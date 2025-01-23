Samsung just launched a kid-friendly smartwatch mode for the Galaxy Watch 7 — and parents can try it now

It’s been a big week for Samsung. In addition to unveiling the new Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Edge , the company also announced a new kid-friendly smartwatch mode for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 called Galaxy Watch for Kids.

Developed in collaboration with Google , the mode turns the Galaxy Watch 7 — one of the best smartwatches in 2025 — into something more like the Fitbit Ace LTE , a cellular-connected wearable built specifically for kids with guardrails that can be remotely set by parents.

The mode uses Google Family Link to give trusted adults total control over their youngster’s smartwatch, including which apps can be accessed and who can contact the device via text or call.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 LTE: was $379 now $319 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a slim and comfy-wearing smartwatch with tons of holistic and smart features on offer, from AI-backed wellness insights to a nifty Double Pinch gesture that can be used to control the watch without physically touching it. It also boasts a bright screen, 24 hours of battery and access to plenty of apps via the Google Play store.

You’ll need the LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 7, which starts at $349, though is currently on sale for $289 via Amazon. Google says that the mode will work on Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T networks.

Other features include an emergency SOS mode that can be triggered by tapping the side button on the Galaxy Watch 7 five times. Parents can also keep tabs on their kids’ location at any time via GPS. Similar to other kid-friendly smartwatches, a school mode disables certain features, as set by parents, during designated school hours.

Galaxy Watch for Kids also offers 20 ‘teacher-approved’ apps and watch faces that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store’s kid section, with parental permission, of course. The apps include both educational content and games.

This new kid-friendly smartwatch mode is available for parents to try now. Setting it up requires only your existing smartphone, with no need to buy an additional device.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, Samsung and Fitbit aren’t the only shows in town when it comes to child-friendly wearables. I just got my hands on the new Pinwheel smartwatch for kids at CES 2025, which seemingly has even more onboard safety features than Samsung, including geofencing and arrival/departure notifications.

More from Tom's Guide: