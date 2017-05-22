Samsung's Stretchable OLED Could Be Game Changer

Samsung has been hinting at flexible display technology for years now, and we're finally getting an official look at it this week.

Samsung's Galaxy S8. Photo: Jeremy Lips / Tom's Guide

According to Korea's Yonhap News, the smartphone giant will unveil the first "stretchable" OLED panel at the SID 2017 conference, which kicks off on May 23 in Los Angeles.

This new screen will reportedly be able to bend in two directions, and can be stretched up to 12 millimeters when pressed without losing its image. Samsung released a teaser photo of its strechable screen, which shows the display bubbling upward like a balloon.

This could mean, among other things, that Samsung's new OLED screens will be the most resilient yet, able to take a hard drop or a high amount of pressure without cracking.

Yonhap news also notes that Samsung plans on showing off a 9.1-inch version of its new display that will be largely used for "devices that adopt the Internet of Things or artificial intelligence technologies." Perhaps Samsung is working on its own version of the Amazon Echo Show, a new Alexa-based device that relays information via a big touchscreen, or is simply getting ready to supply displays to companies developing similar products.

Photo: Yonhap News

It remains to be seen whether Samsung's new stretchable screen will surface on the company's upcoming smartphones, such as the rumored Galaxy Note 8. Either way, this new OLED tech could open up a host of new possibilities, both in terms of screen durability as well as wacky foldable phones.