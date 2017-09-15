iPhone 8 Pre-Orders Available Now And Going Fast

Now that you've seen the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus and decided you've gotta have it — or are at least considering Apple's latest phones — it's time to make a pre-order, as Apple and carriers began taking orders for the device earlier today (Sept. 15). Demand for certain models has been so strong that those ordering the device now may notice a delayed shipping date for the model of their choice.

It appears that the 64GB versions of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus — specifically those in gold and space gray — are in the highest demand, as the ship dates for those devices read "1-2 weeks" instead of Sept. 22.

Apple, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon and Xfinity Mobile take pre-orders via their websites, but the most convenient method is by using Apple's own Apple Store app for iOS. The app's Apple Pay integration is tighter than on most other devices, except for the Touch Bar MacBook Pros. Trying to make this payment on another machine and still use Apple Pay might leave you juggling your devices.

If you're trading in a phone and looking for the best deal on an iPhone 8 Plus, Sprint's 50-percent-off program appears to be the best deal, as its credits stack up to $338, while T-Mobile and Verizon give upwards of $300 for trade-ins. Sprint's program is available to those sending in an iPhone 6 or later, Samsung Galaxy S7 or later and other select smartphones.

T-Mobile just announced an upgrade program for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus (as well as the iPhone X, which ships in November), in which you'll be able to upgrade to Apple's next phone after paying off 50 percent the iPhone 8 or 8 Plus you order now. We've got a closer look at the iPhone deals all the carriers are offering.