Act Fast: SteelSeries Arctis 3 Gaming Headset Now Just $40

Today's deal is for gamers and music lovers alike on every game console and mobile platform. For a limited time, you can score the SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console Wired Gaming Headset for the low price of $39.98. That's $30 off its regular $70 retail price.

In our SteelSeries Arctis 3 review, we note its good sound quality, clear mic, and comfortable fit. It sports a clear cast retractable microphone to deliver studio-quality voice clarity and eliminate background noise. Enjoy detailed, balanced sound when playing games, listening to music, and watching movies thanks to this headset's in-built S1 speaker drivers.

In terms of design, the Editor's Choice Arctis 3 boasts an over-the-ear design to help eliminate outside distractions. Its midsize form factor incorporates large ear cups and flexible fabric headband that contours to any head size for a perfect fit. Whether you're gaming or grooving to your favorite songs, you can make quick and easy adjustments using the volume-control wheel on the headset's left ear cup.



The Arctis 3 features a 3.5mm headphone jack for multi-platform compatibility with Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, VR, Xbox, Android, and iOS (via adapter). With its strong, yet ultra-lightweight construction, this headset offers optimal comfort and long-lasting durability over extended use.



This Arctis 3 deal is for a limited time only, so act fast to own this high-quality gaming headset for under $40.