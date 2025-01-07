Here's why the VIV Ring is my favourite sleep tech product at CES 2025 so far

The biggest global tech event of the year is here and we've been keeping an eye on all the gadgets gaining traction through our CES 2025 live blog. As a sleep writer, one product in particular that's caught my eye is the VIV Ring, aka the world's first intuitive smart ring with generative sleep aid sound.

Chris Yeh, CEO of Blitzscaling Ventures in Silicon Valley, recently identified smart rings as a leading technology trend for 2025, highlighting their potential in the personal health revolution. With real-time health data collection and AI-powered health predictions, the VIV Ring is poised to become a standout product in the wearable market.

The VIV Ring has similar features to Oura and Galaxy smart rings. It analyzes biometric data including heart rate variability, oxygen saturation and stress levels. But where it sets itself apart is in its sleep enhancement features.

VIV's "Generative Sleep Aid Sound" technology evaluates the biometric data, sleep patterns and sleep cycles collected by the smart ring and uses an AI algorithm to build a personalized sleep audio. This audio is constructed of natural sounds, including recordings of ocean waves, rainfall and birdsong combined with monaural and binaural sounds, to enhance sleep quality.

Having reached the final stage of production in December 2024, the VIV Ring is debuting at CES and is set to go on sale in February 2025. Although the cost of this sleep tech is yet to be confirmed, if the best smart rings on the market are anything to go buy, you can expect the VIV Ring to be priced between $200 and $400. If you're as intrigued by this revolutionary sleep product as we are, you can bag yourself a discount by signing up to a member's waitlist.

VIV Ring: available February 2025 at VIV Ring

Equipped with generative sleep audio sounds based on your personalized health metrics, the VIV Ring is sure to elevate your sleep quality. If you're looking to learn more about your nighttime and daytime health trends, sign up to VIV members' waitlist to get 10% this brand new, sleek smart ring.



VIV Ring: Launch information

The VIV Ring is manufactured by digital health startup VIV Health, based in Seoul, South Korea. The company achieved its initial production milestone, completing development of the VIV Ring in December 2024.

After debuting at CES 2025, the VIV Ring is expected to commence sales in February 2025. While the price of the smart ring is yet to be confirmed, you can join a member's waitlist, which will bag you 10% off at VIV Ring.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although the VIV Ring isn't recommended for medical use, a stand out feature of the VIV Ring is its continuous blood pressure tracking. VIV works with Gangnam Severance Hospital, a top university hospital in Korea, for their clinical trails. The company is working towards a medical-grade health tracking device to launch in mid 2025.

VIV Ring: Features

The VIV Ring is a wearable device that tracks your health trends day and night to help you learn more about your body and biometrics.

The ring is designed to be aesthetic and comfortable as well as functional. It features a scratch-free concave center, weightless titanium and sleek sensors and is complete with a satin finish, diamond-cut chamfered edges and a reflective surface, so you look good while tracking your health.

It offers 24/7 health monitoring for non-medical, wellness purposes, allowing you to track and hack your day-to-day wellness routine. From sleep cycles to heart rate, stress, step count and exercise tracking, like all the best wearable health trackers, the VIV Ring offers constant insights into your health trends, providing you can access the compatible app.

VIV focusses on simplifying user experience through their easy-to-navigate app where you can access and monitor your personalized health and activity data.

Offering insights into your sleep cycles and overnight breathing rate, the VIV Ring can help you understand what happens within your body through the night and identify areas where you can take action to improve your sleep quality. For example, if your breathing rate indicates symptoms of sleep apnea, you can take precautions to stop this breathing disorder from disrupting your sleep.

Thanks to the sleep aid sound feature, the VIV Ring is a plush edition to your bedtime routine, providing natural meditative sleep sounds for you to drift off into a calm, restorative sleep.