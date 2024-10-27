I drove a Chevrolet Equinox EV for a week — here's my pros and cons

Almost instantly from the moment I got into the Chevrolet Equinox EV, I knew that I was going to love it. And why’s that you ask? Well, that’s because it’s based on GM’s BEV3 platform — the same exact one used by two of my favorite EVs I’ve tested this year; the Cadillac Lyriq and Honda Prologue.

What’s even better is that the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV 2LT FWD turns out to be one of more modestly priced all-electric SUVs on the market with a starting price of $43,295. In fact, the one I ended up driving for a week tacks on $2,700 to the price for the Active Safety Package 3 option — which gives it the same super cruise control functionality that I loved with the Cadillac Lyriq.

But just like the Honda Prologue, the Chevy Equinox EV boasts incredible value that makes it an excellent family car for most people thanks to its good performance, excellent range, and affordable cost.

2024 Chevy Equinox EV 2LT: Quick specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge Ultimate Battery 82 kWh Motor 135 kW Range 293 miles Horsepower 248 hp Wheels 20-inches MSRP $60,095

2024 Chevy Equinox EV 2LT: Testing summary

(Image credit: Future)

I drove the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV 2LT FWD farther than any other vehicle I’ve tested this year, reaching a total distance of 498.2 miles driven in a week. Impressively, it managed to reach an efficiency of 3.9 mi/kWh — way ahead of the other EVs based on the BEV3 platform. This also includes the 3.4 mi/kWh efficiency I got out of the Honda Prologue. This is important because it’s possible to exceed the 293 miles the Equinox EV is rated for if you drive the car in an efficient manner.

I’m also astounded by its Level 1 charging speed because I charged it overnight for about 12.9 hours, which added back 41 miles of range. That calculates to about a charging rate of 3.17 mi/hr. This beats the results I got with the Chevrolet Blazer EV, Cadillac Lyriq, and Honda Prologue. It trails only the Lexus RZ 450e and Volvo XC40 Recharge, which have faster Level 1 charging speeds.

I wouldn’t say that the Equinox EV is the most exhilarating thing I’ve driven, nor is it the most boring either. My only complaint about its driving experience was that I wish there was a bit more power on the pickup, but the modest acceleration ensures it’s a comfy ride for the entire family.

498.2 miles driven in total

Averaged 3.9 mi/kWh in total

41 miles of range added back in 12.9 hours with Level 1 charging

Went from 13% to 24% charge level in that time

3.17 mi/hour recharge rate with Level 1 charging

2024 Chevy Equinox EV 2LT: What I Like

Super cruise control

(Image credit: Future)

With the Active Safety Package 3 option, the Chevrolet Equinox EV gains the same super cruise control feature that I fell in love with the Cadillac Lyriq.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once it’s engaged, the LEDs along the steering wheel go from blue to green to indicate super cruise control is active — allowing the Equinox EV 2LT to automatically accelerate and brake on its own. Plus, it will steer the SUV as well to maintain its lane while it’s active. For long distance trips, I really love how this assistive feature helps with the drive.

Outstanding efficiency

(Image credit: Future)

I cannot stress enough about the Equinox EV’s better than expected efficiency of 3.9 mi/kWh. Your average EV should get to about 3 mi/kWh if it’s good, but the Equinox EV goes the distance — beating out smaller, lighter EVs I’ve tested in the process. Just to put it into perspective, the Cadillac Lyriq achieved a dismal 2.7 mi/kWh efficiency despite having a much larger 102 kWh battery.

I didn’t drive the Equinox EV any differently from all the other EVs I’ve tested, so I’m astounded by its performance because if you manage your driving very well, you can end up getting more range than what it’s rated for.

Dazzling unlocking sequence

(Image credit: Future)

While it’s not as ornate, the unlocking sequence of the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2LT is just as dazzling whenever I unlock it with the key FOB. Similar to the Chevy Blazer and Cadillac Lyriq, the Equinox EV puts on a quick show with its exterior lights.

The daylights around the front bumper instantly turn on, while a few seconds later, the LED headlights come to life. Meanwhile, the rear of the vehicle also puts on a show with the tail lights turning on first — with the backup lights turning on a short time later.

Spacious interior

(Image credit: Future)

One of the leading reasons why I say that the Equinox EV is an excellent family vehicle is because of its decent size to comfortably carry passengers, whether they’re younger children in the back seats or full grown adults. There’s plenty of legroom even if the front seats are pushed a little back, while the trunk was more than spacious to easily accommodate my electric scooter without having to load it in on a diagonal.

Modest price

(Image credit: Future)

For its size and performance, the Equinox EV’s starting cost of $43,295 isn’t too shabby. The only other EV I’ve tested that’s cheaper is the Hyundai Kona Electric, which despite having a more attractive $33,000 starting cost, is pretty small and doesn’t drive nearly as well.

I looked through inventory from local car dealers near me, and to my surprise, the same trim with the super cruise control package came out to $47,000. That's not an outrageous markup, but you may find additional discounts from dealerships that could drive the price down. Furthermore, you’re getting the extra utility that comes with an SUV.

2024 Chevy Equinox EV 2LT: What I Don't Like

Manual passenger seat

(Image credit: Future)

There’s no denying that the Equinox's price is attractive for an EV, but there are compromises you’re going to need to accept here. One of them is that the front passenger seat isn’t powered.

Instead, it’s an all manual affair that undeniably feels unlike a next-generation vehicle such as this. It’s not a huge deal breaker, but EVs have a higher level of expectation to live up to.

No Android Auto or CarPlay

(Image credit: Future)

I can’t stress enough how intuitive it is having an EV that supports Android Auto or CarPlay. While the vast majority of EVs I’ve tested offer them, the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2LT is one of the rare exceptions. You won’t find support for either platform, which means you’re forced into using Chevy’s infotainment system.

On one hand, there’s solace that Chevy's version offers access to many Google services, including Google Maps for navigation, but the software is nowhere as intuitive as using Android Auto because you get more of a cohesive experience that better lays out the interface to show widgets that I frequently use — like the YouTube music app.

Cruise control is too reactive

(Image credit: Future)

During one of my long distance drives to Electrify Expo NYC, which was a good 64-mile one-way trip, I noticed using the Equinox's super cruise control that it’s way too reactive for my liking. It will accelerate aggressively to get back to my set cruise control speed when I reactivate it — rather than doing it gradually.

When there’s a little more congestion, it also feels like the super cruise control system here applies a harder brake whenever a vehicle cuts into my lane abruptly. It obviously needs to do this in order to avoid a collision, but I wish the car was a bit more proactive at anticipating these things.

2024 Chevy Equinox EV 2LT: Bottom line

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

I still cannot get over the value that the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2LT offers. It’s spacious and offers excellent range, which also makes it an ideal family car for long trips. For the amount of money you’re paying, it definitely gives the Honda Prologue heated competition as being the most bang-for-the-buck value in an EV I’ve tested this year. I also want to point out that it’s comparable in price to the Tesla Model Y.

The only thing I’m torn about is knowing that the 2025 Equinox EV LT has started to ship with an even lower $35,000 starting cost — with a range of 319 miles. But then again, I’m sure dealerships will offer more aggressive deals and offers for the 2024 Equinox EV 2LT I drove for a week.