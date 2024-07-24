The Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 just got a massive free software upgrade – here’s what it unlocks

When consumer technology companies roll out free software upgrades, everybody wins (usually). And the latest firmware update from Fitbit is nothing short of a doozy, particularly for the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4.

However, those aren’t the only devices with shiny new free features. The Fitbit Inspire 3, the best budget-friendly fitness tracker, and the Charge 6, the best fitness tracker for most people, also benefit. Here’s everything you need to know about Fitbit’s new software.

More accurate heart rate tracking

The most notable update comes in the form of improved heart rate tracking accuracy for what appears to be all current Fitbit models (I’ve reached out to Google to confirm this).

Google attributes these improvements to advancements in machine learning and notes that they should also result in more precise calculations for other fitness metrics including calories burned and Active Zone Minutes.

New Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 features

With the latest firmware, the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 now support the YouTube Music app allowing users to browse, select, and play songs directly from their wrist. However, you’ll need a YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium subscription to take full advantage.

With Google’s ownership of Fitbit, support for YouTube Music was somewhat expected. Since both devices launched, Google has added several practical non-fitness apps via firmware, including Google Maps and Google Wallet. However, there’s frustratingly still no access to Google Assistant, only Alexa. But, maybe we'll get lucky on the next go-around.

(Image credit: Future)

The latest software should also improve GPS accuracy on Versa and Sense by allowing the watches to automatically switch between the onboard antenna and one from a paired device.

Additionally, the Sense 2 and Versa 4 can now automatically detect the following workouts without user input: elliptical, rowing, and spinning. Those join running, walking, and biking.

On the usability side, Sense 2 and Versa 4 feature a new magnification function that allows users to adjust and set the size of the device’s text to their liking for easier viewing.

Fitbit Inspire 3 improvements

The entry-level Fitbit Inspire 3 now supports 20 additional workout types previously only found on higher-end models. This means that Inspire 3 users, including myself, finally have access to all of Fitbit's 40+ exercise modes. Better yet, the Inspire can now auto-detect running, walking, biking, elliptical, rowing, and spinning, the same as its pricier siblings.

(Image credit: Future)

The Fitbit Charge 6 similarly benefits from Google’s GPS tweaks for improved accuracy when paired with your smartphone. And like the Inspire 3, now automatically recognizes running, walking, biking, elliptical, rowing, and spinning.

How to install the latest Fitbit software

To install the latest software on your Fitbit device, first make sure that the Fitbit app on your smartphone is up to date. Next, open it and tap the devices button located in the upper left; it looks like a tiny smartphone next to a tiny smartwatch.

If the update is available to you — Google rolls it out in waves — you’ll see a pink button with the option to download it. Click the button and follow the onscreen instructions.

If you don’t see a download button next to the picture of your device in the app, don’t panic, it will show up soon enough. I’m still awaiting the opportunity to upgrade my Sense 2.