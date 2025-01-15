I drove the Chrysler Pacifica PHEV for a week — and it's the last great minivan

In the last week of 2024, I got to test out the last thing I’d ever think of driving on the road — a minivan. I don’t have kids either, but the 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid surprises me in more ways than one. The problem is that it’s the only vehicle that Chrysler currently sells — at least for the 2024 model year — and I think it’s the last great minivan.

Even more surprising is that the exact model I test drove for an entire week, the Pinnacle trim, is actually a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) that offers an all-electric range of 32 miles. It does cost more with an MSRP of $60,280, but you can shave off several thousands by going with the Select trim that costs $51,055.

While a minivan would be last on my preference list of what I’d buy myself, driving this PHEV for a week makes me realize it’s a lot more luxurious than some of the EVs I’ve tested in the last year. Here’s why.

2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Pinnacle: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Pinnacle Specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Pinnacle Battery 16 kWh Engine 3.6L V6 Plug-In Hybrid Engine All-Electric Range 32 miles Gas Fuel Economy 30 mpg Gas-Electric Fuel Economy 82 mpge combined Fuel Tank Capacity 16.5 gallons Horsepower 261 hp Wheels 18-inches MSRP $60,280

2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Pinnacle: Testing summary

In my week’s worth of driving the 2024 Chrysler Pacific Hybrid Pinnacle, I accumulated a total of 226.9 miles between its gas and all-electric driving power. This breaks down to 54.3 miles on gas-hybrid driving, while the remaining 172.6 miles were completed with nothing more than all-electric power.

What I instantly realize driving the Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle is that unlike other PHEVs I’ve tested, like the Lexus RX 450h+ and Kia Sportage PHEV, the battery’s power is always being consumed right from the start. With the Chrysler Pacifica, you can’t save up the battery power for a drive later on if you intend on using gas power first. Depending on your commute, you can probably reduce your gas costs for the minivan if you charge the battery daily — but I suggest having a Level 2 charger installed at home.

That’s because on Level 1 charging, the Chrysler Pacifica takes an inordinate amount of time. It took 18 hours and 46 minutes to go from 16% to 95%, whereas the Lexus RX 450h+ took me around 10 to 12 hours to charge its battery. Luckily, I found a couple of free Level 2 chargers around me that helped me to keep the battery at a decent level during my testing.

226.9 miles driven in total: 54.3 miles on gas-hybrid power, 172.6 miles on electric power

Level 1 charging: 18 hours and 46 minutes of charging from 16% to 95%

Averages about 0.6 kW speeds with Level 1 charging

2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Pinnacle: What I Like

Luxury seating for all passengers

One thing I didn’t expect getting into the Chrysler Pacifica for the first time is how luxurious it is on the inside. From the outside, it looks like your ordinary minivan to pick up the kids from practice, but the premium looking interior space caught me by surprise because that’s the last thing I’d expect from a minivan of all things.

From its quilted Nappa leather-trimmed seating, to the second-row captain’s chairs. The Chrysler Pacifica is packed full of luxury. Lumbar support pillows accompany the second-row captain’s chairs, which makes it incredibly comfortable for those long distance drives — rivaling only the Kia EV9 for having the most comfortable seats I’ve been in the last year.

Rear seat entertainment system

Other EVs and PHEVs I’ve tested don’t give the passenger seats as much attention as Chrysler devotes to the Pacifica. Specifically, there are monitors built into the back of the front seats — allowing passengers in the back to enjoy their favorite TV shows and movies while on the go.

It’s actually a touchscreen that uses Amazon Fire TV, which I have to admit looks sharp even in harsh lighting conditions. If that’s not enough to keep your passenger preoccupied, there’s also a built-in Blu Ray player for you to pop in your favorite movies. And if you prefer a private experience, you can also connect your favorite pair of Bluetooth headphones.

It has a sprawling panoramic sunroof

I know sunroofs are quite common in today’s crossovers and SUVs, but the 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Pinnacle features one that’s just as sprawling. Rather than just your typical glass top that only the front passenger can see out of, there’s a dual-pane panoramic sunroof that’s visible to every passenger inside of the minivan — including the third row. Not only does it give you a peek to the sky above, but the front section can also open up to let in some fresh air during summer months.

Dynamic headlights

Another small detail that Chrysler throws in to make the Pacifica feel more like a luxury car are the dynamic headlights that illuminate based on where you’re turning.

Somewhat like the adaptive headlights in the Ford F150 Lighting that project lights in the direction you’re driving, the Pacifica’s implementation is a little different because it illuminates the corresponding fog lights underneath the headlights when turning. This allows me to see more of the road where I’m turning to, rather than what’s strictly in front of me.

Polarizing cluster panel

By now I’ve been accustomed to seeing monitors replacing the cluster gauge panels in older vehicles. However, the 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Pinnacle blends the old and new technologies together with a sharp looking cluster panel above the steering wheel.

I personally like the physical clusters that show me my speed and the gas tank level, while the display that flanks the cluster gauges works like any other modern display for additional details — like for navigation, assistive cruise control, media controls, and much more. Adding to its appeal, my eyes love the piercing blue glow of the cluster gauge display.

Bird's eye view of the inside space

For families that intend to carry around everyone, the 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Pinnacle gives the driver eyes on all passengers through the various cameras littered all around the interior space. This reduces the need to constantly turn around to see for yourself, since you can instantly get a bird’s eye view by accessing the interior cameras through the main touchscreen display.

Smooth ride on EV power

Just like other plug-in hybrids I’ve tested, such as the Mazda CX90, the Chrysler Pacifica drives really nice on all-electric power — like the acceleration from a complete stop goes in one fluid motion. In contrast, I can tell that it has a tougher time accelerating on gas-hybrid power. For a minivan that seats seven passengers, I think it’s great that it accelerates much like any other EV.

2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Pinnacle: What I Don't Like

Quickly eats up the battery's charge

On one hand, it’s wonderful that I can lean into the Chrysler Pacifica's all-electric power right from startup, but in my week’s worth of driving, I notice that it goes through the battery a lot faster than I’d like. In one stretch of driving on the highway and a few local roads, the battery’s range dropped substantially — from a starting tally of 32 miles to 15 miles, despite only physically driving 10 miles.

Perhaps it could be the result of turning up the heat way up during the drive, along with activating the heated seats and steering wheel? Regardless, I was frequently charging the battery much more than other PHEVs.

No lane keep assist

For all the money it costs, I’m a little surprised that the Chrysler Pacifica lacks a proper lane keep assist feature. I religiously use smart cruise control to regulate a car's speed on the highway, which also applies any necessary braking and acceleration while driving, but I still have to steer the wheel to get the Pacifica going in the right direction — as opposed to how other cars stay in the middle of the lane on their own with their respective lane keep assist features.

2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Pinnacle: Bottom line

It’s a shame that the Pacifica is the only vehicle that Chrysler makes commercially. But despite only offering car shoppers a single model, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Pinnacle opens my eyes to what a modern day minivan can offer.

From its premium interior space, to how it can save me on gas costs with electric power, I didn’t think a minivan would be this cool to drive. Yes, I’m excited for the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, but that minivan still has a higher starting cost than the Pacifica — and it’s nowhere as premium as this.