Circular Ring 2 is now available to pre-order — and you could save up to $310 right now

Circular recently announced the brand new Circular Ring 2 smart ring at CES 2025, also teasing a redesign on ECG readings, including FDA-cleared atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection and a new digital sizing process.

It’s great news for Circular users because you can now pre-order the Circular Ring 2 with a huge discount of up to $310 for a limited time ahead of shipping this June, 2025. Plus, unlike with the Oura Ring, you won’t need to pay for a subscription once you’ve made your purchase.

Here’s what to expect from the Circular Ring 2, plus how to pre-order and save big on potentially one of the best smart rings to hit the market this year.

How much is the Circular Ring 2?

(Image credit: Dan Bacaglia/Tom's Guide)

At $549, the Ring 2 is pretty pricey compared to the likes of the Oura Ring 4, which starts at $349, and the Samsung Galaxy Ring, which costs $399. However, as mentioned, Circular users don’t need to pay for a subscription once they buy the ring, saving significant money in the long run.

If that price has you wincing, you can save big right now by pre-ordering the Ring 2 for just $239 using Circular's super early bird deal. You’ll need to move fast to secure the price by making an order.

Circular Ring 2: What can we expect?

Alongside a new wireless charging case, digital sizing and FDA-cleared AFib detection, users can expect advanced health features, including activity, sleep and stress tracking.

Digital ring sizing

(Image credit: Dan Bacaglia/Tom's Guide)

Circular Ring 2 lets users measure their ring size directly from their smartphone before ordering. This means you won’t need to order a sizing kit or rely on trial-and-error sizing, which is also more sustainable.

Wireless charging case

Next on the agenda: charging. Users will now have the option to use wireless charging, allowing you to store and charge your ring on the go with uninterrupted 24/7 health tracking.

Women's health & cycle tracking

Oura’s partnership with Natural Cycles — a leading fertility and natural birth control app — has made for stiff competition in the women’s health market. However, in a significant move to upgrade, Circular Ring 2 offers the Women’s Health Suite, including advanced cycle tracking, temperature monitoring and insights into fertility, menopause and well-being. Only time will tell if this can rival the likes of Samsung and Oura.

Advanced health monitoring

Previously unveiled at CES, AFib detection takes heart health tracking to the next level. Expect enhanced ECG capabilities, sleep analysis and Kira AI-driven insights to help you tap into your vital heart health metrics in real time. Neither the Oura Ring 4 nor the Samsung Galaxy Ring support ECG readings or AFib detection via the finger.

As for the basics available on the original Circular Ring Slim? They remain, including activity, respiration rate, blood oxygen and energy tracking, sleep quality insights, heart rate variability (HRV) and sleep-wake cycle information. We hear the app itself has also been redesigned to make navigation easier.

According to Amaury Kosman, CEO and co-founder of Circular, the Circular Ring 2 is the result of “feedback from the media and industry at CES,” allowing the team to redefine the ring and take it to the next level.

Circular Ring 2: Pre-order & availability

(Image credit: Dan Bacaglia/Tom's Guide)

The Circular Ring 2 can be pre-ordered via Kickstarter from March 5, 2025. Those lucky enough to get in early can receive discounts of up to $310. The ring is expected to ship June 2025. For more information, you can visit Kickstarter or the Circular website.