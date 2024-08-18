I drove the Chevrolet Blazer EV for a week — it ain’t boring anymore

When I was test driving the Hyundai Kona Electric, I noticed a sleek looking SUV creeping up on my right side while cruising on the highway. It turned out to be a Chevrolet Blazer EV, and after driving the mid-size crossover SUV for a week, it’s an alternative worth looking at if you prefer a traditional design style — as opposed to the futuristic, minimalist looks that so many EVs offer. The Chevy Blazer I remember from the 90s has finally grown up.

Almost right away, I was immediately struck by the similarities between it and one of my favorite EVs, the Cadillac Lyriq, since the interior space almost looks identical. But considering that General Motors is the parent company of Cadillac and Chevrolet, it makes sense why the Blazer EV has a lot in common with the Lyriq.

All of the best electric cars have its unique perks and cool features, so the Chevy Blazer EV’s playing in a crowded field where price and range can make the most difference. Here’s all the pros and cons of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS AWD after driving it for a week.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS AWD: Quick Specifciations

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2024 Blazer EV RS AWD Batetry 85kWh Range 279 miles Hosepower 288 hp Wheels 21-inches MSRP $47,095 Tested Price $60,215

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS AWD: Driving Summary

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Before I detail what I like and don’t like about the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS, I want to share what’s probably the most important details about my week’s worth of test driving — which consists of both highway and city driving, along with my experience of charging it with a Level 1 charger at home. Of course, if you intend to buy one, it’s best to invest in a Level 2 charger to maximize its charging performance

429 miles driven, reaching an efficiency of 3.2 mi/kWh.

13.1 hours of Level 1 charging added 30 miles of range.

Good pickup and acceleration.

Could benefit from more regen braking levels.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS AWD: Pros

Humongous head-up display

(Image credit: Future)

Easily the thing that impresses me the most about the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS AWD has to be its ginormous head-up display, which provides me details about my speed and navigation directions all on the windshield. I didn’t expect to find one since they’re usually reserved for luxury vehicles, but since the RS is a higher trim than the base model, it’s included in part of the mandatory convenience package with the trim.

This one stands out because it’s the largest and sharpest HUD I’ve come across in an EV to date, so much so that it was a distraction at first because it was positioned higher in the windshield — which I eventually lowered later on. But yeah, I not squinting to see all the useful details of the HUD like on other EVs.

Cool looking jet engine styled vents

(Image credit: Future)

Clearly Chevy’s taking inspiration from jet fighters with the look of its interior cabin space, which is most notable from the jet engine styled vents littered all around. They don’t articulate like your traditional AC vents either, just because you hold onto the middle section to freely move it in the direction you want.

Rotating the vents also stops the flow of air completely, while LEDS embedded into the middle section of the handle give them a nice glow — which interestingly enough — can be adjusted to any color in the settings menu. This distinctive design gives the Blazer EV an aggressive look while driving it.

Piercing red & black trimmed seats

(Image credit: Future)

Adding to the aggressive tone of the interior space are the red and black seats, which feature a suede trim. I like the sharp contrast that the seats give off to keep the aggressive tone of the overall design, but even more when they feel soft and plush. Long distance driving is no problem here, especially when both the front and rear seats offer ventilation — which comes as standard with the RS trim.

Better than average efficiency

(Image credit: Future)

My first drive with the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS AWD didn’t go as planned, largely due to how the first 1.5 hours were spent traveling a total of 3 miles due to a disabled bus in the Lincoln Tunnel in New York City during rush hour. It showed me a dismal efficiency of 2.5 mi/kWh, which is way less than the average 3 mi/kWh rates I like to get.

Luckily things got better, and by the time I was done with my test drive, I managed to get the efficiency up to 3.2 mi/kWh after driving a total distance of 429 miles. Considering the large size of this crossover SUV and weight, I was really impressed by the efficiency it was able to achieve.

Neat animation lights at startup

(Image credit: Future)

And lastly, I’m always mesmerized by the animation sequence of the Chevy Blazer whenever I unlock or approach it with the key fob in hand. Just like the Cadillac Lyriq, it dazzles with this startup sequence with headlights and brake lights going through this animation routine that has the lights slowly turning on.

In particular, I love how the front headlights have this breathing animation that eventually lights up the Chevy emblem in the middle. Small details like this go a long way in convincing people that EVs are uniquely different.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS AWD: Cons

No CarPlay or Android Auto

(Image credit: Future)

This one could be a major deal breaker for people, but it lacks Android Auto and CarPlay — not even wired connections for them either. I’ve read several Reddit threads from users about this one particular issue, but I can sympathize with them because of the convenience that CarPlay and Android Auto offer drivers.

Instead, the Blazer EV has its own infotainment system that’s clearly based on Android because of the Google account that’s required to access it. While it can certainly download additional apps through the Play Store, I still much prefer Android Auto or CarPlay because I’m already logged into all the apps and services I use on the daily.

Not so smart cruise control

(Image credit: Future)

I’ve explained my love for smart cruise control in many of the EVs I test, but I can’t say the same about the Chevy Blazer EV. Even though its smart cruise control system can maintain the vehicle’s speed, while also applying necessary acceleration and braking when needed, it doesn’t steer the wheel automatically to keep it centered in the lane.

Although, its lane assist mode will nudge me over a bit if I cross over into the shoulder — but it doesn’t follow the path of the lane on its own. All other EVs I’ve tested this year do that, so it’s a bit shocking that the Blazer EV doesn’t. However, the upcoming 2025 Chevy Blazer EV does offer this as an option with the Super Cruise package. On top of that, I feel that the cruise control is too aggressive with its acceleration.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS AWD: Bottom Line

(Image credit: Future)

Even though the sticker price on the exact model I drove comes out to $60,215, now's actually the best time to consider buying the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS AWD. That's because the 2025 models are on their way, resulting in lower prices for the 2024s. In fact, I looked at the inventory online from local car dealers and they show the same trim for as low as $45,000. That's a far easier cost to swallow for sure, especially how it lacks certain conveniences I've come to enjoy in other EVs.