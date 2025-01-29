I walked 6,500 steps with Fitbit Inspire 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Fit3 — here's the winner

The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 is the new kid on the entry-level fitness tracker block, boasting a bright, responsive AMOLED screen, support for tracking more than 100 workout types, an onboard Sp02 sensor, nearly two weeks of battery, and comprehensive sleep data for under $60.

I'm in the process of testing the Samsung Galaxy Fit3 now, and it's already making a strong case for inclusion in our best fitness tracker buying guide. But, which fitness tracker is it most likely to knock out? One possibility is the Amazfit Band 7, our favorite tracker under $50. Another is the popular Fitbit Inspire 3, our top wallet-friendly pick.

For this article, I tested the Inspire 3 against the new Galaxy Fit3 in a head-to-head showdown of fitness-tracking supremacy. Which entry-level wearable came out on top? Read on.

Fitbit Inspire 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Fit3: Features compared

I'll go more in-depth into how these two models compare in a future head-to-head comparison. For now, here's what you need to know about key similarities and differences between the Samsung Galaxy Fit3 and Fitbit Inspire 3.

The Galaxy Fit3 is a new fitness tracker for 2025 with a launch price of $59. The Fitbit Inspire 3 launched in late 2022 for $99. Neither device has an onboard GPS, so you'll need to bring your phone with you during outdoor workouts for location details.

The Fit3 does have an onboard barometer for elevation tracking; the Inspire 3 does not. Both devices boast batteries that will last greater than a week. Samsung says the Fit3 gets up to 13 days of battery per charge, while the Inspire 3 gets around 10 days.

You get a touch-sensitive AMOLED screen on either tracker but the Samsung has significantly more screen real estate and a brighter maximum output, making it easier to see in direct sunlight. On the flip side, the Inspire 3 is smaller and stealthier than the Fit3.

The Galaxy tracker also supports a wider range of workout types compared to the entry-level Fitbit, but both do the basics like tracking runs, walks, hikes, bike rides and gym-based workouts. You can also keep tabs on daily movement and heart rate with either.

Sleep tracking is offered on both the Fit3 and Inspire 3, as are insights into workout recovery. However, only the Galaxy device supports blood oxygen saturation measurements. Also unique to the Fit3 is fall detection.

One major drawback to the Galaxy Fit3 is compatibility with Android smartphones only. The Fitbit Inspire 3, on the other hand, plays nicely with both Apple and Android.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $89 at Amazon The Inspire 3 is Fitbit's most entry-level and easy-wearing fitness tracker. Despite launching in 2022, it remains one of the best fitness trackers you can buy, thanks to an AMOLED touchscreen, 10 days of battery, accurate heart rate and sleep data, support for lots of popular workout types and even insights into training and recovery.

Samsung Galaxy Fit3: was $59 now $51 at Amazon The Galaxy Fit3 is Samsung's first new fitness tracker in roughly half a decade. Compatible with Android smartphones only, this $59 tracker boasts a sizable and bright AMOLED touchscreen, support for more than 100 workout types, in-depth sleep analysis, fall detection, and more, making it one of the most exciting wallet-friendly wearables to launch this year (up there with the Amazfit Active 2).

Fitbit Inspire 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Fit3: Walk test

If you're new here, this is a quick rundown of how our walk test is performed: With a device on either wrist, I switch on tracking and set out on a walk around Seattle, Washington. In addition to the trackers, I also log the walk using Strava on my phone for an additional set of data to compare my results to.

While I look across metrics like distance, heart rate and calories burned, the winner of the walk test is the device that has the most accurate total step count when my walk is complete.

As a control, I manually count each step. Once I hit 100, I click a mechanical tally counter and start over again at one. With 65 clicks and 6,500 steps logged on a gorgeous January day, here's how the logged data from the Fitbit Inspire 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Fit3 compares.

Fitbit Inspire 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Fit3: Walk test results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Fitbit Inspire 3 Galaxy Fit3 Control Steps 6,623 steps 6,424 steps 6,500 (manual count) Distance 3.04 miles 3.50 miles 3.66 miles (Strava) Elevation gain no value given 205 feet 295 feet Pace (average) 21 mins 43 secs per mile 17 mins 4 secs per mile 16 mins 28 secs per mile Heart rate (average) 112 bpm 118 bpm n/a Heart rate (max) 137 bpm 149 bpm n/a Calories burned 510 calories 342 calories n/a Battery depleted 2% 1% n/a

The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 undercounted my step count total by 76 steps and the Fitbit Inspire 3 overcounted by 123. Both are impressive results that fall well within a reasonable margin of error (off by less than 3%) but Samsung's total is closer to my actual count. For what it's worth, Strava was even closer at 6,518 steps.

Despite overcounting my steps by a little, the Fitbit seemingly undercounted my distance by roughly half of a mile. Frustratingly, despite having access to elevation data via my paired iPhone, the Inspire 3 doesn't generate a value for elevation gain.

Seattle is a darn hilly city, and whether I'm walking, running, or biking, I want to know just how much I've climbed when all is said and done. Fortunately, the Galaxy Fit3 does offer elevation data courtesy of its onboard barometer. Unfortunately, that data for this workout seems to be off by roughly 90 feet, at least, compared to Strava (which from my experience, tends to be pretty darn accurate in this regard).

While Strava and the Galaxy Fit3 noted fairly similar average paces, the Inspire 3's pace is notably slower. My hunch here is that Strava and the Samsung are auto-pausing whenever I stop moving if only for a few moments, say, to tie my shoe. Meanwhile, the Fitbit seems to be counting any and all pauses against me.

With the Samsung on my left wrist and the Fitbit on my right, I expected some variances in heart rate data and indeed, there were. The Galaxy Fit3 recorded a slightly higher average and max heart rate than the Inspire 3. However, the difference of 6-12 bpm isn't cause for concern, as my actual average and max heart rates likely fall somewhere between the two results.

Fitbit Inspire 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Fit3: and the winner is...

The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 comfortably wins this showdown versus the Fitbit Inspire 3 thanks to its more accurate step count and total distance data. However, this doesn't mean that the Fitbit Inspire 3 is a bad tracker. Despite lower-than-expected distance and slower-than-expected pace data, the rest of the Inspire 3's results are more than accurate enough.

Conversely, further investigation is needed to figure out whether the Galaxy Fit3's strangely low elevation data was a fluke or a sign of something more chronic. But that's a test for another day.

For now, the Galaxy Fit3 is the champion and Samsung is free to bask in its much-earned victory over Fitbit/Google.