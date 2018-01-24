Galaxy S9 Allegedly Caught on Video

Samsung's Galaxy S9, which is slated to be unveiled next month, has quickly become one of the worst-kept secrets in the technology industry. And now a video has surfaced purporting to show the flagship in action.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A person in China on Wednesday (Jan. 24) leaked a video purporting to show the Galaxy S9 in action. The video itself shows the front of a device that looks like a Samsung handset featuring an Infinity Display. The person is tapping on a keyboard during the brief video. No other details are shown on the device, including what kind of camera it has and the extent to which its design has changed.

It's impossible to know for sure whether the device in the video is actually the Galaxy S9. According to several reports, Samsung is planning only a minor design tweak with the Galaxy S9, making it difficult to differentiate the two devices. There have been some reports that Samsung could reduce the size of the bezels around the screen, but whether that will happen is unknown.

Samsung has already confirmed that it's planning to unveil the Galaxy S9 at Mobile World Congress next month. According to rumors, the smartphone's pre-orders will begin on March 1 and it'll likely hit store shelves in the middle of March.

(Image credit: Trendy Techz)

When that happens, look for the Galaxy S9 to run Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 845 processor. The Galaxy S9 is expected to come with a single-lens rear-facing camera, but the Galaxy S9+ could bump that to a dual-lens array. Both handsets will likely run on a new AI UX software Samsung has developed that relies on artificial intelligence to provide you with a more customized and contextual experience.

The video, which was earlier reported on by SamMobile, didn't include any look at the device's software, which could have been a giveaway to whether it was really the handset or not.