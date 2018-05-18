Where and How to Watch the 2018 Royal Wedding

The pending nuptials between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19 promise to be the social event of the season. While 800 people can fit in the chapel, and more than 2,640 people will be admitted onto the castle grounds, not all of us are lucky enough to be invited to the wedding at Windsor Castle.

Fortunately, the event will be shown live on TV as well as streamed online. Here’s how to get your fill when the House of Windsor joins with the House of Markle.

What time will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married?

The service will start on May 19, at noon BST (7 a.m. EDT, 4 a.m. PDT) at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. So, if you’re in California, you’ll have to get up pretty early.

At 1 p.m. (8 a.m. EDT), the newlyweds will take a two-mile carriage ride from Windsor Castle through the town of Windsor, and then they'll return to the castle using The Long Walk.

Who’s invited?

About 600 people have been invited to the service, and while Sir Elton John and the Spice Girls have made the cut, other notables, including President Trump, President Obama and other political figures have not. The Telegraph has a running list of presumed invitees.

Who’s in the wedding party?

Prince William will be Prince Harry’s best man, while Jessica Mulroney is presumed to be Meghan’s matron of honor.

Who’s performing the vows?

The Dean of Windsor, the spiritual head of St. George’s Chapel, will perform the service, and the Archbishop of Canterbury will preside over the vows.

How can I watch the wedding on TV?

ABC will begin its coverage starting at 5 a.m. EDT, with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts and World News Tonight’s David Muir.

BBC America has an entire week of royal wedding-themed programming, including a look back on the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer in 1981. Its wedding coverage will begin at 4 a.m. EDT. You’ll be able to watch it on the BBC channel, or livestream it on its site, provided you enter your cable provider info.



CBS will start its coverage at 4 a.m. EDT, with Gayle King and Kevin Frazier.

NBC will start its coverage at 4:30 a.m. EDT, with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb from the Today show.

PBS will also air live coverage of the ceremony. And it will present a five-part series, Royal Wedding Watch, on May 14 to 17, from 10 to 11 p.m. EDT; and Friday, May 18, from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. The series will be hosted by Meredith Vieira and Matt Baker.

Fox will start its live coverage at 5 a.m. ET with Ainsley Earhardt at Windsor; Shepard Smith and Sandra Smith will be outside Windsor Castle starting at 6 a.m.

HBO will air its own tongue-in-cheek coverage starting at 7:30 am EDT with Cord Hosenbeck (Will Ferrell) and Tish Cattigan (Molly Shannon), and will also feature guests including Tim Meadows. The coverage will also stream on HBO Go and HBO Now.

How can I watch the wedding online?

Here are some of the outlets that will have a livestream of the wedding. We’ll update this list as we get more information:

YouTube will have a livestream of the wedding, starting at 6 am EDT/11 am BST.



ABC will stream its coverage on abcnews.com and goodmorningamerica.com, as well as through its mobile apps.



The Sun

BBC America (you may need to log in with your cable provider info)

Britbox: This streaming service available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV is $6.99 per month, but has a free 7-day trial. Its livestream of ITV's coverage with Philip Schofield and Julie Etchingham on the Long Walk in Windsor will start at 10:30 am BST, but will have time-shifted streams for EDT and PDT customers. In addition to the day-of ceremonies, Britbox will also have other specials starting May 10, including Meghan & Harry: A Revolutionary Romance, narrated by Penelope Wilton of Downton Abbey.

CBS

The New York Times

CNN

Foxnews.com

