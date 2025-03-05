Circular Ring 2 is now available to pre-order — and you could save up to $310 right now

Circular recently announced the brand new Circular Ring 2 smart ring at CES 2025, also teasing a redesign on ECG readings, including FDA-cleared atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection and a new digital sizing process.
It’s great news for Circular users because you can now pre-order the Circular Ring 2 with a huge discount of up to $310 for a limited time ahead of shipping this June, 2025. Plus, unlike with the Oura Ring, you won’t need to pay for a subscription once you’ve made your purchase.
Here’s what to expect from the Circular Ring 2, plus how to pre-order and save big on potentially one of the best smart rings to hit the market this year.
For a limited time, those who pre-order the Circular Ring 2 can save up to $310 on the brand new smart ring ahead of shipping this June, 2025.
How much is the Circular Ring 2?
At $549, the Ring 2 is pretty pricey compared to the likes of the Oura Ring 4, which starts at $349, and the Samsung Galaxy Ring, which costs $399. However, as mentioned, Circular users don’t need to pay for a subscription once they buy the ring, saving significant money in the long run.
If that price has you wincing, you can save big right now by pre-ordering the Ring 2 for just $239 using Circular's super early bird deal. You’ll need to move fast to secure the price by making an order.
Circular Ring 2: What can we expect?
Alongside a new wireless charging case, digital sizing and FDA-cleared AFib detection, users can expect advanced health features, including activity, sleep and stress tracking.
- Digital ring sizing
Circular Ring 2 lets users measure their ring size directly from their smartphone before ordering. This means you won’t need to order a sizing kit or rely on trial-and-error sizing, which is also more sustainable.
- Wireless charging case
Next on the agenda: charging. Users will now have the option to use wireless charging, allowing you to store and charge your ring on the go with uninterrupted 24/7 health tracking.
- Women's health & cycle tracking
Oura’s partnership with Natural Cycles — a leading fertility and natural birth control app — has made for stiff competition in the women’s health market. However, in a significant move to upgrade, Circular Ring 2 offers the Women’s Health Suite, including advanced cycle tracking, temperature monitoring and insights into fertility, menopause and well-being. Only time will tell if this can rival the likes of Samsung and Oura.
- Advanced health monitoring
Previously unveiled at CES, AFib detection takes heart health tracking to the next level. Expect enhanced ECG capabilities, sleep analysis and Kira AI-driven insights to help you tap into your vital heart health metrics in real time. Neither the Oura Ring 4 nor the Samsung Galaxy Ring support ECG readings or AFib detection via the finger.
As for the basics available on the original Circular Ring Slim? They remain, including activity, respiration rate, blood oxygen and energy tracking, sleep quality insights, heart rate variability (HRV) and sleep-wake cycle information. We hear the app itself has also been redesigned to make navigation easier.
According to Amaury Kosman, CEO and co-founder of Circular, the Circular Ring 2 is the result of “feedback from the media and industry at CES,” allowing the team to redefine the ring and take it to the next level.
Circular Ring 2: Pre-order & availability
The Circular Ring 2 can be pre-ordered via Kickstarter from March 5, 2025. Those lucky enough to get in early can receive discounts of up to $310. The ring is expected to ship June 2025. For more information, you can visit Kickstarter or the Circular website.
More from Tom's Guide:
- I tracked my day at CES with the new Garmin Instinct 3 — and walked over 17,000 steps
- I just went hands-on with the Amazfit Active 2 — and it could be the new budget smartwatch to beat
- iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: 5 biggest expected upgrades
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Sam Hopes is a level 3 qualified trainer, level 2 reiki practitioner and senior fitness writer at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course. Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3.
Having worked with fitness studios like F45 and Virgin Active, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight, calisthenics and kettlebells. She also coaches mobility and stretching-focused classes several times a week and believes that true strength comes from a holistic approach to training your body.
Sam has completed two mixed doubles Hyrox competitions in London and the Netherlands and finished her first doubles attempt in 1:11.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Hot or not? Better temperature tracking could be coming to future Galaxy Rings based on patent
Oura Ring just got a huge new upgrade for women's health — what you need to know