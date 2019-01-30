Don't Miss Your Chance to Get Smash Ultimate's Piranha Plant for Free

Jan 30 Update: You've got one more day to Piranha Plant for free. If you've already input the DLC code, just update Smash Bros. Ultimate to v. 2.0.0, and your potted friend will appear in the game.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's first DLC fighter will be the iconic and wacky Piranha Plant from Super Mario Bros., and if you buy and register the game before Jan. 31, 2019, you'll get the character for free.

If you've already purchased Nintendo's all-star fighting game and are scratching your head wondering how to actually acquire the character, fret not -- we're here to help.

Here's how to get your Smash Ultimate Piranha Plant DLC on both the digital and physical versions of the game.

Digital Version

This one's easy. If you've bought Super Smash Bros. Utlimate from the Nintendo eShop, you'll get a code to unlock Piranha Plant sent to the email address associated with your Nintendo account. Look for an email titled "Thanks for your purchase of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game."

Your email should arrive shortly after buying the game (mine showed up about a day later), so be sure to look for any missed emails around your time of purchase. Once you have the code, simply open the Nintendo eShop on your Switch, select Redeem a Code, and enter it there.

Physical version

If you bought Smash Ultimate physically, you'll need to register your game before you get your Piranha Plant DLC email.

To do this, open the Switch's home menu, highlight Smash Ultimate and press the plus (+) button. From there, select My Nintendo Rewards Program > Earn Points. Your game will now be registered (and you'll get some sweet My Nintendo points to use towards future purchases), so look out for your Piranha Plant email in the coming days.

How to download Piranha Plant to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate



The version 2.0.0 update that launched yesterday (Jan. 29) bought Piranha Plant to the field of combat. So, once you've followed the above instructions, open the home screen of your Switch, select Smash Ultimate, click the plus (+) button and update the game.

Credit: Nintendo