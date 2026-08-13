3 reasons the new Google Pixel Watch 5 is good news for the Fitbit Air

They say what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. However, I have no idea what a gander is. What I do know is that the new Google Pixel Watch 5 is a very good thing for current and prospective Fitbit Air customers.

In case you forgot, Google owns Fitbit, and has for quite some time. The newish Fitbit Air, a $100 screen-free wearable with up to a week of battery, arrived just a few months ago and is one of the best fitness trackers in 2026.

Despite its recent arrival, with this week’s launch of the Pixel Watch 5, we’re already getting shiny new Fitbit Air features, adding to the wearable’s already impressive value proposition.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

With that in mind, here are three reasons why the new Google Pixel Watch 5 is great news for the Fitbit Air.

1. Blood Pressure Trend reports

(Image credit: John Velasco/Tom's Guide)

The Pixel Watch 5 is positively brimming with new health and safety features that you won’t find on most other competitor devices. And even though the Fitbit Air doesn’t inherit all of them, one important one it will support is monthly Blood Pressure Trend reports.

Now, this isn’t a proper blood pressure reading; rather, the Pixel Watch 5 (and soon the Fitbit Air) tracks a wide range of holistic factors over the course of a month and runs them through an algorithm to see how your blood pressure may (or may not) be changing over time.

The algorithm is based on holistic insights from half a million users, including 60 billion hours of heart rate data. So, yeah, it should be pretty accurate. While this new feature doesn't generate an actual blood pressure reading, it is designed to give you an early warning if signs of your blood pressure trending upward are observed.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Insulin Resistance Trends

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

Similar to Blood Pressure Trends, the Fitbit Air will inherit the Pixel Watch 5’s Insulin Resistance Trends reports, which are also delivered on a monthly basis.

This non-invasive feature similarly uses your passive holistic metrics — namely, sleep, fitness, and nutrition data — to determine whether or not your metabolic health is trending in the right direction.

Both of these new tools are designed with preventative care in mind, with the goal of better surfacing early warnings of common health conditions that could lead to more serious consequences down the road.

3. More to come?

(Image credit: John Velasco/Tom's Guide)

For now, these two groundbreaking health features are the only ones Google has confirmed for the Fitbit Air in the immediate future, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see others trickle down soon.

For example, the Pixel Watch 5 also boasts a new Sleep Breathing Quality trend metric that monitors and analyzes your blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels each night while you snooze, potentially providing valuable long-term insights into your respiratory health.

What new Pixel Watch 5 features do you most want to see Google bring to the Fitbit Air? And do these additional features make you more likely to buy a Fitbit Air? Let me know in the comments below.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.