The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is the weirdest EV I’ve seen yet — here’s why I might buy one

I never thought I’d ever be remotely interested in driving a pickup truck, yet I’m convinced that one might be in store for my future after I test drove a Ford F150 Lightning over a weekend. But during the New York Auto Show 2024, another electric vehicle caught my attention more than any other — the Volkswagen ID. Buzz.

Really, it’s unlike most other EVs you or I have ever seen. That’s because it’s a modern adaptation of the classic Volkswagen Bus, complete with all-electric power and a stylish design that makes it almost impossible to miss. I never once thought or had the need to drive a minivan, but the Volkswagen ID. Buzz could change my mind after seeing it in person.

There’s a greater opportunity for Volkswagen to make a statement with this unconventional EV, especially as drivers are considering of switching to all-electric power from conventional gas-powered ones — with virtually no electric minivans on the market right now. However, I think there’s broader appeal here with the ID. Buzz because it can tap into so many different lifestyles.

More than just for families

(Image credit: Future)

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz features an unconventional design for a minivan. On the one hand, I absolutely love how it sports a modern design that takes its cues from the original Microbus that was in production throughout the 1950s and 1960s, but it’s built with weekend road warriors and travelers in mind.

I’m sure that soccer moms and dads would proudly drive this all-electric minivan to truck the kids from practice and school. However, the appeal of the ID. Buzz is how it can fit into this newfound era of vanlife where people are living full or part-time in their vehicle. Volkswagen actually has two versions of the ID. Buzz: a two-row version for Europe and a three-row version that’s coming later to the U.S.

I got to sit inside of the three-row verison during the New York Auto Show, and while I love how it can comfortably seat up to 7 people, you can pull down all the rear seats to make more room on the inside. For longer getaways, it’s hard to overlook the utility of this. In fact, I can imagine people converting the entire electric minivan into an elaborate sleeping area for camping — which helps, too, when there’s a ginormous panoramic roof with electrochromic auto-dimming.

Potential for long term savings

(Image credit: Future)

The appeal of owning an EV lies in the potential savings I could get in the long run with electric power. I already pay well over $35 for gas fill ups with my sedan, so I’m for anything that could lower my out-of-pocket cost. Even though Volkswagen hasn’t officially confirmed the range for the ID. Buzz, it’s believed to exceed the 263-mile range of the European version .

Kelly Blue Book rates the Toyota Sienna with the best fuel economy of any minivan with an estimated 36 miles per gallon combined fuel economy. Given the volatility of gas prices, the Buzz. ID could have an advantage with its electric power, since the cost of recharging at home would yield the biggest savings for EV drivers.

I point this out because of the shock I experienced when I tried charging the Ford F150 Lightning at a Tesla Supercharger station. For the short time I was recharging, the bill turned out to be just as much as fueling at a gas station — and it only increased the charge level by 20%. I learned later on that the true savings come from charging an EV at home, albeit at a much slower rate than the fast charging stations you’d find scattered around. Furthermore, I also learned that charging efficiency in an EV is best when the battery’s at a lower level.

Obviously, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz will have the same cost savings benefit as any other EV on the market. While there could come a time when charging is needed at a charging station during long distance traveling, I like that it has similar fast charging using a 170-kW DC fast charger to get it from 5% to 80% in 30 minutes.

A modern design for minivans

(Image credit: VW)

And finally, the reason why I might consider driving one is because of its adorable design. Yes, it definitely turns heads with its bright colors, but doesn’t have the clunky look that most people associate with driving a minivan. From its huge grill up front, to its two-toned paint job, I could feasibly see myself driving it around on the daily.

Minor details also make all the difference in helping to shed the typical minivan stereotype, but I really like Volkswagen has done with the ID. Buzz. For example, there’s a sliding window that sits flush with the rest of the minivan’s rear passenger side — while modern conveniences like a large touchscreen and cameras littered around, make it a strong contender in the EV space.

Minivans don’t have to be boring to drive, and the Volkswagen ID. Buzz proves that with its updated design. I really hope other EV makers take notice here because it has all the ingredients in defining the standard I expect from all-electric minivans going forward.