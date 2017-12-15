New Render Shows Galaxy S9 in 360-Degree Glory

Another day, another look at what the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ might look like when they hit store shelves early next year.

(Image credit: OnLeak/91Mobiles)

This time around, the folks over at 91mobiles have released factory CAD-based images of the Galaxy S9. The renders, which have not been independently confirmed and consequently might or might not be the real thing, show a device that comes with many of the same design features as the Galaxy S8 line, but with some important distinctions.

The Galaxy S9 render, for instance, features a new component alignment on its back. The mockup seems to show a single-lens camera that sits above the fingerprint sensor. In practice, that might reduce your chances of smudging the lens, and might make it easier for you to actually access the sensor. The render may also confirm what rumors have suggested: Samsung's next flagship handset seems to have slightly slimmed-down bezels around its screen, but the same front-facing sensors as the Galaxy S8 to power its face and iris scanners.

Interestingly, the smartphone render, which was earlier reported on by BGR, appears to deliver a matte finish to the body, rather than the glossy finish Samsung offered in the Galaxy S8 line. There had been earlier rumors that Samsung would move to a matte design.

The Galaxy S9+ renderings are similar to the S9 ones, suggesting Samsung will continue the same overall design concept it used with the Galaxy S8. However, the Galaxy S9+ renderings show a dual-lens camera array on the back, which meshes with rumors that Samsung plans to offer that feature in only the plus model and not in the smaller, standard version.

Aside from that, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ renderings suggest the handsets will ship with a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Bixby button to activate the virtual personal assistant. Volume and power buttons are also visible. According to the report, the Galaxy S9 will have about a 5.7-inch display, and the Galaxy S9+ will deliver a 6.1-inch screen.

According to separate reports, Samsung plans to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset in the handsets. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ could be unveiled at Mobile World Congress in February.