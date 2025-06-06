Huge Skechers weekend sale at Amazon live from $21 — 15 deals I’d add to my cart

Summer is almost here, and for many of us, that means new shoes are in order. Whether you’re in the mood for flip-flops, sandals or comfy sneakers, you’re in luck with this Skechers sale at Amazon. A ton of the most popular styles are seeing epic price cuts.

Right now you can snag the Skechers Bobs D'vine-So Hooked Slip-In Sneakers on sale from $55 at Amazon. I’m totally in love with the look of this shoe, especially in the pastel color block “White Blue” design. And with their slip-in construction, you won’t have to waste a second tying your laces when you step out.

Prices can vary based on your choice of size and color, so check out the different color options available in your size to find the best deals.

Skechers Uno-Stand on Air Sneaker (Men's): was $80 now $21 at Amazon With an Air-Cooled Memory foam insole and a Skech-Air visible cushioned midsole, these sneakers work to your feet while providing comfort for all-day wear at the same time. The wedge fit with a hidden 1-inch heel adds a subtle lift, while the flexible rubber traction outsole ensures stability.

Skechers Outdoor Casual Slide Sandal (Men's): was $48 now $28 at Amazon The Skechers x John Deere collab has brought the world this pair of cool slide sandals, and now you can get them for a nice discount. They come in forest green or black, and have the John Deere logo across the strap.

Skechers Asana-Ocean Breezer Flip-Flop (Women's): was $42 now $29 at Amazon These Skechers flip-flops are super cute thanks to their decorative crochet strap. But they're comfortable too, with Skechers Yoga Foam cushioned soles to keep you light on your feet even on long walks on the beach.

Skechers Summits Summer Blush Sneaker (Women's): was $62 now $35 at Amazon What could be better for the summer than the Skechers Summits Summer Blush Sneakers? These come in a nice collection of three soft colors, and have comfortable Skechers Memory Foam insoles to support your feet.

Skechers Summits-Fantasy Walk Sport Sandal (Women's): was $50 now $35 at Amazon These sandals have a sporty look that makes them look super cool, and they have flexible traction outsoles that make them well-suited to difficult terrain. Plus, their knit strap will keep them securely on your feet and won't rub.

Skechers Squad Sr Food Service Shoe (Women's): was $69 now $43 at Amazon If you're on the hunt for a comfortable pair of work shoes, look no further. Skechers' Squad Sr Food Service Shoe features a slip-resistant sole to help prevent any on-the-job mishaps. Comfort and protection combine with its sporty utility design and a cushioned Skechers Memory Foam insole.

Skechers Arya-Clear Skies Loafer (Women's): was $59 now $49 at Amazon These Skechers loafers are both smart and comfortable. They blend in well everywhere from the office to the beach! With air cooled memory foam underfoot and a stretch knit upper, your feet will be supported and there's no chance of blisters.