It Looks Like There Won't Be a Galaxy S10

Coming on the heels of announcing the new Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, Samsung appears ready to consider some other naming ideas for future handsets.





(Image credit: Tom's Guide)



In a conversation with reporters at The Investor on Monday (Feb. 26) at Mobile World Congress, Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh said that his company is seriously considering ditching the Galaxy S branding for next year's flagship. That would suggest that Samsung won't actually unveil a Galaxy S10 around next year's Mobile World Congress and will instead announce a device with a new name.



Samsung has been rumored for quite some time to be rethinking how it names its handsets. By offering a Galaxy S9 this year, after Apple already offers an iPhone X, some who might not know any better could question whether Samsung's smartphone is an older model.



Koh told reporters, according to SamMobile, that Samsung is analyzing whether it should remove the Galaxy S and number, or just one of those elements.

Exactly what Samsung might call the device, however, is unknown. The company has been rumored to be considering using the brand Galaxy X, though that name has also been associated with an upcoming foldable smartphone it's working on. It's also possible, based on what Koh said, that Samsung could simply drop the S or the number and use whatever is left.



The news comes after Samsung announced the new Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The handsets, which will hit store shelves on March 16, come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processors. They also have curved displays and revamped cameras to enhance their picture-taking quality. Samsung's smartphones will be available on all four major carriers in the U.S., and you can also get them unlocked.