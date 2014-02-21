Sony Reportedly Launching Oculus Rift Competitor at GDC 2014

After months of rumors regarding an Oculus Rift-style virtual-reality headset for Sony's PS4, the purported device may be unveiled at this year's Game Developers Conference in San Francisco in mid-March.

An inside source told TechRadar that gamers will "definitely be impressed" with the PS4 virtual-reality headset when it makes its debut at the show.

Initial rumors regarding the PS4 accessory started to swirl last year, when many were expecting to see the device at trade shows such as Gamescom and Tokyo Game Show. According to TechRadar's source, Sony needed the extra time to fine-tune its device.

If the PS4 headset becomes official, it will become a direct competitor to the Oculus Rift, the Kickstarter-funded VR headset that has been in development since 2012 and has made numerous appearances at major conventions.

You can get your hands (and eyes) on a Oculus Rift development kit right now for $300. However, Sony's rumored goggles will be the only way to become immersed in your favorite PS4 games, as the Oculus Rift will only work on PCs and mobile devices.

We got a glimpse of Sony's HMZ-T3Q VR headset at CES 2014, but that device is built for movies and TV. If the hardware giant does launch its gaming-focused goggles at GDC 2014, we'll be on the floor to test it out.



