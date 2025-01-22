These Fitbit models are overheating — see if yours is on the list to get $50 from Google

Owners of the Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 take note: Your wearable could be at risk of overheating and Google wants you to be aware of the danger. While your smartwatch is unlikely to burst into flames on your wrist, faulty lithium-ion batteries could lead to a nasty burn.

To be clear, not all Fitbit Sense or Versa 3 models are impacted, and users with at-risk devices will receive both a notification within the Fitbit app and an email from Google. You can also fill out this Google support form to find out if your smartwatch is one of the faulty models.

Fitbit battery issue: firmware fix

The good news is that Google already has a firmware update ready for the issue, and it’s actively rolling out to users. While the software fix should mostly mitigate battery overheating dangers, the bad news is that it will also limit the overall battery life of the impacted device, though we don’t know by how much.

Those who receive a notification that their device is impacted will be prompted to update their firmware ASAP. Google warns that failing to do so could result in your smartwatch automatically performing a factory reset, which would erase any personal information you have stored.

Fitbit battery issue: $50 compensation

For your troubles, the tech giant is compensating affected users with $50. Originally launched in 2020, the Fitbit Versa 3 was priced at $229 when it debuted while the original Fitbit Sense arrived with a $329 price tag.

Again, this issue plagues only a ‘limited number of Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 devices,’ and those who own a Versa 3 or Sense that isn’t impacted don’t need to do anything. Google also notes that your battery will continue to perform ‘the same as before.’

It’s also worth mentioning that neither the Fitbit Sense 2 nor the Fitbit Versa 4 have the battery overheating issue, which is good because they’re two of the best Fitbit models you can buy right now. Too bad Google decided to pull the plug on both smartwatch lines ...

