Samsung just launched a new budget-friendly fitness tracker with smartwatch features and nearly 2 weeks of battery life

It's January, which means many people are starting to think about the year ahead and how to hit those fitness goals they've set for themselves. Investing in a fitness tracker is a good place to start, but it doesn't have to break the bank.

Samsung just announced the Galaxy Fit3, the latest iteration of its affordable fitness tracker, and it looks set to rival many of the best cheap fitness trackers, with almost two-week battery life and fully waterproof design.

According to a post on the Samsung Newsroom, the new tracker will cost just $59.99 and will be available in the U.S. starting January 9th, 2025. Despite the fairly entry-level price, it looks set to be a feature-packed wearable.

The Galaxy Fit3 takes cues from the latest Samsung smartwatches, with personalized Sleep Coaching, a blood oxygen sensor and the ability to detect snoring, which sounds a little bit like the Apple Watch's Breathing Disturbances feature.

Plus, the budget-friendly tracker looks set to include Emergency SOS alerts (if your compatible Samsung smartphone is nearby), and Fall Detection, a feature generally only found on some of the best smartwatches.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Of course, it'll also do all the basics, like tracking your steps, recording your workouts (with more than 100 different activities to select from), and includes an optical heart rate monitor for keeping tabs on your heart and energy use.

The new tracker has a larger 1.6-inch color display, which makes it look a bit like an elongated, rather than a traditional, smartwatch. However, this does mean it should be easier to see your key metrics at a glance.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Fit3 originally launched almost a year ago, but only in a few regions, like Europe, South America, and Asia. So this will be the first time you can actually buy the budget wearable in the U.S.

So if you're planning to upgrade from the Fit2, you can only use new Fit3 bands to customize your tracker. Though there's still a chance to make it suit your style, as it'll be available in three colors; Gray, Silver and Pink Gold.

Whether this is enough to compete with the best fitness trackers already available remains to be seen. As with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, which launched in mid-2024, you'll only get the most from it when paired with a Samsung phone.

If you use any other Android device, you can get more bang for your buck with something like the Amazfit Band 7. It also has the larger, more rectangular display of the Galaxy Fit3, and can last almost a month between charges.