot and a stretch knit upper, your feet will be supported and there's no chance of blisters.
These super-cute Skechers Bobs are now on sale for a price cut. These slip-ins go on easily and stay in place thanks to their padded heel pillow. Plus, their simple, clean design is easy to style.
The popular Skechers Summits now have a cool new Classy Night look. They come in a range of sparkly shades with embedded glitter for a touch of class on your nights out!
One of the coolest and comfiest deals around is on the Skechers Max Cushioning Arch Fit Roslyn Sneaker. These lightweight sneakers are some of the best around for walks, with improved arch support and a removable insole to customize the support to your needs.
